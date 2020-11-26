To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Bit of Red can resume winning ways

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets from Newcastle on Thursday...

"...her claims are crystal-clear..."

Timeform on A Bit of Red

A BIT OF RED (Trap 4) can deservedly get back to winning ways in the 19:26 contest. The bitch continues to post solid performances and was beaten only by an unexposed rival last week. This looks a bit easier tonight and her claims are crystal-clear.

SASKATOON SPOOKY (Trap 4) should put the fear into his rivals in the 20:12 event. It didn't take him long to open his account at the Fossway venue, battling well in an A6 a fortnight ago, and he didn't look out of place in this grade last week, improving and going down by a neck to an in-form rival. More success awaits.

DROOPYS BACK UP (Trap 6) looks one of the best bets of the night in the stripes in the 21:01 race. He's a force to be reckoned with when getting a clear run at his racing and showed plenty of guts to get up late from the re-opposing Ballymartin Hero last week. Expect Angela Harrison's charge to be bang there again.


Recommended bets

A BIT OF RED (Trap 4) - 19:26 Newcastle
SASKATOON SPOOKY (Trap 4) - 20:12 Newcastle
DROOPYS BACK UP (Trap 6) - 21:01 Newcastle

Newc 26th Nov (A6 480m)

Thursday 26 November, 7.26pm

Market rules

1. Dolls Destiny
2. Prestbury Bay
3. Bramble Jaguar
4. A Bit Of Red
5. Whitefort Stan
6. Alnwick Magic
Newc 26th Nov (A5 480m)

Thursday 26 November, 8.12pm

Market rules

1. For The Fallen
2. Droopys Freya
3. Local Queen
4. Saskatoon Spooky
5. Bringbacktime
6. Queensland Mags
Newc 26th Nov (A1 480m)

Thursday 26 November, 9.01pm

Market rules

1. Fadesandblades
2. Look Like Power
3. Ballymartin Hero
4. Leaping Empire
5. Tullovin Alfie
6. Droopys Back Up
