The American Express: Na a nice price to win again

Tournament History

After a couple of weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour moves on to California for the American Express. The tournament has had several sponsors and it's probably best known as the Bob Hope Classic, although that may change going forward with American Express signing up for five years.

The American Express began life in 1960 as the Palm Springs Desert Golf Challenge - a five-round pro-am won by Arnold Palmer. Between 1965 and 2012 it was known as the Bob Hope Classic before Humana took over sponsorship and revived its fortunes.

The tournament had been failing to attract quality fields and the perception was that the five-round format had much to do with its demise. It was reduced to the conventional four rounds in 2012 and it's been a much better received event as a result.

The tournament is a Pro-Am staged over three different courses (listed below) in rotation over the first three days with the host course, the PGA West TPC Stadium Course, staging the final round and that's the best time to watch.

With amateurs in attendance, the first three days are fairly slow and the coverage can be a bit dull but the pro-am aspect of the event finishes on Saturday and the professionals are left alone to fight for the title on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson is the new Tournament Host and with the winner set to pick up $1.206 million, the total purse of $6.7 million is the biggest in the event's history.

Venue

The Stadium Course, La Quinta, California

PGA West (TPC Stadium Course), par 72, 7,300 yards - Scoring Average in 2019 - 70.24

PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course), par 72, 7,204 yards - Scoring Average in 2018 - 69.06

La Quinta Country Club, par 72, 7,060 yards - Scoring Average in 2019 - 68.72

The Pete Dye-designed PGA West Stadium Course was used for the first time four years ago and, as demonstrated by the averages above, it's the hardest of the three used.

La Quinta was the easiest of the three courses again last year and it's been the easiest par 72 used on the PGA Tour in each of the last three years. The Nicklaus Tournament Course was the second easiest.

With amateurs playing, the set-up is deliberately less demanding than usually encountered on the PGA Tour and very low scoring is the norm. The greens are set at around 11 on the stimpmeter and the rough is minimal.

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days. There is some featured groups coverage on Sky from 16:30 on Thursday and the full coverage begins at 20:00.

Last Five Winners

2019 - Adam Long -26

2018 - Jon Rahm -22 (playoff)

2017 - Hudson Swafford -20

2016 - Jason Dufner -25

2015 - Bill Haas -22

What Will it Take to Win the Desert Classic?

What you do off the tee here is largely irrelevant. Last year's winner, Adam Long, ranked 28th for Driving Distance and 12th for Driving Accuracy but the 2018 winner, Jon Rahm, ranked fifth for 28th for DA. In the last five years we've seen Hudson Swafford win when only ranking 61st for DA, Jason Dufner taking the title with a DD ranking of 49th and when Bill Haas won the event for a second time in 2015, he ranked 39th for DD and 29th for DA.

Long only ranked 41st for Greens In Regulation last year and Rahm only ranked 20th for GIR in 2018 but the average ranking of the last 11 winners is still only 12.5. Long topped the Putting Average rankings and Rahm ranked eighth so as one would expect from a birdie-fest, it's all about hitting greens and holing putts but the best stat to ponder is Par 4 Scoring...

Rahm played the long holes better than anyone else in 2018, despite failing to birdie any of them on Sunday, and he only ranked fifth for Par 4 Scoring but had Andrey Landry won the playoff, he would have been the eighth winner in-a-row to top the Par 4 Scoring stats for the week and Long ranked second 12 months ago.

Is There an Angle In?

This is going to be the first event of 2020 for a number of players and the stats suggest they're going to be handicapped somewhat. Since Charley Hoffman won when playing in his first event of the year in 2007, 11 of the next 12 winners have all had at least one start. Bill Haas, back in 2015, is the odd man out.

Interestingly, a decent performance doesn't appear to be vital. As was the case with Long 12 months ago, between 2008 and 2012, all five winners had missed the cut at the Sony Open and the 2012 winner, Mark Wilson, was the only winner to have also teed it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions the week before - where he'd finished 18th.

The 2013 winner, Brian Gay, had finished 31st at the Sony in his sole previous start and Patrick Reed, the 2014 champ, had finished 16th in the Sentry TOC but the three winners before Long had all shown something significant before they won. Jason Dufner took the title having finished ninth in the Sony four years ago, Hudson Swafford signalled his wellbeing with a 13th place at the Sony and the 2018 winner, Rahm, had finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the Sentry TOC.

From a course correlation perspective, form at TPC Scottsdale, where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is staged in two weeks time, is worthy of close inspection.

Phil Mickelson, Mark Wilson and Kenny Perry have all won both this event and the Phoenix Open fairly recently and a number of players have come close to winning both. Dufner was beaten in a playoff there by Wilson in 2011, Charley Hoffman was beaten by Perry in extra time in Phoenix, two years after he'd won here, and Justin Leonard is another to win here and finish second in Phoenix.

Jesper Parnevik, John Rollins and Ryan Palmer have all finished runner-up at both events and Phoenix is where the 2018 winner, Rahm, first came to the attention of the watching world when he finished fifth in just his second professional start in 2015. He's since finished 16th, 11th and 10th there.

Both are low-scoring events in the desert so it's not a surprise that they correlate nicely.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

The American Express is a difficult event to weigh up, with all types of characters winning at various points in time.

Back when the tournament was played over five rounds, it used to be a good event for the older, experienced players who could cope with the longevity of the rounds and the idle chatter with all the amateurs and plenty of event experience was important. Between 1984 and 2006, on average, the champion was playing in his seventh Desert Classic but then that all changed.

Between 2007 and 2011, four of the five winners were winning on the PGA Tour for the first time and the odd man out, DJ Trahan in 2008, was winning only his second PGA Tour title.

Big-hitting rookies were seemingly taking control but seven years ago it was all change again, when the experienced Mark Wilson took the title in testing windy conditions before Brian Gay beat tour rookie and pre-event [1000.0] shot, David Lingmerth, and Charles Howell III in a playoff.

Having had only one win under his belt - the Wyndham Championship five months earlier - Patrick Reed was still up-and-coming when he won here six years ago and having been matched as high as [140.0] before the off, he was the seventh winner in-a-row to trade at a triple-figure price prior to kick-off.

Having qualified for the PGA Tour via the Web.com Tour, where he played 113 times without winning, Long was playing in just his sixth PGA tour event last year and he'd only once before made the cut, when he finished 63rd in the Safeway Open. His form figures since August 2018, spanning the two tours read MC-MC-MC-MC-63-MC-MC-MC coming in to the event and the world number 417 was sitting 205th (out of 218) in the FedEx Cup standings. He was impossible to fancy and he was matched at [1000.0] before the off but the four winners before him weren't so outlandish. All of them were trading at a double-figure price or less before the off and Rahm was the well-backed 9/1 favourite.

Swafford was winning his first PGA Tour event when he took the title three years ago but he was the first first-time PGA Tour winner in five years, so we have a mixed bag of results and it looks hard to predict.

Arnold Palmer loved this event and he won it five times between 1960 and 1973, tournament host, Phil Mickelson, has won it twice and Bill Hass became the seventh player, other than The King, to win it a second time when he took the title in 2015 so multiple winners are fairly common.

In-Play Tactics

Prior to the last six renewals this was an event in which several winners recovered from relatively slow starts and last year's winner was six adrift at halfway after a poor second round. Justin Leonard was eight back at halfway 13 years ago and a number of winners have been four, five, six and even seven back with two rounds to go. David Duval in 1999, trailed by seven before he shot 59 to win by a stroke so you can come from behind with a wet sail but things have changed of late though and it's been a while since we saw an off-the-pace winner.

Long sat second after round one 12 months ago and he was third and three adrift with a round to go, despite trailing by six in a tie for 11th after a lacklustre second round. Rahm led after a ten-under-par 62 around La Quinta on day one in 2018. He sat second and one back at halfway and he was tied for fourth and two adrift with a round to go.

Having sat second after round one, first at halfway and third after round three, the 2017 winner, Hudson Swafford, was never outside the first three places and up with the pace is the new norm given four of the last eight winners have been in front at halfway and/or leading with a round to go. Being up with the pace is the place to be now but it's still worth looking for an odds-on shot to take on in-running if recent results are anything to go by. Incredibly, in ten of the last 13 renewals we've seen at least one player trade at odds-on without winning and last year there were two...

Mickelson traded at a low of [1.69] early on in round four, having led by two with a round to go, and Adam Hadwin was matched at just [1.08] when he stood over a five foot birdie putt on the 12th that would have seen him go four clear with six to play. Odds-on backers were filling their boots but he missed the putt and it killed his momentum completely. He bogeyed the next hole and parred his way in.

Landry was matched at [1.52] in the playoff in 2018, Chad Campbell dipped to [1.75] in 2017, David Lingmerth was matched at just [1.14] in 2015 and in 2013 there were two to trade really short and get beat. Scott Stallings hit a low of [1.14] and Charles Howell III was matched at [1.4] before Brian Gay went on to win the title. And it's also worth mentioning how lucky in-running punters were with Rahm in 2018. He was matched for more than 30k at [1.06] in regulation play and he hit a low of [1.05] before Landry birdied the 72nd hole to take the event to extra time.

Market Leaders

California-born Scottsdale specialist, Rickie Fowler, is a great desert player but plays here for the first time since he finished 33rd in 2014 and he missed the cut in the event in 2010. Having finished fifth last time out in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, it's no surprise to see him so well-fancied but he doesn't win enough for me to back at such a short price in such an open event and I'm happy to swerve him.

It's only a matter of time before 21-year-old Korean, Sungjae Im, gets off the mark on the PGA Tour. He finished tied 12th on debut 12 months ago and his tied 21st in the Sony on Sunday is a nice pipe-opener but he's short enough at less than 20/1 given he's yet to actually win on the PGA Tour.

Paul Casey and Tony Finau are the next two in the market but they too are hard to get enthusiastic about. Casey was 19th in the Sentry TOC two weeks ago and his event form is more uninspiring than Fowler's. He missed the cut here in 2015 and he finished 58th in 2017.

Tony Finau was third in the event back in 2013 but he's been back twice since to finish 59th in 2015 before missing the cut a year later. He's still in search of his second PGA Tour win, having won the Puerto Rico Open back in 2016 and he's very easy to ignore at the prices.

Selections

It's hard to believe that Phil Mickelson will be eligible for the Champions Tour in June but I'm not convinced he hasn't got at least one more PGA Tour title left in him. He's always been a force to be reckoned with in his home state and as already mentioned, he traded at odds-on here 12 months ago before going on to win his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach and 44th PGA Tour title the following month. He's simply too big at [60.0].

I like Kevin Na a lot at around [80.0]. The 36-year-old has learnt the art of winning of late, scooping three cups in the last 18 months and he's a very fine desert golfer. His last win was in Nevada in October, he has four top fives at Scottsdale and he finished third here in 2016.

Chez Reavie was a confident selection last year at half the price he is this time around so I've chanced him at a juicy price and I've also thrown a few pounds at a number of outsiders (listed below) that have ranked highly for Par 4 Scoring recently or throughout 2019.

Selections:

Phil Mickelson @ [60.0]

Kevin Na @ [60.0]

Chez Reavie @ [85.0]

Nate Lashley @ [140.0]

Harry Higgs @ [170.0]

Brice Garnett @ [260.0]

Cameron Percy @ [600.0]

I'll be back on Thursday or Friday with the In-Play Blog.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter