AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Links lovers can thrive again at Pebble

Tournament History

Originally named the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and first staged in 1937 the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been in existence for 83 years. The Crosby name was dropped from the title in 1985, eight years after Bing's death and a year before long-time sponsors, AT&T, began their association.

Format

The AT&T Pebble Beach National is a pro-am staged over the three courses detailed below. They're played in rotation over the first three days before a cut is made and the top-60 and ties fight out the finish at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Venue

Pebble Beach (host course), par 72, 6816 yards, stroke average in 2019 - 72.13

Spyglass Hill par 72, 6960 yards, stroke average in 2019 - 71.42

Monterey Peninsula, par 71, 6858 yards, stroke average in 2019 - 70.65

The host course, Pebble Beach, needs no introduction to most keen golf fans. This iconic seaside links has hosted the US Open six times (including last year) and the PGA Championship once. It isn't a long course. In fact, it's usually the shortest course used on the PGA Tour rota and it's not a tough driving test - the fairways are largely generous and the course's defence is its small greens, and of course, the weather.

Spyglass differs from the other two venues in that it's largely tree-lined and although it's often the toughest of the three, if you get drawn to play there on a windy day you've had a result because it's so much more sheltered than the other two courses.

Monterey is the most generous of the three courses used and that's usually where the best scores are made. The greens are slightly bigger than those at Spyglass and twice the size of the ones at Pebble and the greens are usually set up slightly faster than at the other two courses.

The greens at all three venues are poa annua, as they were at Torrey Pines a fortnight ago.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 20:00 on Thursday with Featured Group coverage starting at 16:00.

Last Five Winners

2019 - Phil Mickelson -19

2018 - Ted Potter Jr -17

2017 - Jordan Spieth -19

2016 - Vaughn Taylor -17

2015 - Brandt Snedeker -22

What Will it Take to Win The AT & T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Last year's winner, Phil Mickelson, who won for a record-equalling fifth time, is famous for hitting 'bombs' as he calls them, but he only ranked 25th for Driving Distance 12 months ago and he couldn't have been described as accurate off the tee. He ranked only 48th for Driving Accuracy but what you do off the tee in this event is largely irrelevant. The average ranking for distance off the tee for the 12 winners before Lefty last year was only 38.7 and their average DA ranking for the 12 was 40.9. I'd marginally favour length over accuracy if pressed but neither stat is worth worrying about.

Mickelson ranked eighth for Greens In Regulation and that's about what I'd expect given the average GIR ranking for the last 14 winners is 7.64. GIR is very much a key stat and 11 of the last 13 winners have ranked inside the top-nine for greens hit.

Lefty had a Putting Average ranking of second last year and the worst Putting Average ranking of any winner in the last 14 years is just 16th (Brandt Snedeker in 2016 and Dustin Johnson in 2009), so performing on the greens is essential but the best stat to peruse is Par 4 Scoring.

The first three home ranked second, fourth and first on the par fours, the 2018 winner, Ted Potter Jnr, ranked second and the two winners before him played them better than anyone else. The worst any winner has ranked on them this century is 25th (Johnson in '09) and all the other winners have ranked seventh or better.

Is There an Angle In?

When Spieth followed his victory here with success at Royal Birkdale in 2017 he became the third different AT&T winner to also win the Open Championship this century. The now five-time winner, Phil Mickelson, is also an Open champion and something of a links specialist and a number of recent winners have a cracking record in the world's oldest Major Championship. That makes sense given Pebble Beach is a links track so look to fine links exponents and it also makes sense that great wind players prosper too.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

This is a funny event to assess as the winners seem to be either straight out of the top drawer or virtually impossible to spot! Following Potter's success two years ago, and Vaughn Taylor's victory in 2016, two of the last four winners have been [1000.0] shots before the off so taking a chance on a wild outsider or two may well play handsomely but it might still be worth sticking to a few rules...

Lefty was the 15th American winner in-a-row and there's only ever been three overseas winners in the event's entire history, and course form stands up really well. As unfathomable as they were to find, Taylor had finished inside the top-ten 12 months before he won and Potter had finished 16th in 2013. A total of 13 men have won the tournament more than once and Brett Ogle is the only debutant winner. Course form and course experience counts for plenty.

In-Play Tactics

With the event staged over three different courses we don't really get a clear picture until the end of round three. Phil Mickelson kicked off at the Monterey Peninsula with a six-under-par 65 last year and he was never outside the top-three places but a fast start is certainly not essential...



Potter was only three adrift after round one two years ago but he trailed by eight at halfway before a 62 around Monterey, which included bogeys at his last two holes, saw him tied for the lead with a round to go. Taylor was seven adrift after the opening round in 2016 and Mickelson managed to win having been nine off the lead after day one in 2012! And it's not unusual to see winners still off the pace with a round to go either...

In addition to Taylor, who still trailed by six through 54 holes, we've also seen Tiger Woods win from five strokes adrift, Phil Mickelson six, and in 2001, Davis Love III won from seven back.

If you're betting in-running on Sunday, be very wary of the par five 14th hole, as it's far from a certain birdie hole. In fact, it was the hardest hole on the course on Sunday two years ago and it cost Chez Reavie his chance of glory when he recorded a bogey six there. Phil Mickelson, who played an exquisite chip shot from the rough for his third stroke, was the only man in-contention to birdie the hole.

Dustin Johnson was matched at only [4.5] to win as he stood on the 15th tee, even though he trailed by fully three strokes, and I can only conclude that the market incorrectly assumed a birdie of better was on the cards. As it transpired, despite a great tee-shot that put the green within range, DJ plumped for a lay-up and he couldn't get close enough with his third to give himself a realistic chance of a birdie. Time and time again the market assumes that this is a birdie hole when in reality, a bogey is a more likely outcome. It averaged over-par again in round four last year

It had a big say in the outcome four years ago with Mickelson, Johan Blixt and Freddie Jacobson, who finished second, third and fourth, all making bogey there and in the 2010 renewal it caused absolute carnage. Three players recorded a nine there during round four, including Paul Goydos, who was bang in-contention at the time.

A par five is a very acceptable score on the hole but as the long holes are usually a chance to score, the market often assumes otherwise and it's a great opportunity trading-wise.

Keep a close eye on the weather forecast as when you play certain courses makes a very big difference.

In the 2014 renewal, Jordan Spieth was tied for the lead at halfway but he was the only one of the leaders playing a windy Pebble in round three and it completely scuppered his chances. Pebble is very exposed and when the wind blows hard, scoring is really tough there and by Sunday Spieth's chance had gone after a disastrous 78 around the host course.

***Steve returns from holiday very late on Thursday but he'll kick-off this week's in-play blog as usual on Friday after the opening round. Comments below are from Paul Krishnamurty***

Market Leaders

Dustin Johnson starts clear favourite at [8.0], on the basis of an outstanding course record. He won this title in consecutive years in 2009 and 2010, before famously blowing the US Open a few months later with a final round 82. He's not won at Pebble Beach since but has twice been runner-up and added another four top-eights in this event.

Single-figure odds don't appeal. Last week's second place, defending his Saudi International title was by far his best result since the PGA nine months ago and a repeat or improvement seem far from certain. Switching continent can't help either.

Patrick Cantlay [14.5] doesn't have that sort of course record but he's improved vastly since finishing 35th in this event two years ago. His game looks perfectly suited to the test - hitting stacks of greens in regulation with quality irons.

Paul Casey [23.0] produced by far his best Pebble Beach effort last year when finishing second and also fits the greens in regulation bill.

Jason Day [23.0] loves it here - finishing 4/2/5/11/4 in the last five renewals. The Aussie has looked off his best for some time though, and boasted similar credentials ahead of Torrey Pines a fortnight ago.

Twice former champion Brandt Snedeker [26.0] does have recent form credentials having finished third at Torrey, where he ranked third for putting average - a big clue on the same greens. He's one of Dave Tindall's trio of each-way picks.

Selections

As Steve points out, there are some really strong statistical clues here. Top-class Americans who hit great irons to small greens, for example. Patrick Cantlay is ultra-reliable in that regard and, whilst his odds always feel short given a low win ratio, it is only a matter of time before he wins again, and for a first time in California.

Phil Mickelson's return to form in Saudi couldn't have been more timely ahead of this title defence and attempt to win this title for a sixth time. Even as his general standard and consistency has declined, Pebble Beach has continued to bring out Phil's best and he has improved as a wind player with age. Given his unarguable course credentials, I want him in the book at [36.0].

I'll also be adding some further selections (at least two) in my Find Me a 100 Winner column, to be finalised and published later.

Recommended bets (from Paul Krishnamurty)

Back Patrick Cantlay 3u @ [14.5]

Back Phil Mickelson 1u @ [36.0]



