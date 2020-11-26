Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Bit of Red can resume winning ways

A BIT OF RED (Trap 4) can deservedly get back to winning ways in the 19:26 contest. The bitch continues to post solid performances and was beaten only by an unexposed rival last week. This looks a bit easier tonight and her claims are crystal-clear.

SASKATOON SPOOKY (Trap 4) should put the fear into his rivals in the 20:12 event. It didn't take him long to open his account at the Fossway venue, battling well in an A6 a fortnight ago, and he didn't look out of place in this grade last week, improving and going down by a neck to an in-form rival. More success awaits.

DROOPYS BACK UP (Trap 6) looks one of the best bets of the night in the stripes in the 21:01 race. He's a force to be reckoned with when getting a clear run at his racing and showed plenty of guts to get up late from the re-opposing Ballymartin Hero last week. Expect Angela Harrison's charge to be bang there again.



