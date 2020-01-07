Sony Open 2020: Can The Punter strike again?

Tournament History

The Sony Open dates all the way back to the 1920s and it's been a regular on the PGA Tour since 1965. It's the first full field event of the year and for those that weren't involved in the limited field tournaments at the end of 2019, the Presidents Cup, or last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, it's the first chance of tournament action since Novembers' RSM Classic.

This is the 22nd year that Sony has sponsored the tournament and they've agreed to sponsor it until at least 2022.

Venue

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Course Details

Par 70, 7,044 yards

Stroke index in 2019 - 68.92

Designed by Seth Raynor, Waialae is a short, tree-lined, wind-affected course with small Bermuda Greens. Water is in play on just three holes and the greens usually run at no faster than 11 on the stimpmeter.

There were a couple of changes to the course prior to last year's renewal. A fairway bunker was removed on the 10th and the green was doubled in size and the par five finishing hole had its green increased in size by approximately 33%.

As you'll see below, with the list of winners, scores can vary quite considerably depending on how penal the rough is and more importantly, how strong the wind blows.

The wind blew for the final three days of last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui and early forecasts suggest we'll witness blustery conditions here over the first three days at least.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at midnight on Thursday

Last Five Winners

2019 - Matt Kuchar -22

2018 - Patton Kizzire -17 (playoff)

2017 - Justin Thomas -27

2016 - Fabian Gomez -20 (playoff)

2015 - Jimmy Walker -23

What Will it Take to Win the Sony Open?

The 2018 winner, Patton Kizzire, ranked 53rd for Driving Distance and 56th for Driving Accuracy, suggesting what you do off the tee at Waialae is almost irrelevant. Many a short hitter has prospered here so distance isn't required, and Justin Thomas broke the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record three years ago ranking 60th for Driving Accuracy so being arrow-straight is clearly not an essential prerequisite but last year's winner, Matt Kuchar, ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy and it was interesting to hear how important he thought it was to be straight off the tee when comparing this course to El Camaleón (more on that below).

"Both courses are very tight, very demanding driving golf courses. That would probably be the biggest similarity."

As well as been straight off the tee, Kuchar also ranked first for Greens In Regulation and he was the 17th winner in 18 years to rank inside the top-12 for GIR (the 2018 winner, Kizzire, only ranked 23rd) so that's a really important stat but to win here you also have to putt really well.

The first seven home 12 months ago had Putting Average rankings of fifth, second, eighth, 21st, fourth, tenth and 12th, Kizzire had a PA ranking of second two years ago when he won and Thomas topped the PA stats when taking the title in 2018.

Are There Any Angles In?

A number of venues on the PGA Tour correlate nicely with Waialae. The Seaside Course in Sea Island, Georgia, which hosts the RSM Classic, Harbour Town Links in South Carolina, home of the RBC Heritage, and El Camaleon, the venue for the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico, are all short seaside tracks with tricky, grainy greens and I'd also consider both Colonial Country Club, venue of the Crowne Plaza Invitational, and TPC Southwind, which hosts the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in July, as similar types of test.

A number of players have won either this or what was formerly the St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind (now a WGC event) and finished runner-up at the other event, and both Fabian Gomez and David Toms have won both tournaments fairly recently but following Kizzire's victory in 2018 and Kuchar's last year, there's absolutely no doubt as to which venue correlates the best and that's El Camaleon.

The first and second in Mexico four years ago, Pat Perez and Gary Woodland, have both been placed here before and even though the Mayakoba Golf Classic has only been staged 13 times in total, we've already had four players win both events, and at a very big prices here (Kuchar, Kizzire, Mark Wilson and Johnson Wagner). And it could have easily been five...

The 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic winner, Harris English, has a good record here. He finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2014, having traded at a low of [1.67]. English is also another former winner of the St. Jude Classic (now known as the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational).

Zach Johnson has won both this event and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions and that's always a good place to start. Back in 2015, Zach offered some insight as to why TOC winners do well here when he said that although the tracks are very different in style, the winds are very similar and he felt they played alike as a result.

Along with the trade winds, another similarity between the two venues is the green speeds. Kapalua's greens are huge and undulating whereas the ones here are small and flat in comparison but both sets of greens run slowly in comparison to most PGA Tour venues.

The similar greens' speed, being familiar with the trade winds and enjoying the advantage of a very recent outing all go a long way to explain why those that played the week before at Kapalua have such a strong record here.

Following Kuchar's win 12 months ago, 15 of the last 21 Sony Open winners have played the Sentry Tournament of Champions the week before they won here and it's worth bearing in mind that in the events staged between 2012 and 2015, the Sentry TOC finished on either a Monday or a Tuesday, which was quite a disadvantage - especially in 2013 when Russell Henley won here (hadn't played in the TOC). Bad weather meant the event was reduced to three rounds and it didn't finish until the Tuesday! That may explain why Kuchar was the only player that played in the TOC to finish inside the top-seven here.

The last six winners here have all played Kapalua (including big outsiders Kuchar, Kizzire and Gomez) so an appearance last week is the clearest pointer we have and a fairly recent win looks a good pointer too given four of the last five winners had won earlier in the wraparound season.

Historically, this has been an excellent event for big-priced winners but previous course experience has still been almost essential.



Kizzire, who missed the cut in his only previous visit (in 2016) and Russell Henley, who won here seven years ago in his first PGA Tour event, are the only winners since 1996 not to have played Waialae Country Club at least twice previously and Henley was the first winner in his 20s here since Paul Stankowski way back in 1997 so look to the more experienced stars.

Course experience looks important but course form isn't vital. In addition to Kizzire, who had that single MC prior to winning, Gomez's course form figures read MC-67-MC prior to his 2016 victory, when Jimmy Walker took the title the first time, in 2014, his figures read MC-61-32-MC-4-MC-26, and in 2012, Johnson Wagner won here with previous course form numbers that read 34-MC-MC-MC-MC.

In-Play Tactics

We've seen five players win wire-to-wire this century so frontrunners have a decent record. In addition, Brandt Snedeker was beaten in extra time four years ago, after leading through rounds one, two and three, Russell Henley won from the front, having sat second after round one and last year, Kuchar sat third and two off the lead after round one but he led after rounds two and three. History suggests it's very hard to win here from off the pace here but it's not impossible...

Fabian Gomez edged out Snedeker in 2016 and his victory went against the in-running trends. He was tied for 68th, six off the lead, and matched at [900.0] after round one, and he was still five back at halfway. He sat fifth after three rounds but he was still four adrift and he was just the fifth player in 48 years to win from that far back through 54 holes.

Gomez shot an eight-under-par 62 to catch Snedeker and we very nearly witnessed an even more remarkable comeback win in 2018 when James Hahn, who was 14th and seven back with a round to go, also shot 62 to catch Kizzire before losing a playoff at the sixth extra hole.

It's clearly possible to win from off the pace but it's highly unlikely and Johnson Wagner, who sat tied 30th and five back after round one in 2012, is the only other winner (other than Gomez) this century not to be within four strokes of the lead after the opening round. With low scores so prevalent (Justin Thomas shot 59 in round one three years ago) making up ground here is tough. Gomez was also the furthest adrift any winner has been this century after any round.

There is however a slight caveat. With high winds forecast, we may see slightly more changeable leaderboards that is the norm here.

Market Leaders

Justin Thomas was perhaps slightly fortunately to win his second Sentry Tournament of Champions title last week but that makes him a very worthy favourite here. He doubled up in this event after winning his first TOC and he's already won three events twice. In addition to the TOC, he's also won the CIMB Classic and the CJ Cup twice.

He played some lovely golf last week, has won three of his last seven starts and he clearly likes the venue. He's impossible to dismiss and he's most definitely the one they all have to beat.

Patrick Reed will be kicking himself for not winning last week, having traded at odds-on in the playoff. He seems to be inspired by all the bad press and fan reactions he's been receiving since he was caught cheating in the Hero World Challenge before Christmas and he was 13th here last year, having missed the cut on debut in his only previous start back in 2013.

He needs to pick himself up and go again, which may be an issue, but more worrying is how poor is iron play was last week. Given how important a stat GIR is here, it's a bit disconcerting that Reed had to scramble so well to contend last week when he ranked only 33rd for GIR. That needs to improve considerably around here.

Webb Simpson has Waialae form reading 9-MC-46-38-20-13-13-13-4 so he likes it here and he was second last time out at the RSM Classic at a very similar venue but the lack of a recent outing and his fairly poor record in-contention make him one to swerve for me.

Selections

This event has been very kind to me over the years and especially lately given I backed Kuchar at [60.0] last year, Kizzire two years ago at [85.0] and Gomez at [110.0] four years ago so I'm going in again with a number of similarly profiled players.

I wanted to back Corey Conners, who was a fast finishing third 12 months ago but he's too short now at less than [50.0] so I'm kicking off with just eight! Hopefully he'll drift back out before the off.

Kevin Kisner has the course form in the book (fifth in 2016 and fourth 12 months later) and the perfect profile for the event. At 35 he fits the experienced pro mould; he's won at both Colonial Country Club and Sea Island and he was beaten in a playoff at Harbour Town in 2015. His 14th last week was a perfect warm-up and I thought [60.0] was perfectly fair.

I've taken [75.0] about both the Mayakoba Classic winner, Brendon Todd, and the Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Sebastián Muñoz, and I thought [80.0] was a juicy price about Chez Reavie, who was third 12 months ago.

Mayakoba winners, Pat Perez, Graeme McDowell and Charlie Hoffman have all been backed at big prices and I thought Tyler Duncan, who was impressive when winning the RSM Classic in November, was vastly overpriced at [240.0] given he played quite well last week with a couple of rounds in the 60s.

Selections:

Kevin Kisner @ [60.0]

Brendon Todd @ [75.0]

Sebastián Muñoz @ [75.0]

Chez Reavie @ [80.0]

Pat Perez @ [140.0]

Graeme McDowell @ [170.0]

Tyler Duncan @ [240.0]

Charlie Hoffman @ [370.0]

The European Tour kicks off this week with the South African Open - which I've previewed here - and having been originally cancelled due to political unrest at the end of 2019, the Hong Kong Open is going ahead on the Asian Tour this week.

I haven't previewed the tournament as it is isn't televised and it isn't now a European Tour event (although I'm sure it will return to the schedule next time). With the exception of Tony Finau, Shane Lowry and Jazz Janewattananond, the field is decidedly weak and the two I like are Andrea Pavan, who tends to play well at tree-lined venues, and the straight hitting Indian, SSP Chawrasia.

I'll be back on Friday with the In-Play Blog after the opening round.

