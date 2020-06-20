The Punter's In-Play Blog: Simpson saunters to the front

10:45 - June 20, 2020

Early evening electrical activity caused a delay to Friday's play at the RBC Heritage but they managed to get back out on the course and the second round was completed by all, apart from Nick Watney, who withdrew after round one, feeling unwell...

Rumours had started circulating mid-round that one of the competitors had tested positive for the coronavirus and everyone put two and two together and correctly came up with four. It was indeed Watney that had contracted the virus.

So, what now? It seems we're to carry on as normal but what wasn't crystal clear was the PGA Tour's statement, which appeared to contradict some of the players versions of events. The official line began...

"PGA TOUR member Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday, prior to arriving at the tournament, he indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and after consulting with a physician, was administered a test and found to be positive."

That suggests Watney was tested away from the venue but when interviewed after their rounds, both Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka let it slip that they'd seem Nick at Harbour Town on Friday morning. It doesn't look like the situation has been handled brilliantly if Watney's indicated he had symptoms, yet was still been allowed to travel to the course, but it does look like the show is going to go on so here's the halfway leaderboard with prices to back at 10:40.

Webb Simpson -12 [5.0]

Bryson DeChambeau -11 [4.9]

Corey Conners -11 [16.0]

Matthew Fitzpatrick 10 [15.5]

Ryan Palmer -10 [32.0]

Brooks Koepka -9 [14.5]

-9 and [25.0] bar

Playing together yesterday morning, Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau put on quite a show and if they maintain that momentum, they'll take some beating. They're paired together for the third day in-a-row in the final two-ball and there's a danger the two could keeping towing each other along. Of course. The opposite is also possible, they could both stutter today, and given how hard it is to front run at Harbour Town, that's arguably the most likely outcome.

As detailed in the In-Play tactics section of the preview, winners here have come from some way off the pace so with so many players in contention (21 within four of the lead) caution is still very much advised.

I'm frustrated to see a couple of last weeks picks, Brooks Koepka and Corey Conners, in-the-mix and the presence of Matthew Fitzpatrick, who I fancied quite strongly here last year, is also maddening. Dustin Johnson, who led here with a round to go last year before finishing 28th, is an interesting runner too given he only trails by five, despite having a triple-bogey at the 14th on Thursday and Mexico's Abraham Ancer could be the answer. He hasn't putted very well over the first two days but the rest of his stats are brilliant.

Given the quality of the contenders, and in-particular, how easy it is to win from off the pace here, I'm happy to leave the event alone for now and take another look tomorrow when I'll be either looking to lay the leaders or to back a few from off the pace. The last seven winners have all come from outside the final group on a Sunday so I'm in no rush to fire any more bullets just yet.

09:30 - June 19, 2020

After opening up with seven-under-par 64s, Mark Hubbard and Ian Poulter are tied at the top following the opening round of the RBC Heritage and given three first round leaders or co-leaders have gone on to win in the last 15 years, their records are worth exploring.

Pre-tournament [1000.0] chance, Hubbard, is still a big price but that's perhaps understandable. He's led twice previously after the opening round on the PGA Tour and he went on to finish 27th (2015 Puerto Rico Open) and 35th (2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open). He missed eight greens in regulation yesterday but putted incredibly well. Yesterday's round looks like a one-off and he's very hard to fancy.

Poulter had an outstanding record when getting off to a fast start in the early part of his career. Between 2002 and 2011 he led or co-led after round one seven times and he went on to win on five occasions. The first of those five victories came in the 2002 edition of the Italian Open, an event reduced to just three rounds, but even so, that's an incredible strike-rate. He's been pretty poor since 2012 though - leading or co-leading five times after round one but finishing 25th, 42nd, 28th, 25th and 10th. He looks a fair price at around [16.0] but I'm more than happy to swerve him, for today at least...

The three players that have led or co-led after round one and gone on to win at Harbour Town this century - Peter Lonard (2005), Matt Kuchar (2014) and Branden Grace (2016) - all needed to rally after poor second rounds. It's always hard to back up a great opening round and this trio all failed. Lonard and Grace shot 74s in round two and Kuchar 73. Interestingly, of the 30 players this century to lead or co-lead after round one, only three were still in at least a tie for the lead after round two and all three were eventually beaten.

This is not a frontrunners course and as Justin Ray's tweet below demonstrates, even being in the top-ten after round one can't be seen as a big plus.

Average opening round score of last 20 winners at Harbour Town: 68.4. Only two of the last nine winners here were in the top-ten after day one. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2020



The old adage of "there's a long way to go" resonates loudly here so I'm more than happy to sit and see what today brings. Of my 12 pre-event picks, four are placed inside the top 16 and ties and I'm glad I had a few pounds on Bryson DeChambeau to save the week given he's tied for 16th and only three off the lead too.

Webb Simpson is the early favourite after an opening six-under-par 65 that could have been at least a couple of strokes lower but he's not a player I'm keen to side with as he often flatters to deceive.

I've had a very small in-play bet on Sebastian Munoz, who sits tied for third, as he was on my far-too-long shortlist before the off and he's still a big price but other than that, I'm leaving the event alone for now.



Pre-Event Selections:

Bryson DeChambeau @ [19.0] (stakes saver bet only)

Matt Kuchar [55.0]

J.T Poston @ [100.0]

Harris English @ [130.0]

Bubba Watson @ [120.0]

Joaquin Niemann @ [170.0]

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [210.0]

Graeme McDowell @ [220.0]

Brendon Todd @ [240.0]

Russell Henley @ [300.0]

Sam Burns @ [500.0]

MacKenzie Hughes @ [640.0]

Tyler Duncan @ [650.0]

In-Play Pick:

Sebastian Munoz @ [70.0]

