WGC-Mexico Championship: Course horse DJ a fair price to go in again

Tournament History

First staged in 1999 and known as the WGC-American Express, the WGC-Mexico Championship has also been known as the WGC-CA Championship and between 2011 and 2016, the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

Over the first eight years, the event was staged at different venues in the States and Europe before it took root in Florida in 2007 at the iconic 'Blue Monster' at Doral, which had previously hosted the now defunct Ford Championship between 1962 and 2006.

Doral looked like being the tournament's permanent home but then Donald Trump bought the resort out of bankruptcy for $150 million and spent another $250 million on a comprehensive renovation which was universally unpopular so on June 1 2016, they announced it would be moved to Mexico. A decision Trump didn't take kindly to.

"I just heard the PGA Tour is taking their tournament out of Miami and moving it to Mexico," he said. "They're moving it to Mexico City which, by the way, I hope they have kidnapping insurance. They're moving it to Mexico City and I'm saying: 'What's going on here?' It is so sad when you look at what's going on with our country."

Thankfully, the golf world hasn't been quite so paranoid about visiting Mexico and we've had some decent fields here. Nobody's been kidnapped yet but we did see a number of cases of food poisoning three years ago.

This is the fourth renewal of the WGC - Mexico Championship and it's the first World Golf Championship of the year.

Venue

Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico.

Course Details

Par 71, 7,345 yards

Stroke Index in 2019 - 70.86

Designed by Scottish brothers, Willie (1899 US Open winner) and Alex Smith, the Club de Golf Chapultepec opened in 1928 and in addition to hosting this event for the last three years, it's been the host course for the Mexico Open many times. It was the permanent home for the tournament from 1944 to 1960 before the event began rotating venues. It was last used for the Mexico Open in 2014 when Columbia's Óscar David Álvarez won by a stroke in 17-under-par.

The tree-lined fairways are kikuyu and the greens a mix of Poa annua and bentgrass - just like Riviera, the venue for last week's Genesis Invitational.

Club de Golf Chapultepec will be the venue for this event right up until 2023 as part of a seven-year agreement.

Mexico City is at altitude so although a long course on paper, it doesn't play as long as its yardage suggests with the ball travelling around 10% further than it does at sea level. For more on the course, please see Andy Swales' piece here and this guide here from the PGA Tour website.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Full live coverage begins on Sky Sports at 19:00 UK time on Thursday and Friday and at 17:00 over the weekend and there will be Featured Group coverage from 17:00 on Thursday and Friday.

Last Five Winners

2019 - Dustin Johnson -19

2018 - Phil Mickelson 2017 -16 (playoff)

2017 - Dustin Johnson -14

2016 - Adam Scott -12 (Doral)

2015 - Dustin Johnson -9 (Doral)

What Will it Take to Win the WGC Mexico Championship?

It looks tight off the tee, suggesting Driving Accuracy might be a key stat, but the more powerful players have prospered here over the first three years. Last year's first and second, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, ranked 12th and second for Driving Distance and although their stats didn't bear it out (they ranked 40th and 43rd for DD), the two playoff protagonists in 2018, the eventual winner, Phil Mickelson, and Justin Thomas, are both fairly long off the tee. I'd favour length over accuracy but the driving stats don't appear especially important.

The first six home in 2017 had an average Greens In Regulation ranking of 19.5 and the top-six in 2018 averaged exactly 16th so that didn't look like a vital stat either but last year's top-five averaged 11.4 and DJ ranked number one but on what limited evidence we have to date, it looks like Scrambling could be the key stat to look at.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who finished tied third, ranked number one for Scrambling and DJ ranked first. The three best scramblers finished inside the top-five in 2018 (Mickelson and Thomas ranked second and third) and the two best scramblers in 2017, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, finished third and second respectively. Getting-up-and down frequently looks key to success and so too does putting...

Johnson had a Putting Average ranking of 12th last year, Rory, who finished second, had a PA ranking of 2nd and Ian Poulter, who finished tied for third, topped the PA rankings. A year earlier, Aphibarnrat, who finished tied for fifth, only had a Putting Average ranking of 29th but the first seven in the Putting Average rankings for the week all finished inside the top-eight and six of the first top-nine three years ago ranked 11th or better for Putting Average.

Is There an Angle In?

The obvious place to start is last week. Just like Riviera, Club de Golf Chapultepe's fairways are kikuyu and it's greens are a mixture of poa annua and bentgrass so it's hardly surprising that - that course appears to correlate nicely. The two players to win this event here, DJ and Lefty, have both won at Riviera.

We really shouldn't read too much in to just three editions but course form has stood up really well so far. DJ has won the event twice, the first four home last year had all finished at least 12th previously and the first three home in 2018 had all finished inside the top-ten 12 months earlier.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Although the two course winners have been top-class American major winners, European Tour players have fared really well. Only four of the top-ten in 2017 were American and it was a similar story last year and in 2018. Only two of the top-eight were Americans 12 months ago and only five of the top-11 were American two years ago. In three editions so far, a fancied runner has taken the title.

In-Play Tactics

DJ sat tied for 20th after round one in 2017 but he was only three strokes off the lead and he trailed by the same margin (in a tie for fifth) at halfway. He was only one off the lead with a round to go before going on to win by a stroke and he was always up with the pace last year...

Rory McIlroy led DJ by a stroke after round one last year but the 2017 winner was two clear at halfway and four in front with a round to go. He won by five! DJ's two victories may have been straightforward but it's clearly possible to win from off the pace looking at the first three home two years ago...

The winner, Phil Mickelson, was six back at halfway and tied for 14th, Tyrrell Hatton, who missed out on the playoff by a stroke, was tied 20th and seven adrift and Justin Thomas, who Lefty beat in extra time, sat in a tie for 38th through 36 holes, 11 shots off the lead!

Mickelson was matched in-running at a high of [120.0], having started the week as a [38.0] chance, Hatton, who hit a low of [2.48], began the week as a [60.0] chance and he hit [500.0] in-running and Thomas, who was a well-fancied second favourite before the off, was matched at [690.0] in-play!

Don't get carried away by a quick start if you're betting in-running. The first hole is a drivable par four and the second is simple enough too so a birdie-birdie start or even an eagle-birdie start doesn't necessarily suggest someone's hit an incredible form streak and the shots can soon be given back at seven and eight - the two hardest holes on the course in each of the last three years.

The finish isn't too demanding after the tricky 13th and 14th holes. The par five 15th has been the easiest on the track in each of the last three years and the last three holes aren't too taxing.

Market Leaders

World number one, Rory McIlroy, is the understandable favourite. He's in fine form and he's traded at odds-on here in each of his first two visits. He traded at just [1.88] during round two three years ago and [1.9] in the second round 12 months ago, before going on to finish tied seventh and runner-up respectively. He didn't play here in 2018 but he clearly likes the venue but how will he react to his latest disappointment? He was in the final group at Torrey Pines in his penultimate start, where he finished tied for third and he traded at odds-on in the final round having begun round four tied for the lead at Riviera last week, before eventually finishing tied for fifth.

Dustin Johnson will also be disappointed by his final round at Riviera too. He trailed by just a stroke as he made the turn in round four but played the back-nine in two-over-par to finish tied for 10th. A few lose iron shots cost him dearly and that's a slight concern but he played well other than that and he likes this venue so much, I think he's the one to beat.

DJ had put in a couple of lacklustre performances in before arriving in Mexico last year but Rory McIlroy, who he beat by five, was the only player in the field to get within ten strokes of him. He arrives in better form this time around and I don't want to let him go unbacked.

Jon Rahm was third on debut three years ago but his form here's regressive. He finished 20th in 2018 and 45th last year. His tied 17th last week was a disappointing effort too and I'm more than happy to leave him alone.

Despite two missed cuts in his last three starts - last week at Riviera and from the wrong side of the draw at the Sony Open - Justin Thomas isn't easy to dismiss. His course form figures read 5-2-9 and I'd be very surprised if he doesn't contend again. He's much harder to dismiss than Rahm but [14.0] looks short enough after last week.

Selections

I feel like I've backed Dustin Johnson quite a bit of late without reward but it's only a matter of time before he starts winning again and I thought [9.4] was fair enough.

I may add one or two more before the off and if I do, I'll post them on Twitter but for now my only other selection is South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who arrives in good heart and he should love the course. Having been cruelly denied at the Dubai Desert Classic three weeks ago, a poor second round scuppered his chances in Saudi, where he finished tied for 21st but he bounced back nicely last week to win on the Sunshine Tour in his homeland.

Selections:

Dustin Johnson @ [9.4]

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [160.0]

I'll be back tomorrow with the Puerto Rico Open preview.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter