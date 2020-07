The Punter's In-Play Blog: Aaron the Wise play after round one

11:15 - July 10, 2020

The second round of the Austrian Open is well underway but updates are only every three holes and it's a frustrating tournament to follow. The pre-event favourite, Joost Luiten, who led after round one, was still showing the way early on today and having been a well-fancied [8.4] chance before the off, he's already been matched at a low of [2.38]. He was two clear of the field after he'd played his first six holes but a triple-bogey seven at the seventh saw him drop back into a tie for fourth.

I'm leaving the event alone for now and I'll take a look again at the halfway stage but I have had one small bet in the states...

Collin Morikawa has pretty much everything apart from a consistently good putter and when he began yesterday's opening round at the Workday Charity Open by missing birdie puts from eight, 12 and 11 feet at his first three holes, it looked like we might be in for another typical Morikawa performance.

So consistent is the 23-year-old Californian, that his missed cut last time out at the Travelers Championship was his first weekend off in 23 starts on the PGA Tour. He looks the best of this current crop of youngsters and when the putts start dropping, he's hard to beat.

Morikawa's irons were so well dialled in yesterday that only one of his birdie putts was from outside of 12 feet and his round got going in earnest when he made an eagle three at the fifth from just three feet! His opening seven-under-par was despite of a bogey at his final hole and he's clearly in good heart but he looks quite short at only [6.0] given only three co-first round leaders have gone on to claim the prize at Muirfield Village and no solo first round leader has won in the last 25 years.

Those stats are against him but the draw isn't. Morikawa tees off at 12:23 UK time and with bad weather forecasted for later in the day, if he can get in and post a decent score again, he won't be inconvenienced by having to finish up round two tomorrow.

The only other player inside the top-six and within two of Morikawa's lead that tees off in the morning wave is Aaron Wise. He's not been in great form since the restart and he's missed the cut here in his two previous outings but he looks worth chancing at [50.0] this morning.

As highlighted in the preview, there appears to be quite a strong correlation with Firestone and Wise finished sixth there in his only start at the course in 2018. I'm not convinced the talented 24-year-old should be eight times the price of Morikawa given he's already a winner on the PGA Tour, having won the Byron Nelson in impressive style two years ago.

Austrian Open Pre-Event Selections:

Will Besseling @ [75.0]

Joel Stalter @ [300.0]

Workday Charity Open Pre-Event Selections:

Bubba Watson @ [140.0]

Ryan Armour @ [160.0]

Mackenzie Hughes @ [230.0]

Brendan Steele @ [320.0]

Harry Higgs @ [570.0]

In-Play Pick:

Aaron Wise @ [50.0]

