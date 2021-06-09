Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Acomb Hugo can come home in front at Newcastle

Low-mileage HAPPY TALLY (Trap 4, 18:28 Doncaster) could be the one to side with on the back of some encouraging efforts. An October 19' baby he shaped well considering he stumbled mid-race over C&D last time, yet was noted keeping on well to finish third. There is a strong suspicion, he's got plenty more in his locker when he does get room to open up and provided he breaks on terms, is fancied to take his form to a new level.

SATURN STORM (Trap 3, 18:58 Doncaster) seemed to find Nottingham's intermediate trip of 480 metres at the limit of his stamina but clearly boasts early pace as his most useful asset, something he has displayed in his qualifying trials at Doncaster. His style of running looks ideally served to this speed-favouring track, not least over this 450-metre distance and he can trap fast, string out the opposition and have enough in reserve to hold off the finishers.

The semi-finals of the Bgbf British Bred Maiden Derby take place at Newcastle this evening and in a wide open heat two, ACOMB HUGO (Trap 4, 19:41 Newcastle) may steal a march at the boxes and come home in front. The Kinsley raider was collared agonisingly late on seven days ago but that effort stands up to close scrutiny on the clock in this field and he should soon be making the best of his way home.

