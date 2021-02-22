To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aghaburren can bring punters plenty of Joy at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...down a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to prove a cut above tonight's opposition."

Timeform on Droopys Bargain

EXPENSIVE TASTE (Trap 4) - 16.23 Sheffield

Whilst lacking a yard of early pace in each of her two starts to date, EXPENSIVE TASTE has highlighted she is getting the hang of things, not least when staying on in eye-catching fashion to finish a close-up third in this grade nine days ago. The daughter of Laughill Blake may well need to bide her time outside a trail-blazer in the white jacket but her latest effort was a big step forward and she's fancied to be midfield by halfway and come home strongest to open her account at the third attempt.

DROOPYS BARGAIN (Trap 6) - 18.41 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham DROOPYS BARGAIN only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines and, having not been seen to best effect, may well be seen in a much better light. Lynn Cook's charge, a capable A1 operator, is a lot better than his latest effort implies and, down a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to prove a cut above tonight's opposition.

AGHABURREN JOY (Trap 6) - 21:26 Nottingham

The final race on the card comes at 21.26 with a number of in-form sorts in opposition and AGHABURREN JOY is fancied to come out on top. Far from disgraced when runner-up over C&D on her penultimate start (winner recorded a fast time), she again lost little caste in defeat when headed close home over 480-metres last week. She's expected to be front rank from lid rise again and can hopefully sign us off with success.

Recommended bets

EXPENSIVE TASTE (Trap 4) - 16.23 Sheffield
DROOPYS BARGAIN (Trap 6) - 18.41 Nottingham
AGHABURREN JOY (Trap 6) - 21:26 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

