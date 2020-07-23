To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hill the halfway play at Close House

Golfer Calum Hill
Calum Hill in action at Close House
They've only just started the 3M Open on the PGA Tour but they've reached the halfway stage of the British Masters and our man's made a move. Read Steve's initial in-running thoughts for the week here...

"Calum Hill earnt his European Tour card courtesy of finishing second on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit last year and it might not be long before he gets off the mark. This looks like a decent opportunity and I thought [16.5] was fair."

20:30 - July 23, 2020

Following it's unconventional Wednesday start, the British Masters has already reached the halfway stage at Close House and Italy's Renato Paratore is showing the way. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 20:20.

Renato Paratore -11 [5.5]
Justin Harding -10 [5.9]
Dale Whitnell -10 [29.0]
Rasmus Højgaard -9 [11.5]
Ashley Chesters -9 [15.0]
Calum Hill -9 [16.0]
David Law -9 [32.0]
Ryan Fox -8 [12.5]
Oliver Fisher -8 [27.0]
-7 and [18.0] bar

The market leaders have struggled over the first two days. Tournament host, Lee Westwood, has made the cut but only just, second favourite, Thomas Detry, hasn't, and the pre-tournament third best in the market, Eddie Pepperell, is tied for 13th and five off the lead.

My pre-event picks have been largely disappointing but I'm more than happy with the position of 19-year-old Dane, Rasmus Højgaard, who looks a fair price at around [12.0] given he trails by just two.

Justin Harding, at a slightly bigger price than the leader, looks a better prospect going forward and Ryan Fox looks dangerous given he played well in the rain today - something he told Sky Sports' Tim Barter that he doesn't enjoy - but the one I like at the prices is Scotland's Calum Hill.

It was interesting to see that Hill didn't bother to defend his Challenge Tour title in Austria last week - choosing instead to prepare for this. He comes alive in the summer having won on the Challenge Tour twice in August (in each of the last two years) as well as July last year and he must like the heat (not that he'll get any this week) as he's won in New Mexico, where he went to college, and he's twice won in Arizona.

Hill won the Arizona Open in 2017 and back in March this year he won there again on the Outlaw Tour so although he hasn't played for a while, this performance isn't completely out of the blue. The 25-year-old Scotsman earnt his European Tour card courtesy of finishing second on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit last year and it might not be long before he gets off the mark. This looks like a decent opportunity and I thought [16.5] was fair.

Over at the 3M Open, which is live on Sky now, pre-event favourite, Dustin Johnson, has withdrawn with a back injury, having shot 78 in the morning wave and playing with his coach caddying for him, Tony Finau, is one of four players tied for the lead after a six-under-par 66.

Alongside Finau is Ryan Moore, Nick Watney and Xinjun Zhang but there's a lot further to go there with the afternoon starters out on the course now.

British Masters Pre-Event Selections:
Guido Migliozzi @ [65.0]
Marcus Armitage @ [100.0]
Rasmus Højgaard @ [120.0]
Will Besseling @ [130.0]
Andrea Pavan @ [170.0]
Nacho Elvira @ [180.0]

In-Play Pick:
Calum Hill @ [16.5]

3M Open Pre-Event Selections:
Henrik Norlander @ [70.0]
Sepp Straka @ [85.0]
Troy Merritt @ [95.0]
Ted Potter Jr @ [700.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

British Masters 2020: British Masters 2020 (Winner)

Friday 24 July, 7.54am

Friday 24 July, 7.54am

Justin Harding
Renato Paratore
Rasmus Hojgaard
Ryan Fox
Ashley Chesters
Calum Hill
Eddie Pepperell
Dale Whitnell
Oliver Fisher
David Law
Andy Sullivan
Matthew Jordan
Aaron Cockerill
Aaron Rai
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Meronk
Adrian Otaegui
Alexander Bjork
Alvaro Quiros
Andrea Pavan
Antoine Rozner
Ben Stow
Benjamin Poke
Brandon Stone
Clement Sordet
Daan Huizing
Dave Coupland
David Horsey
Garrick Porteous
Gonzalo Fdez Castano
Graeme Storm
Grant Forrest
Gregory Havret
Guido Migliozzi
Haydn Porteous
Jack Senior
Jack Singh Brar
Jake McLeod
Jason Scrivener
Jeff Winther
Jens Fahrbring
Joachim B Hansen
Johannes Veerman
Jonathan Caldwell
Jordan Smith
Lars Van Meijel
Laurie Canter
Lee Slattery
Lee Westwood
Marcus Kinhult
Matthew Southgate
Matthieu Pavon
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Mikko Korhonen
Nacho Elvira
Niklas Lemke
Pablo Larrazabal
Paul Dunne
Pedro Figueiredo
Richard Bland
Richie Ramsay
Rikard Karlberg
Robert Rock
Robin Roussel
Romain Langasque
Sam Horsfield
Scott Jamieson
Scott Vincent
Sean Crocker
Toby Tree
Steven Rawlings,

