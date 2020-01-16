The Punter's In-Play Blog: Koepka kicks of the year in style

18:50 - January 16, 2020

The first round of the American Express, which I've previewed here, has only just kicked off on the PGA Tour so I'll leave that one alone for now but the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship is all done and dusted and the world number one, Brooks Koepka, is the man to beat after day one.

We haven't seen Koepka since he withdrew at the CJ Cup in Korea in October but judging by today's evidence, he's been working hard on his short game while he's been away. Playing in the morning, Koepka shot a six-under-par 66 and that sees him sit tied for third alongside Australia's Jason Scrivener, just two shots behind the co-leaders, Shaun Norris and Renato Paratore.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, last year's winner, Shane Lowry, won wire-to-wire and Tommy Fleetwood was in front after the opening round when he defended the title two years ago so a fast start is no bad thing but we've also seen a couple of winners start fairly slowly.

Rickie Fowler sat tied for 29th and six back when he won in 2016 and the 2007 winner, Paul Casey, started even slower. He trailed by eight in a tie for 43rd after round one.

Since he first came to our attention on the Challenge Tour back in 2012, Koepka has led or been within two strokes of the lead after round one 25 times and he's gone on to win on six occasions. He's definitely not too short at around [5.4] and that's a tempting price for the best player on the planet but I'm happy to leave him out for now. Brooks has famously won more majors than he has ordinary stroke play events and after such a lengthy break, there's a slight possibility that his focus isn't as sharp as it needs to be.

Brooks is also playing in the afternoon tomorrow and, as it did today, the wind is forecasted to rise slightly as the day wares on. There was a differential of only 0.7 strokes between the AM-PM starters today but it's highly likely that Koepka begins his second round trailing by far more than a stroke.

My main pre-event pick, Branden Grace, shot a four-under-par 68 in the afternoon today so I'm hopeful he can get a shift on tomorrow morning and my only other selection, and my each-way fancy, Andy Sullivan, shot three-under-par so it's not been a bad start.

I liked one or two others before the off and one I came really close to backing was Paul Krishnamurty's each-way fancy, Bernd Wiesberger, who did me a few favours last year so I've decided to add him to the portfolio too now. He was a bit up and down today but the signs were generally positive and he knows how to win a Rolex Series event. He won two of them last year!

Abu Dhabi Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Branden Grace @ [36.0]

Andy Sullivan @ [130.0]

In-Play Pick:

Bernd Wiesberger @ [44.0]

American Express Pre-Event Selections:

Phil Mickelson @ [60.0]

Kevin Na @ [70.0]

Chez Reavie @ [85.0]

Nate Lashley @ [140.0]

Harry Higgs @ [170.0]

Brice Garnett @ [260.0]

Cameron Percy @ [600.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

