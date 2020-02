The Punter's In-Play Blog: Kuchar off to a flier at Riviera

11:10 - February 14, 2020

The first round of the Genesis Invitational is done and dusted and after a seven-under-par 64, Matt Kuchar leads by fully three strokes. Here's the early leaderboard with prices to back at 11:00.

Matt Kuchar -7 [8.4]

Wyndham Clark -4 [60.0]

Harold Varner III -4 [60.0]

Adam Schenk -4 [75.0]

Russell Henley -4 [110.0]

Kyoung-Hun Lee -4 [130.0]

Rory McIlroy -3 [6.4]

Patrick Cantlay -3 [15.0]

Patrick Reed -3 [24.0]

Jason Day -3 [28.0]

Bryson DeChambeau -3 [29.0]

Tiger Woods -2 [16.0]

Brooks Koepka -2 [22.0]

Justin Rose -2 [30.0]

Jon Rahm -1 [18.0]

-3 and [100.0] bar

Looking back at recent renewals, four of the last five winners have sat first or second after round one and the odd one out, Bubba Watson, two years ago, only sat tied for sixth and two off the lead so being up with the pace has been key of late but as highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, it's very possible to overcome a slow start at Riviera - especially when conditions are fairly tough, as they appear to be this year.

With the course softened by recent rains, last year's first round scoring average was below par at 70.51. J.B Holmes led after an eight-under-par 63 and as many as 75 players broke par. This year's first round scoring average is almost a stroke higher at 71.41 and only 41 players have broken par. The early starters enjoyed slightly the better of the conditions, averaging more than half a stroke less than those that teed it up in the afternoon but the weather forecast suggests the draw should even itself out today with the wind picking up slightly in the afternoon, as it did yesterday.

The obvious place to start is with Kuchar, whose lead of three is the biggest he's ever held after an opening round. He's previously shared the lead seven times after round one and he's led by one five times. He's twice gone on to win, at the Heritage in 2014 and the Mayakoba Golf Classic in 2018, but the last time he was in front after day one was at the Scottish Open last July when he eventually finished 20th so it's impossible to gauge what we'll get form him this week.

With the course running a bit faster and the greens nice and firm, it's hard to see a very low score winning this year and if Kuchar can get to double-figures under-par it may even be enough. His price of around 7/1 could look big tomorrow if he can nudge it round in a couple or more under-par today but it's always hard to back up a low score and I'm more than happy to let him go unbacked.

The market is obviously dominated by the quality players but the likes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka already have work to do and if they have slightly off days today there'll have plenty on their plates. Rory McIlroy is the very understandable favourite after his three-under-par 68 but he makes no appeal at around 5/1. As highlighted in the preview, we've seen plenty of outsiders win here and I'm more than happy to chance a couple of PGA Tour winners that have started nicely at triple-figure odds - Russell Henley and James Hahn.

Henley has already bagged three PGA Tour titles and Hahn has a couple to his. Hahn's first win was here in 2015, when the winning score was just six-under-par, so he's already demonstrated his liking for the venue when it's playing that bit tougher than the norm and he looks very nicely priced at [170.0].

I'll be back tomorrow with another look at the halfway stage.

Pre-Event Selections:

Bubba Watson @ [30.0] (added after the preview published)

Phil Mickelson @ [70.0]

Kevin Na @ [100.0]

Corey Conners @ [170.0]

In-Play Picks:

Russell Henley @ [120.0]

James Hahn @ [170.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter