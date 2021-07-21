Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alfie can have his way at Newcastle

Tinas Ally (Trap 6) - 13.02 Central Park

Central Park's 13.02 isn't a strong D1 contest on paper and it may pay to side with one who is coming nicely out of season in the shape of TINAS ALLY (Trap 6). Successful on 2 of her last 6 starts, this pacey individual had little go right on her most recent start, receiving a bump and unable to make up the ground off the second bend. The daughter of Droopys Roddick holds good claims on expected final time granted a clear run and we're very hopeful of a big showing.

Tullovin Alfie (Trap 4) - 20:46 Newcastle

Over at Newcastle, TULLOVIN ALFIE (Trap 4, 20:46) has built up an impressive strike rate at the North East venue, rattling off a hard fought A1 success early last month. His latest run behind Droopys Dazzler is easily forgiven (Badly Baulked first) and this doesn't look a particularly strong affair, so we're hopeful he can emerge unscathed around the opening bends on this occasion and get back to winning ways.

Moanteen Mikey (Trap 6) - 21:01 Newcastle

MOANTEEN MIKEY (Trap 6, 21.01) confirmed himself a well-above average pup in Ireland and confirmed as much when reaching the Arc Puppy Cup Final at Sunderland in June. His latest C&D trial was his best yet around Newcastle and with potential for better still from this October 2019' whelp, he can trap fast in stripes and make every post a winning one.

