Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger too big at his beloved Torrey Pines

Tournament History

Originally called the San Diego Open and first staged in 1952, the Farmers Insurance Open is now in its 68th year. It's been played at Torrey Pines since 1968.

The event is played over two courses, with the entire field playing both the North and South Courses over the first two days before the weekend play is staged entirely on the tougher, longer, South Course.

Venue

Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California.

Course Details

North Course, par 72, 7,258 yards, stroke average in 2019- 69.84

South Course, par 72, 7,765 yards, stroke average in 2019 - 71.73

Both courses were designed by Billy Bell Jr. and were opened in 1957.

The South Course was extensively revamped in 2001, by Rees Jones; after it had been awarded the 2008 US Open, which an injured Tiger Woods went on to win in a play-off over Rocco Mediate and in preparation of the course hosting the US Open again next year, Jones has been back for another tweak.

Following its latest Rees Jones tinkering, the South Course is now the longest ever to be used on the PGA Tour. This piece here has more on the latest renovation.

The North Course had always differed quite significantly to the South but it underwent a renovation of its own, by Tom Weiskopf, prior to the 2017 renewal and the scoring differential between the two narrowed considerably since.

The North is more than 500 yards shorter than the South, even after being lengthened by Weiskopf by a shade over 200 yards. 18 bunkers were removed and many others were moved to be more strategically placed. The two nines were reversed and two holes had their pars changed. The old par four eighth hole became the par five 17th (the easiest hole on the course in each of the last three years) and the old par five ninth is now a par four and the 18th. The old par four 16th hole, which is now the new seventh hole, was shortened and is now drivable.

The biggest change was to the greens. They were increased in size by 40% and converted to Bentgrass. They used to be significantly smaller and slower than those on the South Course but they're now around 6,400 square feet and bigger than those on the South. Both course's greens are expected to run fairly fast again at around 12 to 12.5 on the stimpmeter.

The South Course greens were converted to Bentgrass by Rees in 2001 but the poa annua has taken over again now and they're back to being described as poa annua.

The Tournament Director Peter Ripa didn't expect the changes to the North Course to make much difference, saying. "It may be a half stroke or three quarters of a stroke more challenging than it was in the past," but it played a bit tougher than expected.

There was a 3.57 strokes differential in the bad weather of 2016 and the difference was 3.29 in 2015 but the North Course only averaged 1.49 strokes easier in 2017, with only one player bettering 67 on either day. Justin Rose fired a seven-under-par 65 on day one. In 2018 the scores were very similar to 2017 with the North Course averaging exactly 1.5 strokes easier and in easy conditions 12 months ago, there was a differential of 1.89 strokes. That's likely to climb to at least two strokes after the latest South Course reworking but whether it ever gets to the wider pre-Weiskop redesign differential is doubtful.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days beginning at 20:00 on Thursday but there is also the bonus of live Featured Group coverage on Thursday and Friday, starting at 17:00.

Last Five Winners

2014 - Justin Rose -21

2018 - Jason Day -10 (playoff)

2017 - Jon Rahm -13

2016 - Brandt Snedeker -6

2015 - Jason Day -9 (playoff)

What Will it Take to Win the Farmers Insurance Open?

The South Course is long and distance off the tee is definitely advantageous. Last year's winner, Justin Rose, only ranked 11th for Driving Distance, but nobody inside the top-seven places ranked any worse than 23rd. A year earlier, Jason Day won when ranking second for Driving Distance and seven of the top eight ranked for DD finished inside the top-12 and ties but you can't just overpower it. The rough is thick and the fairways are fairly narrow. The field manages to find the short grass off the tee only a fraction over 50% of the time so that could lead one towards the more accurate off the tee but that doesn't really work.

With the fairways being that hard to hit, even the most accurate from the tee will miss them and as the more accurate types tend to be the shorter hitters, a missed fairway for them is nearly always going to lead to a bogey at least. I'd just favour length over accuracy but Total Driving is arguably the best driving metric to look at. Rose ranked eighth for Driving Accuracy so he was both long and accurate.

As you'd expect form a major championship venue, the South Course is a tough all-round test and you have to do everything well to win. Rose ranked second for Greens in Regulation last year and although none of the last five winners have ranked any better than 10th for GIR, 16th (Brandt Snedeker in 2016) is the worst any have ranked and the five year average rankling is just 10.2.

Rose's Scrambling figures were very poor compared to most Torrey Pines winners and even though he ranked as highly as 58th, the average ranking of the last five is still only 20.4. The four winners before Rose had an average Scrambling ranking of 11.

When Day won the title for a first time five years ago, his Putting Average ranking was only 33rd but the last four winners have ranked 10th or better for that stat. Like Snedeker in 2016, Day ranked a much-improved fourth when he won again two years ago and Rose ranked third 12 months ago.

Is There an Angle In?

Jon Rahm went against the grain three years ago as he was the first debutant to win at Torrey Pines since the event moved there 50 years previous and even if we disregard seven-time winner, Tiger Woods, course form has been a huge indicator.

Scott Stallings hadn't made a cut here before winning six years ago but he was very much the exception rather than the rule and it's worth noting that he followed up his win with a second 12 months later. Brandt Snedeker was winning here for a second time when he got lucky with the draw in foul conditions four years ago and Jason Day has also won the event twice. He was also ninth in 2013 and second in 2014.

Rose struggled to get to know the place but he had been fourth and eighth in the two years prior to last year's victory and Ben Crane, Nick Watney and even shock 2004 winner, John Daly, had all finished inside the top-10 in at least one of their previous two tournament appearances, so despite the 2017 result, think very carefully before backing someone with little or no previous at the track.

