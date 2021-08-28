Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Always A Blue can shine bright at Sheffield

Sheffield 28th Aug (D4 280m)Show Hide
Saturday 28 August, 9.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Mickyboyzunited
|2. Zanzibar Jet
|3. Babs Blackbird
|4. Inca Mischief
|5. Rewind Eileen
|6. Always A Blue
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday...
"...he can get handy by the first bend and assert off the second for success..."
Timeform on Always A Blue
A7 action at 19:26 and a race in which Joy Andrews' BLACK DOODY (Trap 4) looks to hold sound claims of ending a losing run stretching back to April. Established as a low-grade operator, his latest second in this company five days ago stands up to close scrutiny in this field and in a race in which he could well lead, he's fancied to get the job done.
We step up in class for our second selection at 21:01 and NASHUA (Trap 1) is fancied to gain dew reward for a string of consistent efforts in defeat and come out on top. He failed by only three quarters of a length to reel in one on an upward curve on his most recent start and in a race lacking in unexposed sorts, he's expected to be handy from lid rise on the rails and stamp his authority on proceedings from halfway.
A low-grade sprint contest takes centre stage at 21:16 and in our book an excellent chance for ALWAYS A BLUE (Trap 6) to build on an encouraging return nine days ago and regain the winning thread. A wide running son of Droopys Jet, he lines up in a race lacking depth and he can get handy by the first bend and assert off the second for success.
Saturday 28 August, 9.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Mickyboyzunited
|2. Zanzibar Jet
|3. Babs Blackbird
|4. Inca Mischief
|5. Rewind Eileen
|6. Always A Blue
Join to place betsJoin today