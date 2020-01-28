Waste Management Phoenix Open: Bad guy Kuchar a big price again

Tournament History

First staged 88 years and known as the Arizona Open, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour.

With its raucous crowds, especially alongside the par three 16th hole, the Waste Management Phoenix Open has a unique atmosphere and it's a tournament that often produces a dramatic finale.

Venue

TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Course Details

Par 71, 7,261 yards

Hole averages in 2019 - 70.52

TPC Scottsdale underwent a bit of a renovation before the 2015 renewal. Some of the greens were remodelled and all of them were resurfaced. More than 100 yards was added in length and new bunkers were added, too, but the changes haven't made any difference to the scoring.

Best known for its barmy par three 16th hole, this Stadium Course was built specifically for this event and this year it hosts the event for the 32nd time. It's a links style desert track with an exciting finish. The 15th is a reachable par five with water in play (averaged 4.87 last year) and the 17th is a drivable par four play (averaged 3.74 12 months ago) but that too has water in-play.

The 17th is the hole that tripped up last year's winner, Rickie Fowler, four years ago when he found the drink with his drive, having been matched at just [1.03] in-running, but it won him the event 12 months ago when Branden Grace found the drink, having hit a low of [1.4] and Martin Laird also found the water in 2015 when leading and having been matched at odds-on.

Even though the course has been tweaked and lengthened, look out for low scores. Nobody has bettered 64 in each of the last two years but there have been four rounds of 60 here, the last by Phil Mickelson, seven years ago.

The Bermuda greens are of an average size and they typically run fast at around 12 on the stimpmeter.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky throughout the event with live Featured Group coverage on Sky starting at 14:30 on Thursday afternoon. The full live coverage starts at 20:00 (UK and Ireland time).

Last Five Winners

2019 - Rickie Fowler -17

2018 - Gary Woodland -18 (playoff)

2017 - Hideki Matsuyama -17 (playoff)

2016 - Hideki Matsuyama -14 (playoff)

2015 - Brooks Koepka -15

What Will it Take to Win the Waste Management Phoenix Open?

Rickie Fowler's game from the tee was on point last year. He ranked third for Driving Accuracy and 11th for Driving Distance but what you do off the tee here is largely irrelevant and neither length nor accuracy appear critical. Gary Woodland ranked eighth for DD when winning two years ago but the man he beat in the playoff, Chez Reavie, only ranked 57th and while the front two ranked a respectable 19th and 10th for DA, five of the eight players that finished inside the top five and ties ranked between 39th and 54th for D.A.The average DD ranking of the last five winners is 15th and the average DA ranking is 24th.

Up until 2010 putting was the most important stat but that's changed completely of late and hitting plenty of greens is the key to success now.

Fowler only ranked 13th but Woodland ranked fourth for Greens In Regulation in 2018, Hideki Matsuyama ranked number two for GIR when he defended his title in 2017 and he topped the GIR stats in 2016. Brooks Koepka ranked fourth for GIR when winning in 2015 so the average ranking of the last five winners is just 4.8.

The 2014 winner, Kevin Stadler, only ranked 10th but had the runner-up, Graham DeLaet, took the title he'd have been the fourth winner in five years to win the tournament ranking number one for greens hit. GIR is far and away the most important of the main stats.

Scoring well on the par fours is always key but especially so this week and seven of the last eight winners have ranked inside the top-seven for Par 4 Scoring. Fowler topped the stats, Woodland ranked fourth and Matsuyama ranked number one in 2016 but only 10th in 2017. However, the runner-up three years ago, Webb Simpson, and the third, Louis Oosthuizen, ranked third and first.

Koepka managed to win here ranking only 60th for Par 5 Scoring and Fowler only ranked tenth but had the runner-up, Branden Grace, prevailed 12 months ago the last three winners would have played the long holes better than anyone else.

Is There an Angle In?

Anyone that enjoys desert golf has to be considered and given the recent American Express, won two weeks ago by outsider, Andrew Landry, is also played in the desert and as part of the West Coast Swing, it's perhaps not surprising to see that a number of players have performed well at both events.

Phil Mickelson, Mark Wilson and Kenny Perry have all won both this event and the Desert Classic fairly recently and a number of players have come close to winning both. Jason Dufner, who won the American Express in 2016, was beaten in a playoff here by Wilson in 2011, Charley Hoffman was beaten by Perry in extra time here, two years after he'd won the Desert Classic in 2007, and Justin Leonard is another to win the American Express and finish second in Phoenix. Jesper Parnevik, John Rollins and Ryan Palmer have all finished runner-up at both events.

Current Form is not Essential

Gary Woodland had been showing a bit of form before taking the title two years ago. He'd finished seventh at the Sony Open and then 12th at the Farmers Insurance Open but don't get too hung up on current form as most recent winners haven't always telegraphed their wellbeing...

Rickie Fowler's sole start in 2019 before he won here was a tied 66th in the Farmers Insurance the week before. In his only start in two-and-a-half months, prior to winning here for the first time in 2016, Hideki Matsuyama had missed the cut at the Farmers and although he finished the year really well, and finished second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his first start in 2017, he didn't suggest a successful defence was imminent when he finished 27th at the Sony and 33rd at the Farmers in 2018.

The 2015 winner, Brooks Koepka, hadn't played anywhere for two months, having finished 19th in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour in his penultimate start. Kevin Stadler's sole start in almost three months before his win here in 2014 had been a 78th place finish in the American Express two weeks previous and after a couple of months off, Phil Mickelson won here following a 37th at the Desert Classic and a 51st at the Farmers.

The 2012 winner, Kyle Stanley, had finished runner-up at the Farmers the week before he won this but his victory was still extremely implausible. In search of his first PGA Tour title, he'd led the Farmers by three with a hole to play but having been matched for plenty at [1.01], he made a triple-bogey eight at the par five 18th before losing a playoff to Brandt Snedeker. Heaven knows how he lifted himself to win the following week!

In-Play Tactics

With the advancement of technology, the par four finishing hole is nowhere near as tough as it once was but the finishing stretch at Scottsdale is fabulous and it nearly always creates drama.

Rickie Fowler opened up last year's renewal with rounds of 64, 65 and 64 to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday having led from the get-go but he needed the late mistake from Grace to eventually get across the line having double-bogeyed the fifth, tripled the 11th and bogeyed the 12th. Stress-free finishes are rare at Scottsdale and six of the last 12 renewals have gone to a playoff.



Gary Woodland sat eighth and three adrift with a round to go two years ago before shooting a seven-under-par 64 in round four (the joint lowest round of the week) to get in to the playoff and this is definitely one of those events where the winners can come from a long way back.

Matsuyama was never outside the front-three places in 2017 but the runner-up, Webb Simpson, who hit a low of [1.45] in the playoff, trailed by six after rounds two and three and he was matched at [500.0] in-running.

When Phil Mickelson won here for the first time, in 1996, he sat in 30th after round one and he was down in 40th place after an opening round of 73 when he won the second of his three titles 15 years ago. And in the last 12 years, four winners have also started very slowly...

Koepka was matched at [320.0] in-running in 2015, as he trailed by seven strokes after rounds one and two. Stanley was tied 33rd and five back after round one in 2012, Hunter Mahan was tied for 29th and six back after round one and seven adrift at halfway in 2011. And Kenny Perry sat 74th and seven back after round one in 2009, so don't give up if your picks start slowly.

Although Fowler eventually scraped home last year, TPC Scottsdale has been a graveyard for third round leaders in recent years with the impressive Lefty being the only other exception. He calmly converted his six-shot lead seven years ago but eight of the last ten third round leaders have made a right pig's ear of getting home.

Fowler fell from first to 11th two years ago and although Byeong Hun An only led by one through 54 holes in 2017, he moved three clear and was matched at just [1.47] before imploding.

Danny Lee led by three after 54 holes in 2016 and he was matched in-running at just [2.2] early on in round four but he was soon caught and passed. And he was the second player in two years to give up a three-stroke 54-hole lead...

Martin Laird hit a low of [1.9] five years ago with just two holes to play, having led by three at the start of the day, but he bogeyed the 17th and then double-bogeyed the last.

Bubba Watson traded at just [1.52] six years ago before messing up late on, Spencer Levin tamely relinquished a SIX-stroke lead in 2012, when he shot 75 in round four, and prior to him, Tommy Gainey shot 75 to fall from first to eighth. And Brandt Snedeker suffered a complete meltdown in 2010, shooting 78 and eventually finishing 43rd!

Taking on the third-round leaders has been a licence to print money of late so bear that in mind when assessing the situation on Sunday morning.

If you're planning to bet in-running, the par four 14th was the toughest on the track again last year (for the fifth year running at least) but it's sandwiched between a pair of much easier holes. The par five 13th was the easiest hole on the course again last year and the par five 15th isn't much harder. The players then face the infamous cauldron of the short par three 16th before they take on the drivable par four 17th. That hole ranked as the third easiest hole on the course again last year (for the fifth year running at least) but remember, it tripped up Grace 12 months ago, Fowler three years ago, Laird in 2015 and I have very painful memories of Y.E Yang going odds-on before finding the water and blowing the event there ten years ago too.

The final hole used to be a tough par four (second toughest in 2015 and 2016) but it's not quite as tricky now. It was the sixth hardest in 2017 and it's been the eighth hardest in each of the last two years, averaging only a smidgen over-par.

Market Leaders

It's hard to envisage Jon Rahm not contending this week. He has course form figures reading 5-16-11-10 and it was in this event that he first announced himself on the world's stage in 2015. The world number two has won four of his last 17 starts and he contends more often the not. Including last week when he went odds-on after leading through 54 holes at Torrey pines before eventually finishing second, beaten by a stroke. Every chance and price about right but he's fractionally more ruthless in-the-mix on the European Tour.

It took the world number four, Justin Thomas, a number of starts to get used to Scottsdale. He arrived here 12 months ago with poor but symmetrical figures reading 17-MC-MC-17 but put that behind him with a much-improved third. Thomas missed the cut at the Sony Open three weeks ago, just a week after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions but he was on the wrong side of the draw that week and it's an effort that's best just ignored. Even so, his general course form isn't enough to get excited about with so many course specialists in attendance and I'm happy to swerve him.

Two-time tournament winner, Hideki Matsuyama, will have plenty of followers at a juicy [20.0] but he doesn't appear to be in tip-top form and since his two victories, he's withdrawn from the event and finished 15th.

Selections

For years I thought the seemingly amiable smiling Matt Kuchar was a poor value price most weeks. He contended regularly but rarely finished the job off, going off at between [20.0] and [30.0] most weeks, but since unluckily losing to an inspired Jordan Spieth in the 2017 Open Championship, a couple of things have happened...

He's made a number of flawed decisions (like failing to pay his stand-in caddie the fair whack when he won in Mexico), going from one of the most revered players on the circuit to one of the most disliked and I wonder if that has somehow had an effect on his price because he's become a far more ruthless closer and yet he always appears a big price to me. And he certainly does here at [46.0] given he's finished ninth, fifth and fourth in the last three years and that he won the Singapore Open comfortably by three strokes two weeks ago. I'm more than happy to get him onside at that price and he's the best bet of the week for me.

Last year's runner-up, Branden Grace, looks a nice price given how well he played when winning the South African Open two starts ago and how well he plays in the desert and I was also happy to take a chance on Mr GIR himself, Corey Conners. The Canadian finds greens with relentless regularity so this place should really suit him and I suspect it will be a case of whether he can putt slightly better than he ordinarily does.

I've thrown a few pounds on Adam Hadwin who missed the recent American Express (an event he has a superb record in) due to the birth of his first child. I though course specialist, Brendan Steele, looked big enough at [130.0] given he led the Sony Open by three strokes through round three - three weeks ago and Charlie Hoffman caught the eye in the Farmers Insurance last week where he putted really well to finish ninth. And finally, I've had a few bob on Sam Burns at a massive price too. Last week's 49th was nothing to write home about at Torrey pines but he was sixth in the American Express two weeks ago and [500.0] was just too big.

Selections:

Matt Kuchar @ [46.0]

Branden Grace @ [55.0]

Corey Conners @ [90.0]

Adam Hadwin @ [120.0]

Brendan Steele @ [130.0]

Charley Hoffman @ [220.0]

Sam Burns @ [500.0]

I'll be back on Thursday or Friday with the In-Play Blog.