Glen Abbey, which has hosted many a Canadian Open, provides far and away the strongest course correlation. Jon Rahm was runner-up in the Canadian Open in 2016, Jhonattan Vegas, who's won two editions of the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey, finished third here on debut in 2011, Farmers winners, Jason Day and Bubba Watson, finished one and two in Canada in 2015, and recent Glen Abbey winners, Brandt Snedeker and Tiger Woods are multiple Torrey Pines winners.

I recognise that one could argue that Woods, Day, Watson, Snedeker and Rahm are just high quality players that can win anywhere but in addition to those five and Vegas of course, it's also worth highlighting that the 2009 winner of the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey, Nathan Green, who was a huge outsider, also finished runner-up at Torrey Pines in 2006 at a massive price.

Is There an Identikit Winner

Stallings was something of an anomaly and although a multiple PGA Tour winner, Ben Crane couldn't be described as top class but every other winner going right the way back to the last century has been straight out of the top drawer and I'd think very carefully about backing a raft of outsiders.

Rahm is a major winner in waiting, the 2009 winner, Nick Watney, has won a WGC event, a FedEx Cup playoff event and should arguably have won the 2010 USPGA Championship and Snedeker, successful in 2012 and 2016, is a FedEx Cup winner with multiple wins on the PGA Tour and a plethora of high finfishes in major championships. Every other winner dating back to 1996 has won a major championship.

In-Play Tactics

In stark contrast to this week's European Tour event, the Dubai Desert Classic (previewed here) where you need to concentrate on the leaders from very early on, the winners here can overcome a snail-like start.

Justin Rose sat second and one back after round one last year and he was never headed after that but Adam Scott, who was beaten by two in second place, was tied for 53rd after round one and he was still seven strokes off the lead at halfway.

Incredibly, Jason Day sat tied for 113th and fully eight strokes off the lead after the opening round in 2018, following a one-over-par knock around the South Course, and after an opening level-par 72 around the South Course, Rahm sat tied for 77th and seven off the lead after round one three years ago. And they're far from the first to start slowly...

The 2016 result was barmy. Snedeker sat seven, eight and six adrift after rounds one, two and three before firing a quite remarkable three-under-par 69 in round four in vile conditions. That saw him close to within one of the lead and when play was eventually called for the day the leader, and most of the field, returned on Monday to finish off and none of them could post better than Sneds as the wind and rain continued to punish. Although that was an unusual renewal, weather wise, winning from off the pace here is far from unusual, even in decent conditions.

Rose put himself bang there with a 63 around the North Course on day one last year but the previous eight winners had all been drawn there on day two so starting on the tougher South Course on Thursday is usually the way to go.

Going back to 1996, there's never been a wire-to-wire winner and since the South Course was first toughened up, Tiger (2008 and 2013) and Rose 12 months ago, are the only halfway leader to convert. And third round leaders tend to struggle too.

Like Rose 12 months ago, Woods was never headed in 2008 and 2013, once he'd hit the front at halfway, and he was also in front after round three in 2003 but the only other third round leaders to go on to win this century are Phil Mickelson in 2000 and John Daly in 2004, and the latter needed to win a three-man play-off.

Day was tied for fifth and three adrift with a round to go in 2018, Rahm was tied for 13th and three back, Sneds trailed by six through 54 holes in 2016, Day was tied for eighth and two off the lead five years ago after three rounds, Stallings was three back and trading in excess of [30.0] six years ago, Snedeker trailed by seven strokes after 54 holes in 2012 (when Kyle Stanley lost having been matched in-running at [1.01]), and Watney had been five back three years earlier. Despite last year's result, this is definitely an event in which to take on the leaders.

Market Leaders

Nobody hit it further than Rory McIlroy when he finished fifth here on debut 12 months ago and given the poor record of first timers, that was a stellar performance. We haven't seen him since he finished fourth in the DP World Tour Championship two months ago and I'm tempted to consider that a negative but we've seen a number of players win after lengthy breaks lately. The second favourite here, Jon Rahm, won the DP World after a break of nearly two months and the third favourite, Tiger Woods, won the ZOZO Championship in Japan in October, having not been sighted for more than two months. The sport is evolving and the idea that you need to play your way in to form is starting to look a bit old hat.

Rahm has finished 29th and fifth since winning the event but that fifth should have been better. He got to within a stroke of Rose on Sunday last year and he was matched at less than 2/1 in-running before eventually getting beat by seven. Now up to number three in the world rankings, the next step for Rahm is a major championship but another win at Torrey Pines on the way wouldn't go amiss. He has an obvious chance but like Rory, he's priced accordingly.

Tiger Woods is the one I like at the prices. He's now won three of his last 15 starts and with seven victories in this event and a US Open win here on one leg too, he is Mr Torrey Pines. He's finished first and fourth in his last two starts but he's been matched at a high of [14.5] here and I don't really know why.

Selections

I really like course specialists in this event and I may regret not taking the [26.0] about the defending champ, Rose, or the odds of in excess of 50/1 about the hat-trick seeking Jason Day but I'm happy to kick off the vent with just two. Tiger Woods and Brand Snedeker.

Snedeker isn't the force he once was and he's underperformed here over the last two years but his 12th at the Sony Open was an eye-catching reappearance and I thought he was big enough at [60.0] given his course record.

Selections:

Tiger Woods @ [13.5]

Brandt Snedeker @ [60.0]

