To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tokyo Olympics Tips

Premier League Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Cricket Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Decent Dog to follow at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Central Park on Friday...

"...proving a model of consistency..."

Timeform on A Decent Dog

FIRE FILE (Trap 6) ran well when fancied last week and can gain compensation for supporters in the 20:03 race. A winner in this grade in June, that effort seven days ago was one of her best since, albeit she was no match for a sharp improver. She looks sure to be in the mix this evening with a repeat.

TULLYMURRY JIG (Trap 2) can come good again in the 20:43 sprint. She's been well backed the last twice and wasn't beaten far on Sunday. This doesn't look as competitive and she can emerge on top.

A DECENT DOG (Trap 2) can prove just that in the 21:02 handicap. He's proving a model of consistency, short-head defeats when favourite here the last twice not telling the full story, and can gain his revenge on Sophies Diva from Monday's meeting when the pair were well clear.

Central Park 6th Aug (HC 480m)

Show Hide

Friday 6 August, 9.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Randr Ruby
2. A Decent Dog
3. Pebbles Book
4. Sophies Diva
5. Witches Erica
6. Tuckeys Magic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays