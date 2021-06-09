To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Acomb Hugo can come home in front at Newcastle

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Doncaster and Newcastle on Wednesday.

"...may steal a march at the boxes and come home in front..."

Timeform on Acomb Hugo

Low-mileage HAPPY TALLY (Trap 4, 18:28 Doncaster) could be the one to side with on the back of some encouraging efforts. An October 19' baby he shaped well considering he stumbled mid-race over C&D last time, yet was noted keeping on well to finish third. There is a strong suspicion, he's got plenty more in his locker when he does get room to open up and provided he breaks on terms, is fancied to take his form to a new level.

SATURN STORM (Trap 3, 18:58 Doncaster) seemed to find Nottingham's intermediate trip of 480 metres at the limit of his stamina but clearly boasts early pace as his most useful asset, something he has displayed in his qualifying trials at Doncaster. His style of running looks ideally served to this speed-favouring track, not least over this 450-metre distance and he can trap fast, string out the opposition and have enough in reserve to hold off the finishers.

The semi-finals of the Bgbf British Bred Maiden Derby take place at Newcastle this evening and in a wide open heat two, ACOMB HUGO (Trap 4, 19:41 Newcastle) may steal a march at the boxes and come home in front. The Kinsley raider was collared agonisingly late on seven days ago but that effort stands up to close scrutiny on the clock in this field and he should soon be making the best of his way home.

Recommended bets

HAPPY TALLY (Trap 4) - 18:28 Doncaster
SATURN STORM (Trap 3) - 18:58 Doncaster
ACOMB HUGO (Trap 4) - 19:41 Newcastle

Doncaster 9th Jun (OR 483m)

Wednesday 9 June, 6.28pm

1. Sharpysspottydog
2. Outdoor Duran
3. Easy Diablo
4. Happy Tally
5. Crying Oldeileen
6. Catunda Tom
Doncaster 9th Jun (B6 450m)

Wednesday 9 June, 6.58pm

1. Moss Millie
2. Ryecroft Adonis
3. Saturn Storm
4. Catunda Una
5. Maxs Bullet
6. Mudross Mark
Newcastle 9th Jun (OR 480m)

Wednesday 9 June, 7.41pm

1. Taranaki
2. Baran Mars
3. Short Verse
4. Acomb Hugo
5. Service Level
6. Ashbank Danroby
