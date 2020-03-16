Greyhound Tips: Hawk can eye up early Derby claims

Alan Bellis enjoyed double early round Derby success with Liberty Hawk last year and after a promising return to action last week is fancied to emerge on top tonight (21:06). Unraced since last summer's exploits he had been well prepped ahead of his comeback and with the benefit of that run under his belt and what appears slightly less formidable company he should go close. Avoiding Savana Darn Hot, set to move off from trap one, appears the biggest potential hazard while Swift Tarquin, a speedy sort over six bends at Romford could also bid to spoil the party but the selection's proven early speed over this track should see him trap ahead of both rivals.

You'd be silly to miss Dilly

Dilly Dilly lost any chance of adding another victory to her Nottingham record when badly hampered at the corner last week but can emerge on top in another trial stakes (20:08). King Cash's chance is naturally respected, but he may need this having not raced since December while he also remains winless in four previous Nottingham visits, both of which add to the case for Jimmy Fenwick's bitch.

Zaha also enjoyed little in the way of good fortune last week but can score from what appears a good make-up outside two rails moving rivals (19:19) having shown enough in that race to confirm the promise of recent form at home track Swindon.

Legend continues on the Up

Barry Denby's local Upton Legend continues to fly his flag high and after a personal best performance against similar opposition last week can make it six wins on the bounce in the night's opening contest (18:29).

The last Derby trial stakes (21:22) looks competitive but I'll take British Bred Oaks heroine Pond Natalya over the field. Harry Williams' bitch boasts an excellent strike rate and should have enough early pace to strike an early bid for glory.

Eclipse runner-up and 2019 Derby semi-finalist King Sheeran is hard to oppose (20:23) but given his prohibitive odds it makes sense to add Waikiki Lad to the ticket for a straight forecast. Ted Soppitt's Juvenile runner-up appears best of the rest despite last week's odds-on reverse.