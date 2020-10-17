Greyhound Derby Tips: All the best bets from tonight's Quarter-finals

Two steps away from the Derby final and the Irish domination is stronger than ever with all eight remaining raiders in the top ten in the Sportsbook ante-post market. Six greyhounds go into the quarters unbeaten while railers account for a colossal 19 of the remaining 24 runners.

1st Quarter-final (20:36)

Coolavanny Chick's 4/51.8 early speed served her well again last week and with her tendency to stay wide she is a strong selection to retain her unbeaten Derby record. Noel Hehir's charge rallied well to ensure victory last week and the prospect of a Derby winning bitch is set to be an even stronger possibility by the end of the night. Wolfe 5/23.5 again reminded us that despite being four in a few weeks' time he is not done with yet, battling on well to qualify and is clearly the biggest threat. He will look to cut inside but so will Deanridge Rapid and Graham Holland's runner can claim the forecast spot.

2nd Quarter-final (20:52)

If the Derby prize is to stay at home Southwood Jet 6/42.5 appears the best prospect after taking his unbeaten British record to five with another blistering display last week. This will prove tougher drawn in trap five but although he did edge inwards when winning from trap four in Ireland his move was a gradual one and with neighbour Lenson Bocko also likely to move left Richard Rees charge can get first run and go in again. With Final Mad possibly holding up Lenson Bocko early on Blue Tick George, yet again housed in trap one, makes most sense for forecast players.

3rd Quarter-final (21:11)

Ballydoyle Valor 13/82.66 handled the red jacket efficiently in the first round but having edged off the rail on the run-up that day could find pacey Swift Lettuce an early obstacle although I still fancy him to play a part in the finish and he can take second. With speedy Churchill Holly drawn in trap five hunting for the inside this could prove messy but I've an inkling Swanley Chick, 14/53.85 who did us a big favour last week, is worth staying with by virtue of her draw inside that rival. She battled on well on that occasion and may improve again for John McGee.

4th Quarter-final (21:26)

No trainer has made a bigger impact on this Derby than Pat Buckley who fields the top three runners in the ante-post market but with the trio drawn together in this most intriguing of quarter-finals. But I strongly believe it is Deerjet Sydney 13/82.66 who will take all the beating. Known for his immediate beeline movement towards the rail at traps rise his draw in trap one appears perfect, with Rockmount Ozzy set to edge off from trap two. While Buckley's Knocknaboul Syd will keep straight from trap four, his third runner Glengar Bale will be looking to cut in from five raising the prospect of at least some contact between the pair making the possibility of either getting to their fastest second round heat winning kennelmate a seriously tough ask.



