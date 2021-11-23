Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Be truthful at Sheffield

Ballyboss Baz (Trap 5) -19.41 Sheffield

BALLYBOSS BAZ (Trap 5, 19.41) is at his very best when able to dictate matters, something he hasn't been able to muster behind a rapidly improving kennelmate of late. However, there is no doubting the capabilities of Barrie Draper's charge, twice dipping under the 29-second barrier in defeat over C&D in recent weeks. Capable of breaking much better than he did latest, it would come as no surprise to see him front rank on the run up from the orange jacket, and we're hopeful of a bold showing.

Emoskis Girl (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sheffield

EMOSKIS GIRL (Trap 2, 20.12) is a very classy operator and arrives here on the back of a make-all success over slightly shorter at Monmore 10 days ago, again showcasing her good early pace. The 660-metre trip is well within range for Phil Barlow's bitch and she's fancied to steal first march from the blue jacket and prove tough to peg back.

Tell No Lies (Trap 5) - 21.48 Sheffield

We step down in class for our final selection this evening, Sheffield's 21.48 and John Sharp's TELL NO LIES (Trap 5) may well represent a spot of value. A progressive A1 operator at Sunderland, he surpassed his trial exploits around Owlerton when just touched off in this grade 8 days ago. On balance, it's feasible to expect a little more improvement and with sound claims of leading those in closest proximity up, he should have plenty of racing room to operate from out wide and can put up a bold show.