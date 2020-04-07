To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Masters Quiz: Test your knowledge of all things Augusta

Start quiz
Question 1 of 10

The first Masters was played at Augusta in 1934. Who was the winner?

Question 2 of 10

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for Masters wins. How many times has 'The Golden Bear' worn the green jacket?

Question 3 of 10

When were sudden death play-offs introduced to the Masters?

Question 4 of 10

Who was the first non-American player to win the Masters?

Question 5 of 10

America boasts the most Masters wins but which two countries come joint-second?

Question 6 of 10

How many Englishmen have won the Masters?

Question 7 of 10

Along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus who is the only other player to have won consecutive Masters?

Question 8 of 10

Five players have won the Masters wire to wire. Who did it most recently?

Question 9 of 10

When was the last time the Masters was settled by a play-off?

Question 10 of 10

In 2019 Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fifth time. When was his previous win?

Join today
View market

The US Masters was due to be played this weekend so we've put together a quiz on the history of the event. Test your knowledge and recall some great moments at Augusta...

The US Masters has produced some of golf's greatest moments and few were greater than what we witnessed last year as Tiger Woods wore the famous green jacket for the fifth time. Will Woods go on to equal Jack Nicklaus' record number of titles? We'll have to wait and see when golf is eventually resumed.

In the meantime, here are 10 questions on Masters' history from its inception in 1934 through to last year's story of redemption for one of the game's greats. Take a stroll down memory lane, test yourself on all things Augusta and keep the faith that one day this will all be over and the good times will be back.

Max Liu,

More US Masters

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles