Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aberama Gold the best bet at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"He certainly has it in him to turn in a much better position here before hopefully stamping his authority on the race..."

Timeform on Aberama Gold

Aberama Gold (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield

The best bet on Sheffield's afternoon card comes in the A5 at 15.09, with ABERAMA GOLD (T6) nicely clear on our ratings. A three-length winner in this grade last month, Aberama Gold hasn't helped himself out of the boxes since, but he did a lot of running following a tardy start last week before ultimately finishing third. He certainly has it in him to turn in a much better position here before hopefully stamping his authority on the race.

Tickity Robyn (Trap 2) - 18.26 Nottingham

As an October 19 bitch, there's plenty of scope for TICKITY ROBYN (T2) to progress but in truth she has already made a very fast start to her career at Nottingham, winning for the third time in five starts on Tuesday. The 18.26 is probably a deeper A3, but the fact she hasn't received the uplift to A2 company is a bonus and Tickity Robyn looks one to keep on the right side of.

Riley Ray (Trap 3) - 18.41 Nottingham

The fitness of RILEY RAY (T3) is the conundrum for punters in the 18.41 contest, but if he is pretty straight, the grader has given him a major chance. An Open-race performer over six bends, Riley Ray hasn't raced competitively since February, but he's had the obligatory couple of trials and on his best form, he is superior to the opposition.

Sheffield 12th Apr (A5 500m)

Monday 12 April, 3.09pm

Market rules

1. Benjies Chap (res)
2. Kowloon Pricey
3. Trade Sprite
4. Sonnet Sky
5. Lightfoot Gaga
6. Aberama Gold
Nottingham 12th Apr (A3 500m)

Monday 12 April, 6.26pm

Market rules

1. Jaxx Jurassic
2. Tickity Robyn
3. A Perfect Boy
4. Kennys Vision
5. Brickhill Lulu
6. Hows Parker
Nottingham 12th Apr (A2 500m)

Monday 12 April, 6.41pm

Market rules

1. Helens Beauty
2. Tele Lad
3. Riley Ray
4. Cloheena Monty
5. Alan Beauty
6. Bythewayjack
