The Punter's In-Play Blog: Finau out in front

10:00 - July 17, 2020

I'm leaving the Euram Bank Open on the European Tour alone. Having started on Wednesday, they've already reached the halfway stage and the pre-event favourite, Joost Luiten, leads by two and he should really be a good thing now at just a shade of odds-on.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, in five Challenge Tour tournaments previously played at Adamstal - three editions of the now defunct MAN NÖ Open and the last two renewals of this event - four 36-hole leaders have gone on to win so it looks a great venue for frontrunners. A player of Luiten's calibre really should put this to bed now but he led after round one last week and he was still in-contention at halfway before a poor weekend saw him fade away so I'm in no rush to back him at odds-on.

Joel Stalter, who I backed before the off at [300.0] last week is tied for second alongside Sweden's Philip Eriksson and that's mildly annoying but I backed him at the Austrian Open due to the course so not backing him here, at a very different type of venue, shouldn't be a cause of frustration. Nevertheless, I'd still be a bit miffed if he went on to win.

The best alternative to Luiten is probably America's John Catlin, who's won four times on the Asian Tour in the last two years. Odds of around [16.0] look fair given he only trails by four but I'm happy to leave the event alone for now.

Over on the PGA Tour, day one of the Memorial Tournament was a fascinating and gruelling affair. With a fairly strong wind persistent throughout the day, the scoring average was 73.92 (1.92 over the par of 72). The morning wave fared slightly better - 73.72 compared to 74.12 - but the leaderboard and the market is dominated with players that teed off in the afternoon.

Here's the current standings with exchange prices to back at 09:45, together with today's tee times (UK time).

Tony Finau -6 [8.0] 12:55

Ryan Palmer -5 [42.0] 12:55

Gary Woodland -4 [10.5] 12:44

Brandan Steele -4 [46.0] 17:22

Jon Rahm -3 [8.8] 12:55

Lucas Glover -3 [50.0] 12:22

Charles Howell -3 [140.0] 18:06

Rory McIlroy -2 [9.0] 13:17

Patrick Cantlay -2 [10.5] 18:06

-2 and [21.0] bar

Course specialist, Tiger Woods, currently trading at [21.0], sits on -1 and pre-event favourite, Bryson DeChambeau, who amazed plenty with this 423 yard drive yesterday morning, is trading at [26.0] after opening with a one-over par 73.

423 yards. Four hundred and twenty three yards. 400+20+3 yards... pic.twitter.com/BFxdyM9ji2 ? Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) July 16, 2020



This looked ridiculously competitive so I only backed Jason Day before the off. He sits alongside DeChambeau so has plenty to do but I've already backed two in-running.

I was quite sweet on the chances of Brendan Steele last week, on account of him putting so well of late, but as Tom pointed out here, that wasn't the case last week.

Brendan Steele lost almost 7.5 strokes putting last week and whilst he's generally not a great putter, he averages +0.26 on the year. He ranked 11th in SG:Approach and 7th T2G last week. Hovland finished 3rd losing -.354 strokes last week.



Do what you will with that info.. ? Tom Jacobs (@TomJacobs93) July 13, 2020



I backed him at [320.0] before the off last week so given we're playing at the same venue, I was perhaps daft not to have at least a small wager at bigger this (matched at a high of [400.0]) but I did manage to scramble aboard at [70.0] as he played the 17th hole yesterday.

That looked a great price when he sat in the house with the lead on his own, with the weather likely to worsen, but the later starters caught a bit of a break as the wind didn't really pick up any harder.

With both Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm inside the top-five and ties, it's been a good start for Dave Tindall's picks but the one I like this morning at the prices available is one of Paul Krishnamurty's Find Me a 100 Winner picks - Harris English.

English was a bit rusty with his approach play yesterday but he scrambled and putted well so if he's blown the rust away with yesterday's two-under-par 70, he could climb the leaderboard nicely today.

Conditions are expected to be benign all day today and I expect a few of the morning starters to make a big move. The tournament should really take shape today and if I place any more in-play bets, as I did yesterday with my Steele wager, I'll post them to Twitter.

Euram Bank Open Pre-Event Selections:

Sami Välimäki @ [36.0]

Marcel Schneider @ 40/1 (Sportsbook)

Marcel Siem @ 90/1 (Sportsbook)

Memorial Tournament Pre-Event Selection:

Jason Day @ [75.0]

In-Play picks:

Brandan Steele @ [70.0]

Harris English @ [70.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

