Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Airlie Shelby the headline selection at Swindon

There's some excellent action at Towcester this afternoon, and the best bets on that card come in The Ladies Trophy heats, starting at 15:28 with GETWITHTETIMES (Trap 6). Having already won at this level over C&D in July, Getwiththetimes has posted several useful efforts despite failing to add to her tally over six bends at various tracks of late. She's unlikely to live with Dillymore Danny early, but she's the strongest stayer in this field and the galloping Towcester circuit is sure to help her close down the opposition back over four bends.

Sheffield-raider CATTRIGG CANDELA (Trap 3) is the most appealing candidate in the second heat at 15:48, with John Sharp's inmate progressing fast at the Owlerton circuit in recent weeks. A feature of her wins has been the early zip she has showcased, making all in five of her last six starts (four of which in Open company) having been graded on in A3 company. She lacks a look at the Towcester circuit but this uncomplicated type will hopefully handle the demands of this track.

There's also Open action all the way at Swindon this evening, with local runner AIRLIE SHELBY (Trap 4) taken to put his course experience to good use in the maiden at 18:19. The selection has struggled to land a blow at this level of late, often missing the break, but if he can improve a little on that score, he has the ability to run these down later in what is a slightly easier race than he has been contesting.

