Golf 2020: Koepka 12/1 to win first major of the year following revised calendar

This is the week when we'd normally be going through the US Masters field with a fine toothcomb, working out our best bets for the Augusta National showpiece.

Instead, golf remains suspended. There will be no green jacket handed out on Sunday evening.

However, this week a joint statement by golf's leading bodies has revealed a new schedule with updates on all four majors.

The Open Championship has been cancelled but, hopefully, the three American-based majors will still be played. The USPGA Championship is up first with a new August date, while the US Open will follow in September and the US Masters in November.

The 2020 majors

Aug 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Sep 17-20: US Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, New York

Nov 12-15: US Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta

However, all remain subject to change. A joint statement said:

"This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.

"In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions - some of them, very tough decisions - in order to move the game and the industry forward.

"We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe."

The PGA Tour is hoping to restart with an as yet unnamed event on June 18-21 while the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is scheduled for September 25-27, the week after the US Open.

As for The Open, this year's edition (the 149th) has been put back to July 2021, with Royal St. George's still playing host. The 150th will be played at St Andrews in 2022.

Koepka treble bid up next

The revised calendar means the first big storyline is whether Brooks Koepka can make it a third straight win in the USPGA following his two-shot victories at Bellerive in 2018 and Bethpage Black in 2019.

The big-hitting American is 12/1 co-second favourite alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas while Rory McIlroy heads the betting at 6/1.

Gary Woodland is 50/1 to defend his US Open crown he won at Pebble Beach last June while McIlroy is 9/1 - his biggest price in any of the three remaining majors - to win the title for a second time. Koepka and Johnson are 10s.

Tiger Woods will hope to be in better physical shape for his Masters defence and the new November date gives him that chance.

Woods is 12/1 to capture his fifth green jacket, with McIlroy 6/1 for his first and Jon Rahm 11/1 to land a first major title.