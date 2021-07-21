Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alfie can have his way at Newcastle

Newcastle 21st Jul (OR 480m)Show Hide
Wednesday 21 July, 8.46pm
1. Save Me Paddy
2. Long Vehicle
3. Slangevar Tommy
4. Tullovin Alfie
5. Burgess Dalo
6. Curragh Puma
Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park and Newcastle on Wednesday.
"...he can emerge unscathed around the opening bends on this occasion and get back to winning ways..."
Timeform on Tullovin Alfie
Tinas Ally (Trap 6) - 13.02 Central Park
Central Park's 13.02 isn't a strong D1 contest on paper and it may pay to side with one who is coming nicely out of season in the shape of TINAS ALLY (Trap 6). Successful on 2 of her last 6 starts, this pacey individual had little go right on her most recent start, receiving a bump and unable to make up the ground off the second bend. The daughter of Droopys Roddick holds good claims on expected final time granted a clear run and we're very hopeful of a big showing.
Tullovin Alfie (Trap 4) - 20:46 Newcastle
Over at Newcastle, TULLOVIN ALFIE (Trap 4, 20:46) has built up an impressive strike rate at the North East venue, rattling off a hard fought A1 success early last month. His latest run behind Droopys Dazzler is easily forgiven (Badly Baulked first) and this doesn't look a particularly strong affair, so we're hopeful he can emerge unscathed around the opening bends on this occasion and get back to winning ways.
Moanteen Mikey (Trap 6) - 21:01 Newcastle
MOANTEEN MIKEY (Trap 6, 21.01) confirmed himself a well-above average pup in Ireland and confirmed as much when reaching the Arc Puppy Cup Final at Sunderland in June. His latest C&D trial was his best yet around Newcastle and with potential for better still from this October 2019' whelp, he can trap fast in stripes and make every post a winning one.
1. Save Me Paddy
2. Long Vehicle
3. Slangevar Tommy
4. Tullovin Alfie
5. Burgess Dalo
6. Curragh Puma
1. Snowbird
2. Highview Vision
3. Carrowkeal Kobe
4. Killieford Defoe
5. Lightfoot Sam
6. Moanteen Mikey
