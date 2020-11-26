Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Bit of Red can resume winning ways

Newc 26th Nov (A6 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 26 November, 7.26pm
|1. Dolls Destiny
|2. Prestbury Bay
|3. Bramble Jaguar
|4. A Bit Of Red
|5. Whitefort Stan
|6. Alnwick Magic
Timeform select the three best bets from Newcastle on Thursday...
"...her claims are crystal-clear..."
Timeform on A Bit of Red
A BIT OF RED (Trap 4) can deservedly get back to winning ways in the 19:26 contest. The bitch continues to post solid performances and was beaten only by an unexposed rival last week. This looks a bit easier tonight and her claims are crystal-clear.
SASKATOON SPOOKY (Trap 4) should put the fear into his rivals in the 20:12 event. It didn't take him long to open his account at the Fossway venue, battling well in an A6 a fortnight ago, and he didn't look out of place in this grade last week, improving and going down by a neck to an in-form rival. More success awaits.
DROOPYS BACK UP (Trap 6) looks one of the best bets of the night in the stripes in the 21:01 race. He's a force to be reckoned with when getting a clear run at his racing and showed plenty of guts to get up late from the re-opposing Ballymartin Hero last week. Expect Angela Harrison's charge to be bang there again.
