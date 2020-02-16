Greyhound Tips: Doc can provide the right medicine for Springbok success

Fastest qualifier Droooys Cruiser has long been the apple of trainer Ricky Holloway's eye and can get off to a winning start in heat four (20:27). The former Puppy Derby finalist on the level is one of seven in the event for the sport's recognised leading trainer of hurdlers who bids to win this event for the third consecutive season.

After a lean spell which saw the selection turned over at odds-on three times in succession his confidence has been restored with back to back wins prior to a short layoff and having drawn a relatively moderate heat rates a strong candidate for outright honours.

Back Burgess for outright glory

There could be more value outright however in improving Burgess Doc who has proved his hurdling credentials with a brace of recent wins over the 480m Central Park distance and Lee Field's can confirm his well being with victory in heat two (19:36). Billericay Blue, second in the overall rankings ahead of his third placed rival will have his own supporters but has proved best at home track Crayford in competitive company so far.

The opening heat (19:18) should rest between Jelly Flood and Forest Capri with the last-named earning the slender vote after two recent wins over the competition CD while his railing rival may find his trap three draw county's against him.

Rory looks the right choice

Bockos Rory has had mixed fortunes in his trial stakes but his consistency at the boxes is enough for him to earn his stripes in the third heat (20:09) with Belinda Green's charge expected to dominate at traps rise.

No secret it's a good draw

Melodys Secret by virtue of his inside draw can land heat two of a supporting four bend competition (19:03). His consistency at the traps has proved a major asset notching up a four-timer, albeit three of the victories have been in A1 company and he can claim first run over returning Goldies Ginola who is unraced since early last month.

Kilara Paddy has twice chased home his Spencer Mavrias based kennelmate in recent top grade events and can complete a kennel double in what appears the weaker of the two heats (18:27) with first run also a strong possibility drawn alongside a slow starter.



