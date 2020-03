The Punter's In-Play Blog: McIlroy's the man to beat again

11:25 - March 6, 2020

As expected, the wind picked up yesterday afternoon in Florida and the early starters on the opening day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational enjoyed the easier conditions. The morning starters averaged 1.4 better than those that teed it up in the afternoon and for most of the day the leaderboard was dominated by them but course specialist and two-time winner, Matt Every, skipped round in a seven-under-par 65 to pass Rory McIlroy late on.

One of my pre-event picks, Sam Burns, had looked likely to lead the way early on. He reached seven-under-par when he birdied the 16th but he finished bogey double-bogey to sit tied for fifth alongside another two picks, Tyrrell Hatton and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and one of Paul Krishnamurty's Find Me a 100 Winner selections, Talor Gooch, has started well too. He sits tied for third on -5.

Alone in second, Rory McIlroy is considered far and away the most likely winner but he's not been great of late when he's started well. In fact, On the last 11 occasions that he's either led or been within just a stroke of the lead after round one he's been beaten, so odds of less than 2/1 look short

Every will have his supporters given his ridiculous course form but since Chad Campbell won here in 2004, having been tied for the lead after round one, as many as 22 players have led or been tied after 18 holes and Jason Day, in 2016, is the only one to win. And both Every's previous wins came from off the pace.

After an opening three-under-par 69 that sees him trail by four, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is well fancied and I'm not surprised given both his current form and the number of winners the Presidents Cup has already thrown up.

Worldwide wins since Presidents Cup:



United States - 3

Internationals - 4



Sungjae would make it 5 with a win today. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 1, 2020

Hideki making it nine wouldn't be a huge shock but the two I like after round one are last week's winner, Sungjae Im, and the man who went on a ludicrous hot streak at the end of last year, Brendon Todd.

A fairly slow start after last week's heroics at the Honda was understandable so Im's two-under-par was a reasonable knock yesterday and I was surprised to see Todd as big as [65.0] after his four-under-par 68.

The second round of the Qatar Masters is well underway and I'll be back later with a look at that one, once they've reached the halfway stage.

Qatar Masters Pre-Event Selections:

Brandon Stone @ [60.0]

Mikko Korhonen @ [60.0]

Grant Forrest @ [95.0]

Arnold Palmer Invitational Pre-Event Selections:

Kevin Na @ [120.0]

*Henrik Stenson @ [48.0]

*Tyrrell Hatton @ [70.0]

*Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ [270.0]

*Sam Burns @ [450.0]

*Bets placed after the preview published and after the draw was made

Arnold Palmer Invitational In-Play Picks:

Sungjae Im @ [32.0]

Brendon Todd @ [65.0]



