Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alton Strike has more to offer

Alton Strike (Trap 3, 18.36) didn't offer a great deal in his qualifying trials at Sheffield but he ran well on his second competitive start when finding only another unexposed sort too strong. That shouldn't prove his limit and we're hopeful he can turn handy once more with Stunning Ivy and seize control from halfway.

Having A Giggle (Trap 2, 19.09) essentially struggled to make an impact in A5 company but there was much more to like about her recent runners-up display eased a peg on the graded ladder, finding only one with an unexposed profile too strong. Not many hold secrets from the assessor in this field and we're hopeful Having A Giggle can turn handy behind trail-blazing Tewmax Rob on the rails and assert from the ¾ point.

Lightfoot Tyler (Trap 1, 21.31) has been very lightly raced post-lockdown but highlighted in his requalifying trials that he has still has a fair bit to offer particularly in the lower grades. In truth, trouble-in-running hasn't done him any favours in recent starts but the grader has afforded him a chance with a drop to A6 and he can play a lead role if holding his position on the rails on the approach to the corner.

