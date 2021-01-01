Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alnwick can show her Class at Newcastle

PENNYS ILEX (Trap 5, 16:23 Newcastle) didn't get much luck last time and can resume winning ways. Usually well found in the betting, she was left with a hopeless task thanks to early crowding a fortnight ago and is best judged on her November A5 and A4 victories in the orange jacket. This looks a good opening this afternoon.

EMERS MAX (Trap 2, 17:03 Newcastle) spoiled Christmas for his backers on Saturday, but they'll be wise to try and get their money back after that luckless run when he lines up here. He was a Fossway Boxing Day banker for many and may have landed the gamble but for having to check badly at a crucial stage when going well. He stands out on the figures in this company and compensation awaits with better luck.

ALNWICK CLASS (Trap 2, 17:22 Newcastle) had just about everything go wrong on her latest outing and is a good bet to get back on track in the finale. She was well fancied to follow up her previous success in this grade on that occasion but the writing was on the wall early as she fell out of the trap before getting a bump. She likely remains in good form for Angela Harrison and boasts leading claims in today's line up.

