The Punter's De-Brief: Tenacious Thomas doubles up in Maui

With no European Tour action, we only had the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour to concentrate on last week but it certainly didn't disappoint, with three of the world's top-12 eventually playing-off to decide the title as the sun set on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The defending champion, Xander Schauffele, had began the final round leading by a stroke and when his nearest pursuer, Justin Thomas, bogeyed the par four seventh and Xander doubled his advantage, he was matched at [1.82] but everything changed rapidly after that.

There was a two-stroke swing at the very next hole, with Thomas birdying the par three eighth and Xander three-putting for bogey and Thomas would pull further clear with birdies at nine, ten and 11. All of a sudden, Xander had gone from two clear to three back and after a run of three straight birdies form the 13th, it was Patrick Reed that looked most likely to capitalise from any Thomas slip.

The pantomime villain was matched at [4.5] as he closed to within a stroke but Thomas stretched away again with back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15. Reed, who had began his final round 40 minutes before Thomas and Schauffele, birdied the 18th to get within two and Schauffele pulled alongside him with birdies at 13, 14 and 15 but it looked like too little too late as Thomas was matched at [1.05] as he went to the 16th tee with a two-stroke lead.

The 2017 Sentry TOC winner found a bunker off the tee on the short 16th which led to bogey five but after a par four at 17, and a great drive at the final hole, he was still long odds-on to take the title for a second time before he hit this stinker with his second.

Leader Justin Thomas finds the penalty area.



He began the 18th hole with a 1-shot lead. pic.twitter.com/ssx8KRPD3A ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2020

With Thomas needing to take a penalty drop, Schauffele, who had hit a high of [21.0] on the back-nine, was matched at a low of [1.1] after he'd found the green in two but with Thomas failing to get-up-down for par, Xander then three-putted the 18th green, missing his birdie attempt for the win from just six feet, and we were into extra time.

Having looked the most likely winner just minutes earlier, Schauffele was eliminated at the first extra hole when he again three-putted the green as both Reed and Thomas made birdie fours.

It was advantage Reed at the second extra hole when he found the front edge with his second shot and having been matched at a high of [200.0], the 2015 Sentry TOC winner was matched at a low of [1.38] but he hit a poor third and bolted his birdie putt some four feet past. He calmly knocked in the return and with the sun setting fast, we were back to the tee for one last attempt to decide the event on Sunday.

After his tee shot and his second, Reed left himself short of the green in two and after a fine tee-shot, Thomas again hit a terrible second shot. He was very lucky to avoid the long grass but his poor approach transpired to be a big plus. Reed's second had left him a tricky yardage and he couldn't get his third shot anywhere near close enough to the hole and Thomas sealed the deal with this brilliant approach that led to a birdie four and the title.

All three playoff protagonists had been well-fancied. Thomas began the event as the well-backed [7.0] second favourite, Schauffele drifted to [13.0] before the off, having opened up at [10.0], and Reed was a pre-event [17.0] chance.

This was Thomas' 12th PGA Tour title and he joins an illustrious little list of four players to win 12 times on the PGA under the age of 27 that also contains Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He remains in fourth place in the Official World Rankings, behind Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm but this was Thomas' third win in seven starts and it takes him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

My Bets

Both pre-event picks, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, threatened to rally on Sunday but they eventually finished tied seventh and tied fifth and Matt Kuchar, who I backed after round one was disappointing - eventually finishing tied for 14th - but, as detailed in the In-play Blog, I backed Thomas before the final round at [3.0] so all's well that ends well.

I had intended to lay some of my wager back but found it very hard to stay awake all night! My Garmin informs me that I only slept for two hours and 32 minutes but I definitely nodded off when Thomas was matched at his lowest price and in the end, I finished up keeping all the wager so it's been a fair start to the year.

What Have we Learned This Week?

With the course playing soft, and with very little run on the fairways, Thomas and Schauffele's extra length off the tee was beneficial but the event was contested by those that found plenty of greens, scrambled well or putting exceptionally.

Although he only ranked third for Scrambling, Reed was getting up-and down with incredible frequency and he only ranked 33rd for Greens In Regulation but Thomas ranked third, Schauffele, first, and Patrick Cantlay, who rallied nicely for fourth, ranked fourth for GIR. Schauffele ranked first for Scrambling but he had a Putting Average Ranking of just 21st and that ultimately cost him the title given Thomas ranked second, Reed, first, and Cantlay second but the most important asset was course knowledge...

Despite the course changes (detailed here) previous course form proved essential yet again around the Plantation Course. There were only four previous course winners in the field this week and they all contended. As already detailed above, three course winners traded at odds-on during round four and the two-time course winner, Dustin Johnson, was matched at just [4.2] after only eight holes on day one. Backing debutants in this event is a no-no.

The European Tour returns on Thursday with the South African Open and we hop from Maui to Oahu for the first full field event of the year, the Sony Open, where two-time winner Thomas is going to be a warm favourite. He's won the CIMB Classic, the CJ Cup and now the Sentry TOC twice and he won the Sony Open three years ago, a week after winning his first Sentry TOC title, so just watch him go at Waialae this week!

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with my previews.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

