The Punter's In-Play Blog: Morikawa shows the way at the Sony

11:30 - January 11, 2020

After a couple of weeks of scratting around with just the odd event being played, we're up and running for 2020 now with golf being played simultaneously around the globe.

They've reached the halfway stage of the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour, the second round of the South African Open on the European Tour is in progress and currently live on Sky, and on the PGA Tour, the first round of the Sony Open didn't quite get finished yesterday when play was suspended due to darkness. I'll start there.

There's a fabulous crop of young players coming through on the PGA Tour at present and it's great to see how they mature and to try and figure out who is the real deal, who may flatter to deceive, who will be solid in-the-mix and who may be transpire to be a little flaky. We're learning about them all the time but the one I've really liked from the word go is last year's Barracuda Championship winner, Collin Morikawa, and after yesterday's bogey-free, five-under-par 65 to begin the Sony Open, we can emphatically tick the bad weather box for Collin.

It blew an absolute hoolie in Honolulu yesterday with a number of old pros saying it was the worst they'd experienced at Waialae Country Club. The defending champ, Matt Kuchar, had this to say after his one-under-par 69 to kick off his defence.

"It was hard work out there. This I don't recall in a long time. What a challenge. The wind is blowing as hard as I recall it blowing."

As many as 75 players broke par in round one last year, Adam Svensson led after an opening 61 and the scoring average was 69.64. Only 30 are currently under-par and the scoring average for those that have completed their opening rounds is 72.04. There are few players yet to complete their opening rounds but none of them are at par or better so we can start looking at the previous editions for clues.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, we've already seen five players win wire-to-wire this century so frontrunners have a decent record. Debutants don't usually fare well but given yesterday's evidence, I'm not sure that's going to be a problem with Morikawa. He leads by two over a group of four outsiders and I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see him still in front this time tomorrow.

The wind is forecast to blow very hard again today and the early starters aren't going to get any relief. It's usually the case that the wind picks up in the afternoon but if anything, it's going to drop slightly as the day wares on today and that's an advantage to the leader, who tees off in the afternoon.

I'm tempted to back Morikawa and I may do yet before he tees off but for now, I'm going to sit on my hands.

Over at the South African Open (previewed here) the defending champ, Louis Oosthuizen, has got to within two of the lead after only three holes of his second round so he's still the man to beat but I'm holding fire there for now too. I'll be back later with another update once they've reached the halfway stage but there's one I like in Hong Kong.

As detailed at the bottom of the Sony Open preview, I was quite keen on the chances of SSP Chawrasia before the off and he still looks a fair price now at [16.0] given he sits in second place and just two off the lead, held by the 2017 winner, Wade Ormsby.

South African Open Pre-Event Selections:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [38.0]

Shaun Norris @ [40.0]

Justin Harding @ [60.0]

Rasmus Højgaard @ [70.0]

Nicolai Højgaard @ [250.0]

Sony Open Pre-Event Selections:

Kevin Kisner @ [60.0]

Brendon Todd @ [75.0]

Sebastián Muñoz @ [75.0]

Chez Reavie @ [80.0]

Pat Perez @ [140.0]

Graeme McDowell @ [170.0]

Tyler Duncan @ [240.0]

Charlie Hoffman @ [370.0]

Hong Kong Open Pre-Event Selections:

Andrea Pavan @ [34.0]

SSP Chawrasia @ [55.0]

