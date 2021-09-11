Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Storm to strike at Monmore

Tommys Event (Trap 3) - 19:07 Monmore

Tommys Event (T3) looks a good bet dropped in class. He's not had much luck on his last couple of starts in A3s and you don't have to go too far back in the form book to find good performances in a higher grade than that. He's clearly better than an A4 dog.

Rage Storm (Trap 3) - 20:43 Monmore

Rage Storm (T3) could take the beating in the stayers' race. She's got a tremendous strike rate at Monmore and led from trap to post for another victory a fortnight ago, easily seeing off a couple of her rivals this evening. More glory seems on the cards.

Lemon William (Trap 3) - 21:18 Monmore

Lemon William (T3) gets the vote in the finale. A multiple winner in Ireland, he quickly got off the mark in Britain at Towcester in July. Another spin around this circuit last week, when he was a good second to a promising one having missed the break, will have served him well.