The Punter's In-Play Blog: Perez the early favourite in Saudi

22:15 - January 30, 2020

The first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open is well underway and live on Sky Sports and I'll be back tomorrow with a look at that one before the second round kicks off but for now, I'm concentrating on the Saudi International. Or perhaps, more accurately, I'm trying to concentrate on the Saudi International.

In time I may warm to the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club but it doesn't help that there's no audience present and that the land around looks so sparse. I know they're not exactly bursting at the seams with spectators at the other Middle Eastern venues - in Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Qatar - but I'm familiar with those venues now.

After an opening five under-par 65, Victor Perez, who began the final round in Dubai last week at the head of the market, trails joint leaders, Graeme McDowell and Gavin Green, by a stroke and he's done really well to come out and shine after his disappointing effort on Sunday where he shot a seven over-par 79 to fall from second to tied 16th.

Perez, along with co-leader, G-Mac, and Jhonattan Vegas, who's alongside Perez and four others in a tie for third, played in the afternoon today and the PM-AM starters were disadvantaged by 1.17 strokes. The weather forecast suggests the draw should even out over the two days though, with the wind forecasted to rise tomorrow afternoon.

That's not good news for my sole selection, the defending champion, Dustin Johnson, who's three off the lead, or Paul Krishnamurty's each-way fancy, Adri Arnaus, who trails by one, and it was on Friday morning last year that D.J made his move, firing a nine-under-par 61.

The rough is up more than last year so I don't suspect we'll see any rounds that low tomorrow but it doesn't make sense to play any of tomorrow's afternoon starters tonight. I like Arnaus from here and he's a fair price at [20.0] but I'm going to wait on him for now. He tees off at 9:45 UK time and if a few early starters get a shift on, he should drift, especially if the wind gets up.

I'm not convinced I should be getting involved at all at this early stage but given he tees off early tomorrow (at 4:45 alongside G-Mac), I've thrown a few riyals at Phil Mickelson, who sits just two off the lead. Lefty started slowly today, shooting two-over-par on the front-nine, and he's been matched at a whopping [210.0] in-running but he found his touch on the back-nine to shoot a six-under-par 29.

Saudi International Pre-Event Selection:

Dustin Johnson @ [10.0]

In-Play Pick:

Phil Mickelson @ [30.0]

Waste Management Phoenix Open Pre-Event Selections:

Matt Kuchar @ [46.0]

Branden grace @ [55.0]

Corey Conners @ [90.0]

Adam Hadwin @ [120.0]

Brendon Steele @ [130.0]

Charley Hoffman @ [220.0]

Sam Burns @ [500.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter