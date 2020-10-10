Greyhound Derby Tips: All the best bets from tonight's second round

Despite fielding only 14 runners, the Irish dominated the first round with eight of the 16 winners and the raiding party now accounts for the top six in the Betfair exchange ante-post market.

Weighing up form when heats are split over two nights is never straight-forward but made all the more difficult in the first round given torrential conditions last Saturday night resulting in the Nottingham track running as much as 1.30 sec - or the equivalent of 16 lengths - below standard.

Heat one (19:34)

I will take Knocknaboul Syd [3.05] who clocked the fastest split (time to the line first time) in round one to add to Pat Buckley's remarkable four winners already. He will keep straight initially but will need another sharp break with Swift Lettuce edging right on his inside. Ante post favourite Newinn Session dug deep to win his first-round heat but faces a far trickier draw out in five although Lenson Bocko will also be moving in from four.

Heat two (19:51)

Ballydoyle Valor [1.6] is far from ideally berthed in trap five but faces only four rivals and with neighbours Ardalla Jim and Amka Rofe both moving left Graham Holland's charge has the class to handle it albeit at prohibitive odds. Final Mad ran better than his first round formline might suggest after early trouble and is worth including for forecast purposes.

Heat three (20:06)

Southwood Jet is the most likely winner having maintained his unbeaten record with another improved display in round one. Denied the red jacket this time he will be looking for the inside and while Catunda Logan kept straight from trap one in Ireland they may not do each other any favours. With that in mind, and given that few have a better Notts record, Look Like Power[9.0]particularly from his favoured trap three berth offers excellent win and place value.

Heat four (20:21)

Few dogs are more predictable at traps rise than Deerjet Sydney [2.04] who will make an immediate bee-line for the rails regardless of the draw. With slow-goers Kilara Icon - who ran a stormer last week and can eventually stay on for minor honours - and especially Vixons Lad on his inside Pat Buckley's Irish Derby quarter-finalist can quickly take command and rates by far the night's best bet. Troy Firebird ran well in defeat in round one but will need to get past similarly pacey Vics Charm.

Heat five (20:36)

While not trapping Doolin Duke showed exceptional early pace last week and while he will find this easier with the non-runner taking away the other obvious pace angle he can still be opposed. Coolavanny Chick [3.1]is an improving type and can confirm the promise of his excellent first round victory from a good make-up on the outside.

Heat six (20:52)

Few winners exuded more pleasure in the first round than veteran Wolfe [1.8]who can follow up for Irish handler Graham Holland. Jazzers Man is ideally berthed on the outside and will go close if not moving too wide but consistent Wingman makes more sense for the forecast.

Heat seven (21:11)

This column's main ante post play Bockos Doomie is far better drawn back in trap one (eight wins from ten) and should safely make it through to round three but I fancy fastest first round scorer Glengar Bale [1.7] to emerge on top. Pat Buckley's charge will keep straight early on but will also be assisted by Sober Express and Churchill Holly moving in and can make all. Distant Village, another column long range play, ran well on particularly testing conditions out wide last Saturday and can also qualify.

Heat eight (21:26)

Gonzo gave further evidence that he's one to keep on side with an excellent performance last week but while he should take the beating Swanley Chick [8.0] ran well for a long way in that clash before showing an obvious lack of course knowledge and rates a big price each-way alternative. Blue Tick George continues to improve and looks the other most likely to progress.