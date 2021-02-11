To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alnwick Cat fancied to double her career tally at Newcastle

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...

"...her most potent weapon is her early pace and, eased a peg on the graded ladder, she may well be up to seizing an early lead..."

Timeform on Alnwick Cat

ALNWICK CAT (Trap 4) - 18.36 Newcastle

ALNWICK CAT arrives on a losing run of six but has posted several good efforts of late, and she wasn't seen to anything like best effect latest. A daughter of Dorotas Wildcat, her most potent weapon is her early pace and, eased a peg on the graded ladder, she may well be up to seizing an early lead and having enough in reserve to double her career tally in the class of A5.

CANNY WILMA (Trap 4) - 20.27 Newcastle

CANNY WILMA was impressive when scoring in A3 company three starts back and quickly dispelled a blip when runner-up seven days ago. Tonight's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and with sound claims of turning front rank, the daughter of Zero Ten is fancied to add another success to her tally.

DROOPYS MATEO (Trap 3) - 21.16 Newcastle

A winner in A1 company back in the autumn, it's fair to say DROOPYS MATEO hasn't been at his best more recently, albeit encountering some hefty bumps of late. Never a factor last time, he's much better than that effort implies and granted a better break and racing room, Angela Harrison's charge is expected to be seen in a much better light.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 11th Feb (A5 480m)

Thursday 11 February, 6.36pm

Market rules

1. Domineve Mission
2. Swift Ballad
3. Wraysbury Girl
4. Alnwick Cat
5. Cactus Wren
6. Supa Kenzie
Newc 11th Feb (A3 480m)

Thursday 11 February, 8.27pm

Market rules

1. Blackhousearthur
2. Dream Pixie
3. Highview Copper
4. Canny Wilma
5. Gazilly Kong
6. Ronnies Sky
Newc 11th Feb (A2 480m)

Thursday 11 February, 9.16pm

Market rules

1. Last Stronghold
2. Odell Kiki
3. Droopys Mateo
4. Highview Amigo
5. Roseville Gene
6. Lilly Red Jade
