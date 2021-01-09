Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aberama could be worth his weight in Gold at Sheffield

FREEDOM ELVIRA (Trap 5) - 21.01 Sheffield

Post-season, FREEDOM ELVIRA has proved to be a model of consistency following her return to 4-bends, defeating re-opposing Dream Trend (Trap 1) in December and going down narrowly on her latest start, winning an early pace battle before being picked off by a strong stayer late in the day. Her draw in orange looks a good one in our book and she may well prove difficult to dislodge on the front end.

ABERAMA GOLD (Trap 6) - 21.16 Sheffield

One hound who hasn't truly been getting the rub of the green of late is ABERAMA GOLD, meeting with a fast winner for the grade on his penultimate start prior to encountering several trouble spots on his most recent run. The son of Droopys Nidge can undoubtedly come away better than he did last time and is fancied to turn handy from a good make-up out wide and deservedly resume winning ways.

BOOMTOWN BALLY (Trap 2) - 21.45 Sheffield

BOOMTOWN BALLY could hardly have won any easier when shedding the maiden tag in A7 early last month, powering clear off the last bend to register a seven-length victory. Things haven't gone to plan since for the June 19' youngster, sandwiched out early doors and never a factor seven days ago. However, the son of Skywalker Luke is undoubtedly better than that, and with a sound chance of bossing the rails from lid rise, he's expected to be seen in a much better light.