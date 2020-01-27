Saudi International: DJ can double up again

Tournament History

Dustin Johnson won the inaugural staging of the Saudi International 12 months ago so this is just the second edition.

Venue

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Course Details

Par 70, 7010 yards

Stroke Average in 2019 - 70.06

Designed by Dave Sampson of European Golf Design and opened as recently as 2017, the Royal Greens course is grassed throughout with a Paspalum variety called Dynasty.

Set alongside the Red Sea, there are numerous dog-legged holes, often framed by waste areas and wadis. The course is described as undulating and there are large bunkers in place and five holes are played alongside four different lakes.

The greens will run at around 11 on the stimpmeter and they're described as gently undulating.

The course is usually played as a par 72 and at a slightly shorter yardage but extra tees were built on holes two, seven, eight, 14 and 18 and the ninth and 13th were converted from par fives to fours for the inaugural event - hence the par of 70. The European Tour website has no news on any changes to the course so I've assumed the set-up will be the same this time around.

The Royal Greens website provides a decent hole-by-hole guide of the course here and Andy Swales has had a look at the venue here.

Weather Forecast

The 2019 Result

1 Dustin Johnson -19 [10.0]

2 Haotong Li -17 [40.0]

3 Tom Lewis -16 [90.0]

4 Min Woo Lee -15 [1000.0]

5 Alex Levy -14 [250.0]

Dustin Johnson sat five strokes behind first round leader, Thomas Pieters, but he never drifted to any bigger than [12.0] and after a nine-under-par 61 on Friday morning, he went odds-on before most of us in the UK had even had our breakfast.

Haotong Li, who had begun the final round tied with DJ and five clear of the rest, briefly went odds-on around the turn when he led by a stroke (touched [1.83]) but he bogeyed 10, 13 and 14 and Johnson coasted in by three.

Tom Lewis birdied the first five holes on Sunday and he hit a low of [5.0] but he played the last 13 holes in level-par. The fourth and fifth both rallied from off the pace and the front five finished three in front of the rest.

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 08:00 UK time on Thursday.

What Will it Take to Win the Saudi International?

There were no surprises last year. It looked like the more powerful players would dominate and they did. The European Tour's stats are often irritating and they didn't have any stats for the winner here (presumably because he isn't a ET member) but the next four placed ranked fourth, tenth, first and 13th for Driving Distance but they only ranked between 29th and 46th for Driving Accuracy.

We need to bear in mind that one renewal is not enough to form any solid statistical views but Lewis was the only player to rank inside the top-25 for Greens In Regulation (sixth) but the second, third, fourth and fifth ranked first, tenth seventh and second for Putting Average and they ranked between third and 12th for Scrambling.

It looks like the recipe for success is to give it a good ole biff off the tee, without worrying too much whether a fairway is found or not, and putt really well.

Is There an Angle In?

The weather forecast doesn't look too bad again this year but the course is coastal and wind-affected so good wind exponents are likely to come to the fore again and links form will be worth close scrutiny, as it always is in the desert

It'll be an awful lot warmer than Scotland in Autumn but the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is staged on an easy links set up so form there might be worth considering. There's also the Scottish Open and the Irish Open and of course, the Open Championship, which is always staged on a links course but it's not easy given the cream of the crop here won't have played the Dunhill and the European Tour's lesser lights won't have had too many Open starts either but last year's front three all have fabulous links pedigrees so it looks a solid route in.

In-Play Tactics

The first and second sat first and second at halfway and I'd expect this course to favour the frontrunners over time (unless it gets really windy).

Market Leaders

Dustin Johnson is a fabulous par 70 and links-style golf exponent and he defends the title after a month off following a respectable seventh place finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. His rigorous preparation 12 months ago centred on a holiday in the Maldives so he's perfectly capable of hitting the ground after a break and he's a very worthy favourite.

DJ hasn't defended a title since he won back-to-back AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams in 2009 and 2010 but he tends to play well in the same events and he's won the BMW Championship, The genesis, FedEx St Jude and the Sentry TOC twice and the WGC-Mexico (formerly the WGC-Cadillac) three times. It's almost exactly ten years since his one and only title defence but he's a fair price to record a second here.

Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed return having finished 57th and 56th last year. Koepka looked rusty after a decent first round in Abu Dhabi a fortnight ago, where he eventually finished 34th and Reed is harder to dismiss after a decent sixth at Torrey Pines on Sunday. He was also beaten in a playoff at the TOC before missing the cut in the Sony Open but I'm more than happy to dismiss that weekend off as he was on the wrong side of the draw after week of being in-contention. He's arguably the one to with on current form but last year's effort and his lack of length is a concern.

Selection

I was quite happy to play the defending champ at [10.0]. That's the same price he went off at last year and we know the venue suits him and that he has a record of winning the same events twice.

Selection:

Dustin Johnson @ [10.0]

I'll be back tomorrow with my Waste Management Phoenix Open preview.

