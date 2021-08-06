Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Decent Dog to follow at Central Park

Central Park 6th Aug (HC 480m)Show Hide
Friday 6 August, 9.02pm
|1. Randr Ruby
|2. A Decent Dog
|3. Pebbles Book
|4. Sophies Diva
|5. Witches Erica
|6. Tuckeys Magic
Timeform select the three best bets at Central Park on Friday...
"...proving a model of consistency..."
Timeform on A Decent Dog
FIRE FILE (Trap 6) ran well when fancied last week and can gain compensation for supporters in the 20:03 race. A winner in this grade in June, that effort seven days ago was one of her best since, albeit she was no match for a sharp improver. She looks sure to be in the mix this evening with a repeat.
TULLYMURRY JIG (Trap 2) can come good again in the 20:43 sprint. She's been well backed the last twice and wasn't beaten far on Sunday. This doesn't look as competitive and she can emerge on top.
A DECENT DOG (Trap 2) can prove just that in the 21:02 handicap. He's proving a model of consistency, short-head defeats when favourite here the last twice not telling the full story, and can gain his revenge on Sophies Diva from Monday's meeting when the pair were well clear.
