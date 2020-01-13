The Punter's De-Brief: Smith and Grace claim the spoils

Third round leader, Brendan Steele, who was matched at a high of [890.0] before the off, looked far and away the most likely winner of the Sony Open for much of yesterday's final round. He started the day slowly, playing the first eight holes in one-over-par but after a birdie at nine and a holed out bunker shot for a birdie two on 11, his three-shot lead was restored with seven to play.

Australia's Cameron Smith, closed the gap to two again with a birdie at 12 and it was reduced to just one at the 13th when Steele three-putted for bogey but a Smith bogey at 15, and a pair of pars at 16, saw Steele march to the 17th tee with a two stroke lead and one hand on the trophy.

Steele missed a six footer for par after a poor tee-shot on the par three 17th but he was still in control after a cracking drive on the par five 18th. Had he been able to stroll up to his ball and play it, he may well have made a birdie four for the win but after more than a 15 minute delay in play, caused by the green needing to be squeegeed in between groups and a Ryan Palmer lost ball in the penultimate group, he did this with his approach.

Winning is hard.



Brendan Steele led by 1 when he hit this approach into the 18th hole ... pic.twitter.com/MJOhHbLbME ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2020

Almost 40 minutes after making bogey at 17, Steele two-putted for par on 18 following a drop from the hospitality area and having been matched at a low of [1.11], he was finally caught when Smith rolled in his birdie putt from just outside eight feet.

So wet was the 18th green, that they went to the 10th hole for the playoff where it again looked like advantage Steele...

Smith hit a poor drive, right of the fairway, before Steele nailed his straight down the middle but Steele made a mess of the hole after the drive. He hit his approach over the back of the green, played a clumsy chip that ran by the hole and he missed the par save from around 15 feet, leaving Smith to two-putt for the title from around 12 feet.

Smith was trading at around [65.0] at the off, having been matched at a high of [75.0] on Monday and he hit a high of [160.0] in-running on Thursday but I'm quite surprised he didn't trade higher than that given he was four-over-par after just two holes of his opening round!

Earlier in the day, pre-event [7.0] favourite, defending champ and tournament host, Louis Oosthuizen, had taken a one shot lead into the final round of the South African Open and he was matched at a low of [1.55] but he was soon caught.

Andy Sullivan birdied the first three holes and he was matched at just [3.2] when he found the back of the par five fourth green. He looked highly likely to take up the running but missed his birdie putt and subsequently lost the plot completely! The Englishman played holes six to ten in six-over-par!

Pre-event [25.0] shot, Branden Grace, looked to be falling out of contention when he bogeyed the second but he was on fire after that, playing the rest of the front nine in six-under-par and Oosthuizen, who had parred his way through the first seven holes, needed to do this just to draw level with Grace...

The two were still tied for the lead after trading birdies at the 11th but Grace put the pedal down after that, birdying 12, 13 and 14 to eventually go on to win comfortably by three strokes.

My Bets

Both Kevin Kisner and Graeme McDowell, backed at [60.0] and [170.0] before the off, finished tied for fourth at the Sony Open but neither traded short enough for me to take some profit and after my final In-Play Blog post yesterday, I did put a few pounds on Collin Morikawa at [12.0] before the fourth and final round so that was a poor result all round but it was still a decent week.

As highlighted in the In-Play Blog, I got Grace onside at halfway and although I did lay some back at [1.3] and below, it meant for a nicely profitable week, regardless of the Sony outcome.

What Have We Learned This Week?

G-Mac's fourth at the Sony Open rubberstamped the Mayakoba Golf Classic link. He won the Mexican event back in 2015 but the most striking thing to come out of the event was how well the placed players putted.

My man Kisner was only beaten by two strokes and it would have been because of his putting. Kisner had a Putting Average rankling of 32nd, the other six to finish inside the top-four and ties ranked tied second, tied, second, first, fifth and eighth. You have to roll your potato well to win at Waialae!

Prior to this year's renewal, 15 of the last 21 Sony winners had played the week before at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and it looked like a really good angle in but neither of the playoff protagonists teed it up at the Plantation Course. I'd still give the stat plenty of credence though. Kevin Kisner finished fourth having played in the TOC and although Smith hadn't played there, he didn't come into the event cold as he'd played in a couple of events in his native Australia just before Christmas, as well as the Presidents Cup.

Over at the South African Open, where for the second year in-a-row we got a top-class South African taking the title, Scrambling was again a key stat at Randpark. Grace only ranked 23rd but the first three in the Scrambling rankings, George Coetzee, Jack Senior and Marcus Armitage, finished sixth, tied fourth, and third.

The PGA Tour returns to California this week for the American Express (formerly the Desert Classic) and the European Tour heads to north for the first of the year's Rolex Series events - the Abu Dhabi Championship. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with the previews.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter