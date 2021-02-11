Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alnwick Cat fancied to double her career tally at Newcastle

Newc 11th Feb (A5 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 6.36pm
Timeform bring you the best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...
"...her most potent weapon is her early pace and, eased a peg on the graded ladder, she may well be up to seizing an early lead..."
Timeform on Alnwick Cat
ALNWICK CAT (Trap 4) - 18.36 Newcastle
ALNWICK CAT arrives on a losing run of six but has posted several good efforts of late, and she wasn't seen to anything like best effect latest. A daughter of Dorotas Wildcat, her most potent weapon is her early pace and, eased a peg on the graded ladder, she may well be up to seizing an early lead and having enough in reserve to double her career tally in the class of A5.
CANNY WILMA (Trap 4) - 20.27 Newcastle
CANNY WILMA was impressive when scoring in A3 company three starts back and quickly dispelled a blip when runner-up seven days ago. Tonight's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and with sound claims of turning front rank, the daughter of Zero Ten is fancied to add another success to her tally.
DROOPYS MATEO (Trap 3) - 21.16 Newcastle
A winner in A1 company back in the autumn, it's fair to say DROOPYS MATEO hasn't been at his best more recently, albeit encountering some hefty bumps of late. Never a factor last time, he's much better than that effort implies and granted a better break and racing room, Angela Harrison's charge is expected to be seen in a much better light.
