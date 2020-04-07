US Masters Quiz: Test your knowledge of all things Augusta

The US Masters has produced some of golf's greatest moments and few were greater than what we witnessed last year as Tiger Woods wore the famous green jacket for the fifth time. Will Woods go on to equal Jack Nicklaus' record number of titles? We'll have to wait and see when golf is eventually resumed.

In the meantime, here are 10 questions on Masters' history from its inception in 1934 through to last year's story of redemption for one of the game's greats. Take a stroll down memory lane, test yourself on all things Augusta and keep the faith that one day this will all be over and the good times will be back.