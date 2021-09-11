To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Storm to strike at Monmore

Greyhounds racing
Timeform focus on the action at Monmore

Timeform pick out the best bets at Monmore on Saturday.

Tommys Event (Trap 3) - 19:07 Monmore

Tommys Event (T3) looks a good bet dropped in class. He's not had much luck on his last couple of starts in A3s and you don't have to go too far back in the form book to find good performances in a higher grade than that. He's clearly better than an A4 dog.

Rage Storm (Trap 3) - 20:43 Monmore

Rage Storm (T3) could take the beating in the stayers' race. She's got a tremendous strike rate at Monmore and led from trap to post for another victory a fortnight ago, easily seeing off a couple of her rivals this evening. More glory seems on the cards.

Lemon William (Trap 3) - 21:18 Monmore

Lemon William (T3) gets the vote in the finale. A multiple winner in Ireland, he quickly got off the mark in Britain at Towcester in July. Another spin around this circuit last week, when he was a good second to a promising one having missed the break, will have served him well.

Monmore 11th Sep (A1 480m)

Saturday 11 September, 9.18pm

1. Record Zinfandel
2. Ballymac Kiora
3. Lemon William
4. Dubhghlais
6. Swift Genetics
