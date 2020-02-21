To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory shows the way in Mexico

Golfer Rory McIlroy
First round leader, Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy leads after the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship but at less than [2.5], is he value to go on and win? Read what Steve thinks with his opening in-running post for the week here...

“McIlroy led the Wells Fargo Championship in May last year after the opening round but he went on to finish eighth. That was the fifth time in-a-row that he’d failed to win having led or co-led after round one and he’s now converted only one of his last 12 first round leads.”

11:40 - February 21, 2020

A year after shooting an eight-under-par 63 to lead by a stroke in the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, world number one, Rory McIlroy, leads by two after a first round 65. Here's the early leaderboard with prices to back at 11:30.

Rory McIlroy -6 [2.44]
Justin Thomas -4 [6.8]
Bubba Watson -4 [28.0]
Bryson DeChambeau -3 [23.0]
Louis Oosthuizen -3 [23.0]
Billy Horschel -3 [50.0]
Corey Conners -3 [70.0]
Hideki Matsuyama -2 [22.0]
-2 and [32.0] bar

Nobody shone on the bumpy Poa Annua at Riviera last week but Rory was sufficiently miffed with his putting to ditch the new wand and stick his old one bag in the bag yesterday. It did the trick, he gained almost three and half strokes putting.

Given Rory's current form, how well he played and putted yesterday, and how much he clearly likes the venue, having been backed down from [8.0] to [6.6] before the event, he now trades at around 6/4, but that looks skinny to me.

Although still five clear of the remainder, Rory was beaten by five strokes by Dustin Johnson last year and that probably shouldn't have come as a shock given his surprisingly poor record when leading after round one.

McIlroy also led the Wells Fargo Championship in May last year after the opening round but he went on to finish eighth. That was the fifth time in-a-row that he'd failed to win having led or co-led after round one and he's now converted only one of his last 12 first round leads.

Rory traded at odds-on last year during round two, as he did when finishing seventh on his only other appearance here in 2017, and I suspect he will do again if he starts well today. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, the first and second holes aren't taxing and a birdie-birdie start, or even, given the opening hole is a drivable par four, an eagle-birdie start is doable.

I'm out and about this afternoon so won't be able to trade the event live so I'm laying him now at [2.46]. It could very easily transpire to be a costly move but his record when leading after the opening round is simply too poor to ignore.

*For more information on how to lay, please see this link here.

The first round of the Puerto Rico Open (previewed here) is also done and dusted and the second round is already up and running. Kyle Stanley leads after an eight-under-par 64. In 11 previous editions on the PGA Tour, only one first round leader has gone on to win the event - George McNeil in 2012 - and Stanley is nought from three when he's led or co-led but there's enough juice in his price at [8.4] to have a small bet given he's playing early today. I've also thrown a few pounds at another early starter - Fabian Gomez. He trails by six after round one but I thought [170.0] was a fair price given how well the track fits his profile.

WGC- Mexico Championship Pre-Event Selections:
Dustin Johnson @ [9.4]
Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [160.0]

WGC- Mexico Championship In-Play Trade:
Rory McIlroy layed @ [2.48]

Puerto Rico Open Pre-Event Selections:
Tyler McCumber @ 70/1 (Sportsbook win only market)
Shawn Stefani @ [110.0]
Will Gordon @ [130.0]
Martin Trainer @ [190.0]
Johnson Wagner @ [210.0]
Jonathan Byrd @ [210.0]
Sangmoon Bae @ [250.0]

Puerto Rico Open In-Play Picks:
Kyle Stanley @ [8.4]
Fabian Gomez @ [170.0]

Steven Rawlings,

