Genesis Invitational: Accurate iron play to reap Riviera rewards

Tournament History

After last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, the PGA Tour moves 300 odd miles down the Californian coast to Los Angeles for the final tournament of this year's West Coast Swing - the Genesis Invitational.

In existence since 1926, and originally known as the Los Angeles Open, the Genesis Invitational often attracts a fantastic field and this year's renewal is an absolute cracker with nine of the world's top-ten in attendance.

Venue

Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Course Details

Par 71, 7322 yards

Stroke index in 2019 - 71.2

Riviera has a number of interesting quirks. There's a bunker in the middle of the par three 6th green, the 10th is a drivable par four, and the fairways are blanketed in kikuyu - a tough strain of grass imported from Africa over 80 years ago.

Polo was a popular sport in LA back then and kikuyu was used on the polo grounds in the area but it wasn't long before it had invaded and taken over at Riviera. The Kikuyu makes for perfect lies on the fairway, perching the ball up high on its stiff leaves, but it's a different story if you find the rough. The grass grabs and buries the ball and control out of the thick stuff is often minimal.

Many of the holes are doglegs and the fairways are tough to find with regularity, as are the small bentgrass/Poa mixed greens that usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter.

Traditionally, these are often the hardest greens to find on the PGA Tour all season and the scoring average has been over-par in each of the last ten years. Last year it averaged 71.22. It's a classic, traditional and tough course.

TV Coverage

Last Five Winners

2019 - JB Holmes -14

2018 - Bubba Watson -12

2017 - Dustin Johnson -17

2016 - Bubba Watson -15

2015 - James Hahn -6 (playoff)

What Will it Take to Win the Genesis Invitational?

Although the rough is tricky to play from, which would suggest finding fairways is important, length off the tee has been more beneficial than finding the short grass recently. That could be due to three of the last four renewals having been played after a wet spell on a damp course, but in reality, neither Driving Distance nor Driving Accuracy are particularly vital stats.

Last year's winner, JB Holmes, demonstrated perfectly that neither driving metric is worth bothering with as he only ranked 59th for DA and 41st for DD and it was a similar story five years ago when James Hahn won ranking 37th for DA and 50th for DD. The kikuyu rough is awkward but it's not often grown long and at just an inch-and-half this year, a missed fairway shouldn't be a disaster.

Hitting the small greens and great scrambling when they are missed are very important. Holmes ranked second for Greens In Regulation 12 months ago and four of the top-five ranked fourth or better. Holmes only ranked 17th for Scrambling but Si Woo Kim, who finished third, ranked first. GIR looks far and away the most vital stat though given 15 of the last 20 winners have now ranked inside the top-ten for finding the dance floors.

The last two winners have played the short holes better than anyone else and three of the last five have ranked first for Par 4 Scoring. There are only three par fives at Riviera so Par 5 Scoring isn't vital and Holmes won last year having ranked only 65th on the long holes. He played them in a combined three-under-par. The runner-up, Justin Thomas, played them in 11-under.

Is There an Angle In?

This is a fabulous venue and a tough examination so it's no surprise to see that major winners have a fantastic record. Riviera has hosted the event 57 times now and a major winner has won on 33 occasions. The US Masters winners have by far the best record though, with 11 Masters Champions winning a total of 20 renewals.

Four-time Riviera winner, Macdonald Smith, was 44 when he played in the inaugural US Masters in 1934 (his only appearance) but he still finished seventh and although he never won the Masters, the only other man to win this title four times, Lloyd Mangrum, had an incredibly good record at Augusta.

Mangrum finished second there on debut in 1940 and he finished inside the top-ten for ten years in-a-row between 1947 and 1956. The fact that the tournament didn't even exist for the bulk of his career is the reason why Smith didn't win the Masters and the Second World War was a huge hinderance to Mangrum.

When he won here for the third time two years ago, Bubba became the fifth to win it at least three times, joining Smith and Mangrum and Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer, who both also won it thrice. All three three-time winners - Bubba, Ben and Arnie - are multiple winners of the US Masters.

Phil Mickelson, Sam Snead, & Tom Watson have also won this event and the US Masters at least twice so Augusta really is a great guide.

It's perhaps stating the obvious given I've already mentioned so many multiple winners but previous course form is a big plus. James Hahn won here on his third Riviera start five years ago but he's the only winner in the last 14 years to have played here less than five times previously. That's not a great stat for the world's top three players. Rory McIlroy has only played here three times previously and both Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are playing Riviera for just the second time this week.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Major winners may have won on many occasions but there's no getting away from the fact that outsiders can and do prosper here regularly.

Last year's winner, Holmes, was generally a [250.0] chance, having been matched at a high [400.0] before the off, despite having very respectable course form figures reading 51-7-6-3-12-8-MC-52-22-11-24-60 and despite having won two of the previous four renewals, Bubba was actually an [80.0] chance two years ago (suggesting he's a bit short this year). Scott Brown finished joint second three years ago, having been matched at [910.0] before the off, and prior to Holmes, three of the previous eight winners were very difficult to spot. And it could very easily have been four from eight...

James Hahn was an unconsidered [600.0] shot five years ago. John Merrick was matched at [800.0] before the off when he beat [1000.0] shot, Charlie Beljan, in a playoff in 2013, very few will have picked out triple-figure priced Aaron Baddeley in 2011 and Jason Kokrak, who was matched at [510.0] before the off four years ago, led by two with four to play before losing out by a stroke to Bubba.

Given the event's recent history, I wouldn't put anyone off throwing a few pounds at a couple of outsiders.

In-Play Tactics

Holmes was in front after the opening round and was never outside the front three places. Bubba was tied for sixth after rounds one and two in 2018, two adrift after the opening round and three back at halfway, and he was leading by a stroke with a round to go before going on to win by two. Like Holmes last year, he was never outside the front three places all week long four years ago in rain-softened conditions and he led by a stroke with a round to go then too but he was so far back at halfway in 2014 (tied 40th) that he needed back-to-back rounds of 64 to win by two. He was eight back at halfway and still four behind after three rounds and that typifies this event...

Off the pace or hard on it, it's hard to gauge and recent results suggests the course conditions have a bearing but we can usually expect some final round shenanigans...

Last year's runner-up, Justin Thomas, entered the final round with a four-stroke lead and he twice traded at very long odds-on. Having been matched at a low of [1.18], his price drifted back out to odds-against before plummeting back down to [1.2] but long odds-on players were left licking their wounds when he double-bogeyed 13 and bogeyed 14 to allow Holmes to par his way in for victory. Thomas was far from the first to trade at odds-on and lose here though.



We've now witnessed three three-man playoffs in three of the last eight years at Riviera and prior to the last four results, the previous four winners had all been at least a couple of strokes back with a round to go so it's a great place to trade on a Sunday and even though Bubba had led going into the final round in 2016, we still saw plenty of market activity with the aforementioned Kokrak being matched at just [1.57] in-running.

In 2015, Sergio Garcia was matched at a low of [1.4], Dustin Johnson hit [1.38], and Paul Casey dipped to [1.85] and all three were beaten!

The quirky drivable par four 10th was (unusually) the easiest par four on the course last year - averaging 3.77 and the par five 11th and 17th holes are always amongst the three or fore easiest on the course (second and fourth easiest last year) but the back-nine is still slightly harder than the front (around half a stroke) so with four of the last eight winners coming from off the pace, keep an eye on the closers on Sunday and get them onside once they're safely in the house.

The par five 17th nearly always averages just below par (4.84 last year) but that's often the only real respite after the par five 11th. The final six holes (excluding the par five 17th) averaged 1.03 over-par last year so that's something to look out for in-running.

Although only 315 yards long, drivable and the easiest par four 12 months ago, the 10th (pictured above) is far from a pushover with it's tiny, awkward green and it's actually averaged over-par in four of the last eight renewals so don't assume a birdie there. The three par fives (holes one, 11 and 17) are the three easiest holes year after year but the opening hole is far and away the only really easy hole on the course. It measures only 503 yards and anyone not picking up a shot there will lose ground on the field. It averaged just 4.2 last year.

Market Leaders

With Brooks Koepka struggling to find his form following injury, it was only a matter of time before the ultra-consistent Rory McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings and the new number one is the obvious favourite here.

