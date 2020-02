The Punter's In-Play Blog: Luiten and Levy added in Oman

18:15 - February 27, 2020

I don't normally kick the blog off this early but given I've already had a couple of in-play bets and that I'm quite happy to sing my own praises after a great start in Oman, here I am.

After the opening day's play at the Oman Open, three of my six pre-event picks are sitting in the top-four! Guido Migliozzi, backed at [120.0], leads after an opening six-under-par 66 and Brandon Stone and huge outsider, Rasmus Højgaard, backed at [230.0], are tied for second and just one off the lead.

That's a super start but it's a packed leaderboard with some quality players tied for fifth and just two adrift, including Paul Krishnamurty's each-way fancy, Andy Sullivan, and Dave Tindall's 125/1 pick, Stephen Gallacher, and I like the look of both the 2018 winner, Joost Luiten, and Frenchman, Alex Levy, who sit tied for 13th and just three off the lead. I've added both at [19.0] and [50.0] respectively.

The first round of the Honda Classic, which I've previewed here, is more than halfway through but nobody has yet posted any better than -3. I'll be back with a more detailed look at that one in the morning.

Oman Open Pre-Event Selections:

Mikko Korhonen @ [95.0]

Brandon Stone @ [120.0]

Guido Migliozzi @ [120.0]

Sebastian Heisele @ [180.0]

Chris Paisley @ [180.0]

Rasmus Højgaard @ [230.0]

In-Play Bets:

Joost Luiten @ [19.0]

Alex Levy @ [50.0]

Honda Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Harris English @ [80.0]

Kurt Kitayama @ [130.0]

Ted Potter Jr @ [460.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter