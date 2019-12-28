Greyhound Bets: Volcanic can dominate early for Olympic gold

Less than three weeks after King Sheeran comprehensively defeated his field in the Brit Bred Derby final at Sheffield, Liz McNair's charge attempts to add the Olympic title (20:21) to his resume. With a Produce Stakes title also in the bag, not to mention his exploits in the Derby which took him to the semi-final stage it's been quite a year for the KSS Syndicate's charge. His unbeaten record in this competition achieved through strong off the pace efforts in both rounds taking his winning sequence to five is all the more impressive given that he had no previous experience of Hove prior to the first round. However, while I will include him in the forecast it is the other unbeaten finalist that appeals as the most likely winner.

Vol can in Olympic final

Volcanic Reef has for some time been building a sequence of early pace-based victories over Hove's optimum four bend trip achieving a wide margin victory using those away and gone tactics in the first round. The fact he was able to win as impressively as he did from off the pace in the semi-final, albeit in a four runner affair, adds an extra dimension to his repertoire although it is his early speed drawn outside two slower starters - Sheeran's littermates King Dylan and King Lennon, both also Brit Bred Derby finalists - which can provide the catalyst to a predicted victory.

Sandie solid in Bob Memorial

Pat Janssens holds a strong grip on the supporting Ballyregan Bob final (20:06) and it is improving Skilful Sandie who is fancied to claim the honours. Having overcome an unfavourable slot in the heats where her back-straight rails hugging pace proved highly effective she has fared far better with the draw this time. Roxholme Butt should step up for his comeback run behind the selection but is poorly drawn and the selection's kennelmate Goldies Hotspur, also well berthed, can claim the minor spoils.

Trafalgar Cup winner Droopys Addition is a warm order to make it five wins from six in the opening puppy contest (18:27) while another prolific scorer Drumcrow Rocco, who has won six from eight - all over tonight's 285m trip - will be even shorter in the Sprint (19:17) where he will be expected to add yet another victory.

Jump on Jet for winning return

Sidaz Jet off the track since the Sussex Cup final has been well prepped ahead of his return in a 500m contest (19:49) and is expected to account for Olympic semi-finalist Dinner Richnalan who will nevertheless appreciate the drop back to 500m.