He finished only tied for 20th in his first two starts here, in 2016 and 18, but a second record 63 in round two put him right into contention last year before a pair of 69s on the weekend saw him finish tied for fourth. As highlighted above, with only three previous starts at Riviera, Rors is light on course experience but he arrives with current form figures reading 3-1-4-3 and it's very hard to see him not contending at some level.

Justin Thomas has improving course form figures reading 41-54-39-9-2 but as highlighted above in the In-Play Tactics section, the two really should be a one.

Apart from a missed cut at the Sony Open from the wrong side of the draw two starts ago, Thomas has been ridiculously consistent of late, winning three of his last nine events and his fast finishing third in Phoenix last time out was encouraging too. This is a very competitive heat and there are three men in front of him in the world rankings in the field this week but he's the man to beat for me and I'd have him down as favourite. Albeit only just.

With three wins in his last 14 starts, Jon Rahm is almost as hot as Thomas. Since winning back-to-back European Tour events, the Open de Espana and the DP World Tour Championship, he's finished tenth in the Sentry Tournament of Champions., second in the Farmers Insurance Open and ninth in the Phoenix Open so he's not showing any sign of cooling off. His ninth-place finish on debut last year was a great first look but he's not as prolific in the States as he is in Europe and his lack of course experience has to be a slight concern.

World number five, Dustin Johnson, won this three years ago but he could very easily have won the event three or four times already. He was leading at halfway back in 2010 before losing his way with a 74 in round three, he finished second to Bubba Watson in 2014, he lost in a playoff in 2015, and he trailed by just a stroke with a round to go in 2016 before eventually finishing fourth.

DJ finished alongside Rahm in ninth 12 months ago and he finished 16th in 2018 and both are disappointing efforts given his excellent course form but he gave himself little chance on either occasion. He sat tied for 117th after an opening 73 last year and he sat tied for 105th in 2018 after starting the event with a three-over-par 74. He's a dangerous beast around Riviera and he might be one to jump onboard during the first round if he starts well.

Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera way back in 1992 but it's not somewhere he's shined. He was second in 1999 but that's as good as it's got in 13 attempts and he's an infrequent visitor nowadays. After a 12-year gap, he missed the cut here in 2018 and he finished 15th 12 months ago. Given he couldn't win here in his absolute pomp, it's hard to make a case for him now.

Riviera. 22nd February 1992.



Tiger's first ever shot in a @PGATOUR round. pic.twitter.com/vwEejOmEgs ? GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) February 11, 2020

Selections

I could have easily backed a dozen or more here. At the front of the market, I quite like Thomas and a little further down the list, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth are all interesting runners. And I would have loved to have backed Bubba Watson again. I was onboard from the off in 2014 and 2016 at [38.0] and [29.0] respectively, and I backed him in-play after round two - two years ago at [17.5] so I have plenty of fond memories to persuade me to back him and I may have taken the early [30.0] but he's just a shade too short for me now.

I'm going to keep most of my powder dry for the in-play but I have backed three from the get-go - Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na and Corey Conners.

Lefty has won this title twice and he's also lost a couple of playoffs so he clearly loves the place and he arrives here in better form than his odds suggest following a third place in Saudi and a third at Pebble Beach. I'm more than happy to take a chance at [70.0].

It took Kevin Na a little time to get to grips with Riviera but after three straight missed cuts and three ordinary finishes he found his feet and he has excellent course form figures reading MC-MC-MC-33-55-25-10-3-76-MC-MC-61-MC-4-2-33. After years of struggle, Na now knows how to get across the winning line and his 14th at Pebble on Sunday was eye-catching given he played six holes in seven-over-par at Spyglass on Thursday. If he'd have parred those six he'd have finished fourth.

And finally, Canada's Corey Conners is a greens in reg machine who might just get that little bit of extra incentive to win having watched fellow countryman, Nick Taylor, hold all at bay at Pebble on Sunday. I thought [170.0] was juicy enough.

Selections:

Phil Mickelson @ [70.0]

Kevin Na @ [100.0]

Corey Conners @ [170.0]

I'll be back on Friday with the In-Play Blog.

