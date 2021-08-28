Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Always A Blue can shine bright at Sheffield

A7 action at 19:26 and a race in which Joy Andrews' BLACK DOODY (Trap 4) looks to hold sound claims of ending a losing run stretching back to April. Established as a low-grade operator, his latest second in this company five days ago stands up to close scrutiny in this field and in a race in which he could well lead, he's fancied to get the job done.

We step up in class for our second selection at 21:01 and NASHUA (Trap 1) is fancied to gain dew reward for a string of consistent efforts in defeat and come out on top. He failed by only three quarters of a length to reel in one on an upward curve on his most recent start and in a race lacking in unexposed sorts, he's expected to be handy from lid rise on the rails and stamp his authority on proceedings from halfway.

A low-grade sprint contest takes centre stage at 21:16 and in our book an excellent chance for ALWAYS A BLUE (Trap 6) to build on an encouraging return nine days ago and regain the winning thread. A wide running son of Droopys Jet, he lines up in a race lacking depth and he can get handy by the first bend and assert off the second for success.

