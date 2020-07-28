Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Bit of Neville clear on Timeform ratings

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday evening...

"Expect him to be flying at the finish..."

Timeform on A Bit of Neville

ASCOT DANNY (Trap 5) can land another prize in the 19:36 A2. He overcame an early bump when scoring in this grade in the stripes last week and is more used to success in the orange jacket having won a couple of A3s in June. We see no reason to desert him while he's in top order.

SUPA KENZIE (Trap 4) looks ready to strike again in the 20:52 contest. She's made a pleasing start at Fossway since the resumption, winning an A7 and A6 early doors, and has got back to that sort of form the last twice, finishing third ten days ago having made up ground after a first-bend bump. This could be a good opening for her tonight.

A BIT OF NEVILLE (Trap 6) deserves a change of luck and it could be forthcoming in the 21:11 event. He's finished second on four occasions since returning to action and looks to have a bit in hand on Timeform ratings in tonight's field. Expect him to be flying at the finish again and he can reward his patient supporters this time.

ASCOT DANNY (Trap 5) - 19:36 Newcastle
SUPA KENZIE (Trap 4) - 20:52 Newcastle
A BIT OF NEVILLE (Trap 6) - 21:11 Newcastle

