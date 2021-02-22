Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aghaburren can bring punters plenty of Joy at Nottingham

EXPENSIVE TASTE (Trap 4) - 16.23 Sheffield

Whilst lacking a yard of early pace in each of her two starts to date, EXPENSIVE TASTE has highlighted she is getting the hang of things, not least when staying on in eye-catching fashion to finish a close-up third in this grade nine days ago. The daughter of Laughill Blake may well need to bide her time outside a trail-blazer in the white jacket but her latest effort was a big step forward and she's fancied to be midfield by halfway and come home strongest to open her account at the third attempt.

DROOPYS BARGAIN (Trap 6) - 18.41 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham DROOPYS BARGAIN only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines and, having not been seen to best effect, may well be seen in a much better light. Lynn Cook's charge, a capable A1 operator, is a lot better than his latest effort implies and, down a peg on the graded ladder, he's fancied to prove a cut above tonight's opposition.

AGHABURREN JOY (Trap 6) - 21:26 Nottingham

The final race on the card comes at 21.26 with a number of in-form sorts in opposition and AGHABURREN JOY is fancied to come out on top. Far from disgraced when runner-up over C&D on her penultimate start (winner recorded a fast time), she again lost little caste in defeat when headed close home over 480-metres last week. She's expected to be front rank from lid rise again and can hopefully sign us off with success.