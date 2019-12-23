Greyhound Tips: Bella looks best in National Sprint

With the sad passing of Salacres Punch after he had put at least a paw on the trophy following last week's fastest semi-final performance Monday's two bend showpiece (21:22) has become more competitive.

While all five finalists have secured a victory in either the heats or semi-finals none have reached this stage unbeaten. But of the remaining quintet it was last year's third Troy Bella who was fastest seven nights ago

Better back Bella

David Mullins' charge has enjoyed another stellar season with 16 OR wins and while initial thoughts about the loss of the striped jacket raised some concerns a three from five record when drawn trap five here suggests it is unlikely to hinder his chances. Indeed, with a vacant trap alongside and Lambeth Way expected to cut in from trap three Troy Bella who tacked across from the outside last week should enjoy plenty of racing room.

But it is his remarkable consistency over the 305m at Nottingham however that particularly leads me to side with him - 10 wins from 16 over the CD is not to be sniffed at while three wins from his last four starts, all over this course and trip. and all achieved in sub 1790 times suggest he could prove the one they have to beat.

Bang in Breeza for the 'cast

Geelo Breeza who failed to make an impact on Salacres Punch in the semi-final had previously picked up Lambeth Way in the heats. It could be argued that Carl Perry's runner is therefore a shade over-priced although we will use him only for forecast purposes.

Lambeth Way is not dismissed lightly given that first round defeat remains his only domestic reverse in nine outings after readily dealing with News Knight in the semi-finals although the fact he is now drawn on the wrong side of that rival makes his odds unattractively restrictive.

Spur looks hot for success

Sonic Spur denied any chance of justifying Oaks favouritism when crowded early enough on in that Swindon final having qualified for it unbeaten has only won once from six over Nottingham's 500m trip but has a clear class edge Monday night (21:22) and can land likely short odds.

Locnamon Mike has been in great heart over four bends recently and is of interest against Magical Icarus (20:37) if as expected he secures first run. Anna Thompson's charge has won both his starts over tonight's 730m trip and with his rival having proved vulnerable since his return the local dog is fancied to hold off any an expected late challenge.

