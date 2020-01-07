South African Open: Home contingent chanced at Randpark

Tournament History

Dating all the way back to 1893, the South African Open is the second oldest National Open in the world, with only the Open Championship, which was first staged back to 1860, dating back further.

It used to be a very prestigious event with lots of star names in attendance at every renewal but those days are long gone now and in 2018, this grand old tournament was merged with the Joburg Open.

First staged in 2007, the Joburg Open was originally staged at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club but it switched to this week's venue, Randpark, for its final renewal in December 2016.

The last South African Open, and the first since the merger, was staged 13 months ago at Randpark so there were two editions of this event in 2018 but none last year. Louis Oosthuizen won in December 2018 at this venue and Chris Paisley won at Glendower in January 2018.

As it was in 2018, the event will be staged over two different courses - just like the last edition of the Joburg in December 2016. The huge field of around 240 will play the Firethorn and the Bushwillow over the first two days, with both weekend rounds (post cut) being played out at the harder Firethorn. The event is now a tri-sanctioned tournament between the European, Asian and Sunshine Tours.

Venue

Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg.

Course Details

Bushwillow - Par 71 7,115 yards

Stroke Average in 2018 - 70.73

Bushwillow is described on the venue's website as a very picturesque, immaculately-conditioned, tree-lined course. It is shorter than neighbouring Firethorn but because of the abundance of trees lining the fairways there are some tight holes as well as some extremely challenging ones. There is a wide variety of holes and no two holes are remotely alike.

Firethorn - Par 72 7,506 yards

Stroke Average in 2018 - 71.95

In addition to the final edition of the Joburg Open and the second edition of this event in 2018, won by Louis Oosthuizen, Firethorn, when still called Randpark, hosted the 1995 and 2000 South Africa Opens, won by Retief Goosen (-13) and Mathias Gronburg (-14) respectively, and it also staged the SAA Pro-Am Invitational on the Sunshine Tour in 2009 and 2010, when on both occasions the winning total was eight-under-par through 54 holes. The winners were Ryan Tipping and Tyrone Ferreira.

The course underwent extensive changes prior to the Joburg Open in 2017 but it didn't appear to make the venue any tougher - Shubhankar Sharma won the Joburg with a total of 23-under-par but the scoring was much tougher 13 months ago. Oosthuizen got to 18-under-par but he won by six.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 10:00am UK and Ireland time on Thursday.

Last Five Winners

2018 - Louis Oosthuizen - 12

2018 - Chris Paisley -21

2017 - Graeme Storm -18 (playoff)

2016 - Branden Stone -14

2015 - Andy Sullivan -11 (playoff)

What Will it Take to Win the South Africa Open?

To provide a statistical snapshot, here are the stats for the top-six at the South African Open 13 months ago and for the top-five at the final edition of the Joburg Open.

2018 South African Open at Randpark

Louis Oosthuizen -18 DD - 12 DA - 54 GIR - 36 SC - 4 PA - 2

Romain Langasque -12 DD - 42 DA - 57 GIR - 19 SC - 3 PA - 27

Thomas Aiken -10 DD - 51 DA - 26 GIR - 47 SC - 18 PA - 23

Bryce Easton -10 DD - 31 DA - 26 GIR - 14 SC - 36 PA - 13

Charl Schwartzel -10 DD - 17 DA - 63 GIR - 22 SC - 1 PA - 39

Oliver Wilson -10 DD - 56 DA - 46 GIR - 22 SC - 13 PA - 28

2017 Joburg open at Randpark

Shubankar Sharma -23 DD - 39 DA - 12 GIR - 31 SC - 1 PA - 3

Erik Van Rooyen -20 DD - 21 DA - 23 GIR - 1 SC - 4 PA - 47

Shaun Norris -17 DD - 32 DA - 33 GIR - 55 SC - 5 PA - 1

Tapio Pulkkanen -17 DD - 1 DA - 54 GIR - 41 SC - 2 PA - 23

Marcus Armitage -15 DD - 12 DA - 64 GIR - 31 SC - 6 PA - 39

DD - Driving Distance

DA - Driving Accuracy

GIR - Greens In Regulation

SC - Scrambling

PA - Putting Accuracy

Scrambling was very much a key stat at both events and that looks like the best place to start. The winner of the South African Open, Oosthuizen, ranked fourth for Scrambling, the runner-up, third, and Charl Schwartzel, who eventually finished tied for third, ranked first. And at the final Joburg Open at Randpark, the first five home all ranked inside the top-six for Scrambling so that's most definitely the key stat.

Although the Joburg runner-up, Erik Van Rooyen, hit more greens than anyone else, Greens In Regulation wasn't a key stat at either event but it's noteworthy that Shaun Norris, who finished tied for third at the Joburg, topped the Putting Average stats, that the winner ranked third and that Oosthuizen, who won the South African Open here, had a Putting Average ranking of third 13 months ago.

The placed players ranked slightly better for both driving metrics at the Joburg Open with an average Total Driving ranking of 28 compared to the TD average of 38 at the South African Open and that makes sense as both courses were saturated at the Joburg Open in 2017. Long and straight is the ideal way to play from the tee at any time but it's even more important in wet conditions and looking at the forecast, we can expect another tournament played out on wet courses this week.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

This is a tournament that has changed quite significantly in recent years. It used to be a highly valued prize for the home contingent and between 2002 and 2011, ten of the 11 winners were experienced South Africans. Trevor Immelman, Tim Clark and Retief Goosen have all won the tournament twice recently and Ernie Els has taken the title five times in total but five of the six winners before Oosthuizen were from overseas and the tournament doesn't have quite the gravitas it once did.

It's a far more open affair than it once was and prior to Oosty winning when favourite at the last edition, finding the winner had been tough of late. It's not a tournament to invest in heavily before the off.

In-Play Tactics

As you can see by the hole averages above, Firethorn is a few shorts harder than the Bushwillow Course. The top-seven after round one at the final Joburg had all played the Bushwillow and the eventual winner, Sharma, was five off the lead having kicked off the event at the Firethorn. He shot up the leaderboard in round two to sit second at halfway with a 61 around the Bushwillow whereas Oosthuizen began the South African Open with a 62 around Bushwillow. That saw him lead by a stroke but he slipped to third with a 70 around Firethorn before asserting in round three with an impressive 66.

It's not an exact science and it's hard to know whether a good score on day one around the Bushwillow, allowing for three straight rounds around the Firethorn, is favourable to a decent start around the Firethorn. Kurt Kitayama, who's won a couple of times since, began the South African Open with an eight-under-par 63 around the tougher Firethorn to sit third behind Oosty but could only shoot a two-under-par 69 around Bushwillow in round two before eventually finishing 15th, and it was similar tale at the Joburg for the fairly well-fancied, Dean Burmester.

He sat tied eighth and just two off the lead after a very respectable 66 around the Firethorn on day one and he was matched for around £10k at [7.0] and below but he bogeyed three of his first five holes around the Bushwillow and was soon out of contention.

The players aren't daft, and Kitayama and Burmester would have both been well aware that their opening rounds around the tougher course meant they were in a great position to push forward in round two but knowing you're in a strong position is one thing, making the most of it is quite another and caution is definitely advised.

Market Leaders

The defending champ, Louis Oosthuizen, heads the market and that's perfectly fair. He hacked by six last time and that was his course debut. He's a terrific scrambler and with recent form figures reading 3-6-20-2, it's impossible to crab his chances but I'm happy to swerve him. He doesn't win as often as he should and he's plenty short enough for my liking.

Erik Van Rooyen has to come into the reckoning given he was second here in the Joburg and that he's now off the mark on the European Tour following his victory in the Scandinavian Masters in September. He was beaten in extra time at the Turkish Airlines Open the following month but finished down the field at both the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the DP World Tour Championship subsequently so it's a bit of a guess as to whether we see and in or out of form Erik but he's usually a decent scrambler. Whether he's quite trustworthy enough in-the-mix to risk at a short price in his national open is debatable.

Charl Schwartzel is a fascinating contender this week. On the plus side, he did brilliantly to finish third in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the start of December in what was his first start since April following a lengthy injury break, he was third here behind his good friend Oosty 13 months ago, and it goes without saying, given he's Masters champion, that he has sublime touch around the green but will he be rusty and even if he isn't, will he cross the line? Schwartzel has made no secret about how important this title is to him and he's blown some great chances to take it. He led the 2015 edition by three with three to play and was matched at [1.01] before eventually losing to Andy Sullivan in a playoff.

Branden Grace is another high-profile home player desperate to get his hands on the trophy. He was second to Paisley in January 2018 and he traded at a low of [3.5] on Sunday in the December edition when he got to within a stroke Oosthuizen but he crashed badly after that to finish a well-beaten seventh - nine behind Louis. Grace finished alongside Schwartzel at leopard Creek last time out but that was his best effort in a very long time and I'm happy to swerve him too.

Selections

I was happy to take [38.0] about regular play, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who I fancy has a really big future. He missed the cut here in the South African Open and he was only 30th in the Joburg but he sat seventh with a round to go and he's a great scrambler so the track should suit.

Shaun Norris looked too big to leave out at [40.0] given one or two firms are as short as 11/1 and he's no bigger than 28/1 on the High Street. He has course form figures reading MC-4-3-54, he's a terrific scrambler, he's won on the Japan Tour in each of the last four years and he arrives here with current form figures reading 3-2-2-4.

Justin Harding is another fine scrambler that hasn't yet shown anything at the track but he's a juicy price and I'm also playing the Højgaard twins. It was impossible not to be impressed with Rasmus' win in Mauritius before Christmas and his brother, Nicolai, caught the eye when he finished runner-up to Sergio Garcia at the KLM Open back in September, Rasmus' victory might just inspire him.

Selections:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [38.0]

Shaun Norris @ [40.0]

Justin Harding @ [60.0]

Rasmus Højgaard @ [65.0]

Nicolai Højgaard @ [250.0]

I'll be back later with my Sony Open preview.

