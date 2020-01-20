Dubai Desert Classic: In-form Wiesberger worth chancing again

Tournament History

First staged as long ago as 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic was the first event to be staged on the Arabian Peninsula. There was no event in 1991 so this is the 31st edition.

Venue

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE

Par 72, 7,328 yards

Stroke Index in 2019 - 70.53

The Majlis course, designed by Karl Litten and opened in 1988, has hosted the event since its inception with the exception of the 1999 and 2000 renewals.

The fairways are fairly generous and the rough isn't often brutal. The greens are of average size and they're usually set at around 11.5/12 on the stimpmeter. The whole course is laid to Bermuda grass and water is in play on ten holes.

The front nine ends with three tough holes in four - the sixth, eighth and ninth, which are all strong par fours - so with three par fives (the 10th, 13th and 18th), the back nine is the easier nine - although the par four 12th hole is a tricky one. Historically it's often ranked as the toughest but it was only the second hardest last year - averaging 4.16.For the second year in-a-row, the sixth ranked as the toughest on the course last year, averaging 4.27 but that's as tough as it gets and as you'll see by those averages, the Majlis is not a stern examination.

The front nine last year averaged 35.16 and the back nine 35.38 but with the three par fives, the back nine's par equals 37 so in real terms it's almost two strokes easier than the front-nine, which has a par of 35.

The Majlis is a typically exposed desert track and the wind is very often a factor so some years there can be quite a pronounced draw bias as we witnessed three years ago when those drawn in the morning on Thursday enjoyed an average advantage of 3.48 strokes over the first two rounds. Early forecasts suggest there's a slight chance of a PM-AM advantage this year and that the wind is going to blow very hard on Sunday.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days - beginning at 04:00 (UK and Ireland time) on Thursday

Last Five Winners

2019 - Bryson DeChambeau -24

2018 - Li Haotong -23

2017 - Sergio Garcia -19

2016 - Danny Willett -19

2015 - Rory McIlroy -22

What Will it Take to Win the Dubai Desert Classic?

Last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau, only ranked 26th for Driving Distance 12 months and the 2018 winner, Li Haotong only ranked 18th but the American ranked number one for Par 5 Scoring and two years ago, Dean Burmester was the only player in the field to play the par fives better than the first two home. Length off the tee is often a big advantage here.

The DD rankings of the last two winners have been unusually high and it will be interesting to see if there's a subtle change going forward but I doubt it. Prior to Willett's win four years ago, when he ranked 10th for DD, Miguel Angel Jimenez, who ranked 25th in 2010, and Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who ranked 17th two years later, were the only winners to rank outside the top-five for DD since Mark O'Meara's won the inaugural event 31 years ago.

Hitting it long off the tee looks imperative but (historically) you don't have to hit it especially straight. Garcia ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy three years ago and the runner-up, Henrik Stenson, ranked first but that was really unusual. DA has been an almost an irrelevant stat, with no other winner ever ranking any better than 15th for fairways found. DeChambeau ranked 22nd 12 months ago and the average DA ranking of the last ten victors is just 37.6.

Willett ranked 38th in 2016, Rory 68th in 2015, Stephen Gallacher ranked 52nd six years ago, and Alvaro Quiros ranked just 55th when he won in 2011!

DeChambeau ranked third for Greens In regulation and ten of the last 14 winners have ranked inside the top-five for that stat but even if you do hit lots of greens, you still have to putt well. DeChambeau ranked second for Putting Average, Li ranked first and so did Danny Willett when he won here in 2016. The average P.A ranking for the last ten winners is just 8.4.

Is There an Angle In?

The 2015 winner, Rory McIlroy, only ever played the Portugal Masters once, finishing tied for 30th in 2009, and last year's winner, DeChambeau, has never teed it up there but there is plenty of evidence to suggest that's a tournament that correlates nicely with this one.

Sergio Garcia, who won here two years ago, made his Portugal Masters debut two years ago, hoping to find some form ahead of the Ryder Cup, and he finished seventh. The 2016 winner, Danny Willett, has finished inside the top-seven there three times and the three men to win this event before Rory all have a top-three finish there...

Stephen Gallacher, the winner here in 2013 and 2014, has finished third at Dom Pedro Victoria, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, the 2012 winner and 2016 runner-up, has finished second there, Andy Sullivan, who finished alongside Cabrera-Bello in tied second three years ago, has finished first and second at the Portugal Masters and two DDC winners, Alvaro Quiros (2011) and Richard Green (1997), have both won there. England's Lee Westwood, the 2009 winner of the Portugal Masters, has a great record here (really should have won the 2010 edition) and the inaugural winner in Portugal, journeyman pro Steve Webster, finished seventh and fifth here in 2013 and 2015.

I backed Lucas Glover last year at [200.0], after he'd finished second in Portugal, and he finished seventh but he was tied for the lead at halfway.

The Qatar Masters is a great guide too. Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, and the two Spaniards, Quiros and Sergio, have all won both events and last year's Qatar Masters winner, Justin Harding, finished eighth here 12 months ago on his debut..

Links exponents fair really well here. Garcia has come very close to winning an Open on a couple of occasions and six of the last 13 players to win this title have also won an Open Championship.

Bryson is yet to shine in the Open but Haotong finished third in his very first Open in 2017 and although two-time winner, Gallacher (2013 and 2014), hasn't won an Open either, he's only won one other event in his lengthy career - the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - and the 2012 champ, Cabrera-Bello, can't be described as prolific either but he claimed his third European Tour three years ago in the Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links.

The course is fairly wind-exposed and it tends to get faster and harder as the week wares on which explains why links exponents do so well here.

Form in the desert holds up well and as highlighted in this morning's De-Brief, this event correlates well with last week's in Abu Dhabi.

In-Play Tactics

Alvaro Quiros' victory here in 2011 was remarkable for a number of reasons. He made three eagles, including a two on the par four second hole and a hole-in-one during the final round and he also made a pair of triple-bogeys, one on day one, at the par five 10th, and one at the eighth hole on day four. But the most remarkable thing about his win was how far off the pace he had been before winning. He trailed by eight strokes after both rounds one and two and that's the furthest any winner has trailed by a country mile...

DeChambeau sat second after round one, just one behind the early pacesetter, Matthew Fitzpatrick, but he led all the way after that. Haotong sat tenth and four adrift after round one in 2018, he was third and three back at halfway and he was in front after the third round. The 2017 winner, Garcia, won wire-to-wire and he was the sixth player to do lead from start to finish. Being up with the pace is the place to be here and DeChambeau was the 20th third round leader to convert in 30 editions.

In the last 20 years, Mark O'Meara, who was six adrift in 2004 and Quiros, who trailed by eight in 2011, are the only winners that weren't within four of the lead after round one. And up until six years ago, Robert-Jan Derksen, the shock 2003 champ, had been the only other winner, bar O'Meara and Quiros, to be more than two back at halfway this century. Gallacher changed that in 2014 when he slipped from third to sixth and from three back to four back between rounds one and two and Li was three adrift two years ago but up with the pace is clearly where you need to be.

Quiros and Derksen are the only winners of the event to be outside the top-ten at halfway and the other 28 were all inside the top-six places. This is not a place to try and play catch-up.

Market Leaders

This is Tommy Fleetwood's ninth straight visit to the Emirates and he has a mixed bag of results reading 57-10-MC-47-50-MC-6-16. Given he's a superb links and desert exponent, that's an underwhelming set of figures but it's undeniable that he's in red-hot current form given he's followed up his Nedbank win with two second place finishes in the desert either side of the new year. He can't be dismissed lightly but he's short enough at a single-figure price given his course form.

Matthew Fitzpatrick briefly went odds-on after his fast start to round four in Abu Dhabi on Sunday but for the fifth time in a little over a year, he had to settle for second place and that's starting to become a slight concern. I suspect that he'll collect another title sooner rather than later but he will feel he let it slip again last week given he led at halfway and that's enough of a negative for me at the prices.

Fitzpatrick has only played here five times previously but like Fleetwood, he has a fairly disappointing set of figures given he should be well suited to the test. He missed the cut on debut in 2015 before finishing 45th and fifth in the two subsequent years. He was nicely fancied to improve in that fifth but he again missed out on weekend employment in 2018 and he was 16th 12 months ago.

With form figures since the HSBC Champions reading 3-6-20-2-2-5, Louis Oosthuizen is in wonderful form but he's another with a mixed bag of results here. He finished seventh here in 2009, a year after finishing third but 27th on debut in 2004 is his only other top-40 finish and he's missed the cut on four of the nine occasions he's played - including on his last two visits in 2016 and 2018 after a break of six years. Others are preferred.

It's now 13 years since Henrik Stenson took the title here and he only finished 23rd in the Singapore Open last week but it would be really daft to rule him out after his impressive victory at the Hero World Challenge before Christmas.

The 2017 winner, Sergio Garcia, was also third 12 months ago so he clearly loves the venue and he was bang in-contention in Abu Dhabi until a disappointing round on Sunday saw him slip to eighth. The 2017 Masters Champion (Danny Willett also won the Masters after winning this 12 months earlier) turned 40 a couple of weeks ago so that might inspire him to push for more titles but the fact that he's not with Calloway anymore and that he's trialling different clubs at present is a bit of a concern.

Selections

I'm keeping plenty of powder dry for the in-play market but I still found three I quite like before the off.

Bernd Wiesberger was disappointing on Sunday when he fell from second to eighth but he's usually reliable and he's looking to win his fourth event in eight months. He too has a varied portfolio of course form, missing the cut last year when woefully out of form and also on debut back in 2011 but he was ninth in 2014 and fourth 12 months later and he's too hot to ignore at around [30.0]. And the exact same cam be said of the Alfred Dunhill Links winner, Victor Perez...

The Frenchman played here for the first time 12 months ago, finishing an ordinary 29th but he arrives here this time around in scintillating form. He finished down the field in Italy in his first start after his win in Scotland but his figures since are excellent, reading 16-4-2-20-2 and it would be quite a surprise if he didn't contend to some extend given how ell he's playing and how much this test should suit.

Andy Sullivan threatened to contend a couple of times last week but eventually had to settle for 21st place but I'm happy to throw a few pounds in his direction again. He has form at all the right venues (including this one - 12-MC-4-2-MC-6-MC) and he's definitely playing better than he has for quite some time.

Selections:

Bernd Wiesberger @ [29.0]

Victor Perez @ [34.0]

Andy Sullivan @ [65.0]

I'll be back tomorrow with my Farmers Insurance Open preview.

