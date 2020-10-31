Greyhound Derby Tips: All the best bets on Derby final night

It is the most important British greyhound race of the year but with four of the six finalists and a 1-2-3 in last year's renewal it is the Irish raiders who will fancy their chances.

Jet set for unbeaten Derby sweep?

But it is British based Southwood Jet that will take the beating as Richard Rees' charge bids to complete a rare unbeaten run through the sport's premier event. His majestic front-running exploits means he has hardly seen another rival in reaching the final and again handled the sometimes-tricky trap one draw with aplomb in his semi-final.

If he is to be beaten his destiny could be decided early on with Pat Buckley's Irish challenger Deerjet Sydney drawn alongside. Renowned for his inclination to head towards the rails, his draw in trap two is hardly ideal for either dog and while he hasn't been quite so prolific with that move in the last two rounds - or indeed so sharp at traps rise - there has to be a possibility that the pair could make contact.

Smooth run early for Smurfs

Smurfs Machine did what I expected in his semi-final by getting to the front early and affords himself an excellent leader's chance of providing Seamus Cahill with a second Derby winner in four years although as turned out to be the case last week he could prove vulnerable late on.

Coolavanny Chick has done brilliantly to ensure the presence of a bitch in the final but although ideally drawn as the sole wide seed I am not quite sure Noel Hehir's raider will prove quite good enough.

Wolfe hungry for success

Which leaves Graham Holland's pair headed by the remarkable Wolfe 7/24.5, who incredibly turns four on Sunday. Expected to lead kennelmate Ballydoyle Valor he can hold a prominent position before his strength kicks in and he launches what I believe will be a Derby winning move from halfway. And I am not writing off his kennelmate playing a part in the finish either. Ballydoyle Valor made up four lengths on Southwood Jet in the second half of their semi-final clash and his strong-running style means he should also be included in combination wagers.

Don't miss Duke

Doolin Duke rates the night's best bet in the Derby Plate final (20:52). Ideally drawn outside Hopes Doggy who will be edging left on the run-up he can use his excellent pace up to gain an early prominent position before proving too strong for probable leader and market rival Catunda Logan from halfway.

Riverside Honey laid down a big marker on her first start since December in the Stayers' heats last week and can reverse form with last year's winner Micks Little Gem and hold Cesarewitch winner Aayamza Royale in a fascinating Dorando marathon (21:26).

Bramble Reggie makes appeal in a Seniors contest (20:06) where he is fancied to make all after showing plenty of promise despite ultimately exiting the Derby at the first-round stage.

Short-odds players shouldn't miss Roxholme Kristoff, potentially one of the best stayers for many a year, in the Stayers final (20:21) while Knocknaboul Syd unlucky not to get across from a middle draw in his Derby semi-final looks banker material in a supporting four-bend contest (20:36) where it would be no surprise were he to clock a faster time than the Derby winner might achieve.