Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Acomb's can make it a family affair

Baby Guinness (Trap 6, 17.03) signed off his time in Ireland with success in A3 company at Tralee, noted staying on well to record a good time for the grade. Workmanlike rather than spectacular in trials, he ran well on his competitive debut 7 days ago, beaten in a fast time for the grade. The son of Skywalker Puma should have plenty of racing room out wide and with improvement likely, he can come out on top.



Acomb Hugo (Trap 4, 19.09) only narrowly failed to make the bend in front in a C&D open 7 days ago, receiving a hefty bump but keeping on in vein pursuit to hold third. The draw in the black jacket looks a good one for Kevin Ferguson's charge outside a trio of moderate breakers and in the hope he can build up a useful advantage, he is fancied to prove tough to peg back.

A litter sister of the above selection Acomb Lillian (Trap 2, 19.41) was impressive in making her first competitive start in the North East a winning one last week, the effort all-the-more meritorious given it was her first start here and she was forced to take a wide course around the second bend. Clearing away for a 1 ¾ length success on the night, her effort on the clock reads well in the context of this evening's final and she may well be able to knock a few spots off that time, so all looks set fair for a big run if holding her position to the corner.

