The Punter's In-Play Blog: Niemann takes route 66 to the top

13:40 - January 3, 2020

Chile's Joaquin Niemann has kicked 2020 off with a seven under-par 66 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and he shows the way by a stroke. Here's the first round leaderboard with prices to back at 13:30.

Joaquin Niemann -7 [12.0]

Justin Thomas -6 [3.75]

Rickie Fowler -5 [8.2]

Matt Kuchar -5 [21.0]

Jon Rahm -4 [6.8]

Xander Schauffele -4 [12.0]

Patrick Cantlay -4 [12.5]

Matthew Wolff -4 [40.0]

Tyler Duncan -4 [70.0]

-3 and [25.0] bar

This is the first time that 21-year-old Chilean, Niemann, has held a clear lead on the PGA Tour. He was tied for the lead after rounds one and two of the Memorial Tournament in 2018 but eventually slipped to sixth and given very recent results at the Plantation Course, and the record of debutants at the course, he's unlikely to go on to take the title here either.

Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead in 2011 before going on to win by four in 2013 but that renewal was reduced to just 54 holes because of poor weather and nine men have led or been tied for the lead since without winning. And, as highlighted in the preview, first timers have a poor record at this unique venue.

It could be argued that changes to the course this year, detailed here, could level the playing field to a degree but with three days of wild windy weather now forecasted, I fancy course experience to still be a huge asset.

Although first round leaders don't have a great record of late, the vast majority of winners here are fairly close to the lead after the opening round. As detailed in the In-play Tactics section of the preview, last year's winner, Xander Schauffele, started much slower than most Plantation winners and 12 of the previous 13 winners had been within two of the lead after the opening round. The odd man out was Geoff Ogilvy in 2010 but he only trailed by three, suggesting a fast start is crucial.

I'm not entirely convinced that's going to be the case this year. The forecast suggests the winds are going to be so blustery that it's possible that the four players at the top (and within two of the lead) could all tumble down the leaderboard. In bad weather, you don't have to do an awful lot wrong to shoot big numbers and there's always one or two players that somehow manage to put a decent score together to make a big move. That said, if one of the leaders does manage to hold it together, catching them is going to be difficult. It's very hard to see anyone beating Niemann's 66 over the next three days and it's going to be interesting to see what the winning score is.

Looking at the market today, it's hard to disagree with the price about Justin Thomas. His bogey-free 67 was an impressive knock and he knows how to win around here. Thomas took the title in 2017 and he finished third 12 months ago so he's very much the man they have to beat now but I'm very happy with the start made by one of my two picks, Rickie Fowler, and I'm hopeful that he'll be able to steer a steady ship through the tricky conditions that lay ahead.

Fowler is a fabulous wind exponent and that's the main reason I played him before the off but so too is the man that sits alongside him in a tie for third, Matt Kuchar, and I'm quite surprised to see him trading as big as he is today.

Dave Tindall made a strong case for Kuch before the off and as highlighted in the preview, I like the link between this event and next week's tournament, the Sony Open. A title that Kuchar won last year. Looking at the in-running stats from yesterday's first round, Kuchar needs to putt a bit better to take the title but given the strong link between this event and the Sony and that 12 of the 13 winners before Schauffele had been inside the top five places and within two of the lead after round one, I can't let Kuchar go unbacked at [22.0].

I'll be back tomorrow at the halfway stage.

Pre-Event Selections:

Dustin Johnson @ [12.0]

Rickie Fowler @ [19.5]

In-Play Pick:

Matt Kuchar @ [22.0]

