The Punter's In-Play Blog: Pieters shows the way in Dubai

17:30 - January 23, 2020

There was talk that the rough was up on the Emirates for this year's renewal of the Dubai Desert Classic and it wasn't idle gossip. Last year the par 72 track averaged 70.53 and Bryson DeChambeau won with a score of 24-under-par. That was a low score but not an outlier - Li Haotong won with a 23-under-par total two years ago but they won't get close to that this time around.

After his two-under-par 70 this morning, the defending champ claimed that the course was playing four shots harder than last year and that was a decent assessment. It actually averaged 74.11 - 3.58 strokes more than last year.

In addition to the rough being up, the wind blew and the fairways and greens were fast. Several players talked about how hard it was to keep their drives from running through the fairways and in to the rough and some tough pin placements also kept the scoring down.

My three pre-event picks were disappointing and one of them, Andy Sullivan, has been disqualified, having signed for a wrong score, so it's not been a great start.

It soon became apparent that the front nine was playing much harder than the back nine so that's something to bear in mind tomorrow if you're betting in-running, and that was factored in when I backed Eddie Pepperell when he had three to play today. At two-under-par, I thought he was worth backing at 50/1 with the Sportsbook and I was happy to get a tiny bet matched at [65.0] but he immediately bogeyed the 16th.

Thankfully, he birdied the last two holes and he looks a fair price still at in excess of [40.0]. As highlighted in the preview, Portugal and Qatar Masters form holds up really well here and Eddie has a superb record at both. He's threatened to win in the Algarve and he took the Qatari title in 2018. The afternoon starters today enjoyed an advantage of just over a stroke and it looks like those assigned a PM-Am draw will get the better of it tomorrow too with the wind forecasted to pick up as the day wares on. It dropped slightly today.

Pepperell hasn't been playing well so there's obviously a good chance that today was a one off but if it wasn't, and he remains on the premises until Sunday, he'll be one to have on your side. The weather forecast suggests a really wild day on Sunday and that will suit Eddie. Before he got off the mark on the European Tour, he was beaten in a playoff at the Irish Open five years ago when the wind blew very hard all week. Windy conditions won't hinder Eddie.

Like Pepperell, Thomas Pieters played in the afternoon today and he's the one showing the way after a five-under-par 67. He now heads the market at just [6.4] but that looks very short to me.

The Farmers Insurance Open (previewed here) has just kicked off and I'll be back tomorrow with a look at the state of play there after the opening round.

Dubai Desert Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Bernd Wiesberger @ [29.0]

Victor Perez @ [34.0]

Andy Sullivan @ [90.0]

In-Play Pick:

Eddie Pepperell @ [65.0] and 50/1

Farmers Insurance Open Pre-Event Selections:

Tiger Woods @ [13.5]

Brandt Snedeker @ [60.0]

