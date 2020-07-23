The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hill the halfway play at Close House

20:30 - July 23, 2020

Following it's unconventional Wednesday start, the British Masters has already reached the halfway stage at Close House and Italy's Renato Paratore is showing the way. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 20:20.

Renato Paratore -11 [5.5]

Justin Harding -10 [5.9]

Dale Whitnell -10 [29.0]

Rasmus Højgaard -9 [11.5]

Ashley Chesters -9 [15.0]

Calum Hill -9 [16.0]

David Law -9 [32.0]

Ryan Fox -8 [12.5]

Oliver Fisher -8 [27.0]

-7 and [18.0] bar

The market leaders have struggled over the first two days. Tournament host, Lee Westwood, has made the cut but only just, second favourite, Thomas Detry, hasn't, and the pre-tournament third best in the market, Eddie Pepperell, is tied for 13th and five off the lead.

My pre-event picks have been largely disappointing but I'm more than happy with the position of 19-year-old Dane, Rasmus Højgaard, who looks a fair price at around [12.0] given he trails by just two.

Justin Harding, at a slightly bigger price than the leader, looks a better prospect going forward and Ryan Fox looks dangerous given he played well in the rain today - something he told Sky Sports' Tim Barter that he doesn't enjoy - but the one I like at the prices is Scotland's Calum Hill.

It was interesting to see that Hill didn't bother to defend his Challenge Tour title in Austria last week - choosing instead to prepare for this. He comes alive in the summer having won on the Challenge Tour twice in August (in each of the last two years) as well as July last year and he must like the heat (not that he'll get any this week) as he's won in New Mexico, where he went to college, and he's twice won in Arizona.

Hill won the Arizona Open in 2017 and back in March this year he won there again on the Outlaw Tour so although he hasn't played for a while, this performance isn't completely out of the blue. The 25-year-old Scotsman earnt his European Tour card courtesy of finishing second on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit last year and it might not be long before he gets off the mark. This looks like a decent opportunity and I thought [16.5] was fair.

Over at the 3M Open, which is live on Sky now, pre-event favourite, Dustin Johnson, has withdrawn with a back injury, having shot 78 in the morning wave and playing with his coach caddying for him, Tony Finau, is one of four players tied for the lead after a six-under-par 66.

Alongside Finau is Ryan Moore, Nick Watney and Xinjun Zhang but there's a lot further to go there with the afternoon starters out on the course now.



British Masters Pre-Event Selections:

Guido Migliozzi @ [65.0]

Marcus Armitage @ [100.0]

Rasmus Højgaard @ [120.0]

Will Besseling @ [130.0]

Andrea Pavan @ [170.0]

Nacho Elvira @ [180.0]

In-Play Pick:

Calum Hill @ [16.5]

3M Open Pre-Event Selections:

Henrik Norlander @ [70.0]

Sepp Straka @ [85.0]

Troy Merritt @ [95.0]

Ted Potter Jr @ [700.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter